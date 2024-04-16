Healthy Birth Day, Inc. Selects TransPerfect Life Sciences for Digital Health Translations

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect Life Sciences, a leading provider of content solutions and technologies to support global clinical trials and product development for the biopharmaceutical industry, today announced that Healthy Birth Day, Inc. has selected its digital health translation technology and services to streamline the organization’s translation processes.

Healthy Birth Day is a women-founded nonprofit organization that improves birth outcomes through programming, advocacy, and research. At the forefront of its initiatives is the Count the Kicks stillbirth prevention program, which educates expectant parents across diverse communities on the importance of tracking their babies’ movements in the third trimester of pregnancy. Already serving 29 states, the nonprofit required translation support to reach limited English proficient (LEP) expectant families throughout the US.

Healthy Birth Day chose TransPerfect's digital health translation services for the centralized, collaborative workflows and review cycles that help to simplify the localization process for apps, platforms, and websites. With TransPerfect’s solution, the Count the Kicks app and materials have been localized into 20+ languages while adhering to state health grant requests, cultivating new connections with diverse populations.

“Health equity is at the center of our work, and we’ve been searching for a solution that would meet our rapid expansion needs and help us address racial disparities that persist in stillbirth rates across the country,” said Christine Tucker, Health Equity Manager at Healthy Birth Day. “With TransPerfect’s help, we’ve been able to reach more families and educate them on the importance of monitoring their babies’ movements and advocating for themselves if they notice a change.”

TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe remarked, “We're proud to support Healthy Birth Day's work and appreciate the trust they’ve placed in TransPerfect to support their multilingual requirements.”

About Healthy Birth Day, Inc.

Healthy Birth Day, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the prevention of stillbirth through programming, advocacy, and research. Healthy Birth Day, Inc. is the creator of the Count the Kicks stillbirth prevention program, which is credited with lowering the stillbirth rate in Iowa by more than 30% in the first 10 years (2008-2018). The free Count the Kicks app is a powerful stillbirth prevention tool to help expectant parents be more in tune with their bodies and their babies. Learn more at HealthyBirthDay.org and CountTheKicks.org.

About TransPerfect Life Sciences

TransPerfect Life Sciences specializes in supporting the global development and commercialization of drugs, treatments, and devices designed to improve and save lives. Our comprehensive solutions include clinical trial management technology and services (TMF services, eTMF, CTMS, regulated content management, etc.), pharmacovigilance and safety solutions, translation and language services, and call center support. With offices in over 140 cities worldwide, TransPerfect is the ideal partner to simplify your path from lab to launch by driving quality, mitigating compliance risk, and enhancing patient engagement.

For more information, please visit our website at https://lifesciences.transperfect.com/.