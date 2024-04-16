Minuteman Press in Flemington, NJ & Printech Announce Merger Bringing Together Over 60 Years of Local Printing & Client Experience

FLEMINGTON, N.J., April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jason Jacobus, owner of Minuteman Press, Flemington, NJ, and Joe Mastrull, owner of Printech, have announced the merger of the two printing businesses. Moving forward, the combined company will operate as Minuteman Press, Flemington and remain at the current Minuteman Press location at 149 NJ-31, Flemington, NJ 08822.



The merger brings over 60 years of printing experience together under one roof. As owner of Printech, Joe Mastrull has been serving local businesses since 1987. Minuteman Press, Flemington owner Jason Jacobus has over 30 years of industry experience. Jason purchased the Minuteman Press franchise in 2012.

Jason Jacobus shares, “Merging with Printech was the next sensible step in growing our business and expanding our market share in the Flemington area. Bringing Joe and Graphic Designer Kathy over to Minuteman Press, Flemington will ensure a smooth transition in both customer service and pricing. Printech customers continue to receive high quality products and services. We are also excited to expand our product lines for Printech customers who will now be able to take advantage of our extended in-house wide format printing and signage capabilities. As a Minuteman Press franchise, we also receive preferred vendor pricing on our wide variety of promotional products such as custom branded pens.”

Joe Mastrull says, “We chose to merge with Minuteman Press in Flemington because it was of critical importance for our clients to have a succession plan that would provide them the same outstanding level of customer service, quality control, resources, pricing and guaranteed turnaround times for all of their future work. Jason, like me, has been in the industry for over 30 years and can offer multiple solutions to best handle any budget or project. His team has been in place for several years and offers the high level of consistency our clients have come to expect.”

History & Experience Leads to Merger

Printech has a long and proud history in Flemington. Joe shares, “Printech has been in business since 1987 and started as a small copy shop. We had the first Apple Macintosh desktop computer in the county in 1991. We quickly morphed into what I like to call a ‘small scale’ commercial quality printer, offering high-end offset, process color, and high speed digital black and white copying. Mailing services were also added. Eventually we had two and four-color digital offset which ultimately morphed into digital laser presses. Along the way, we added signage and promotional items, something that Minuteman Press Flemington can expand even further. All along the way, we always had a wonderful graphic designer on staff, which always set us apart.”

For his part, Jason adds, “I started in the print world a few years after Printech was established. I have 30-plus years in both offset and digital printing experience. I ran my first offset press at 15 years-old at my high school print shop. In the early 1990s, I worked in prepress for major magazine brands like PC Magazine, Brides, GQ, and Popular Mechanics. I also spent quite a few years running presses for print shops like Printech and have been the owner and operator of Minuteman Press in Flemington for the past 12 years.”

Both Jason and Joe credit Minuteman Press Regional VP Jim Galasso in helping with the merger. Joe says, “Jim and I first spoke in 2016 and stayed in touch. When the time was right for me, Jim acted as a liaison to connecting Jason and I to get the discussion started into deciding how to move forward, ultimately leading to this merger.”

Jason echoes those sentiments, saying, “I asked Jim to connect with Joe a few years back about a possible merger but the timing wasn’t right until now. I want to say once again that I am thrilled we are now bringing our experience together to provide Printech and Minuteman Press, Flemington clients with the highest levels of quality and service.”

For more information on Minuteman Press in Flemington, NJ, call 908-237-0882 or visit https://minuteman.com/us/locations/nj/flemington/

