AssistRx Earns URAC Reaccreditation in Mail Service Pharmacy

ORLANDO, Fla., April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssistRx, the advanced therapy initiation and patient solutions provider, has again earned the URAC accreditation for Mail Service Pharmacy for its non-commercial specialty pharmacy, ARx Patient Solutions Pharmacy.



URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality by setting high standards for clinical practice, consumer protections, performance measurement, operations infrastructure and risk management. AssistRx pursued and maintained this designation as it designs and implements free drug programs from its 10,000-square-foot non-commercial pharmacy. By achieving this status, AssistRx demonstrates its commitment to increasing patient uptake, facilitating patient visibility and delivering better treatment outcomes.

“Life sciences organizations partner with ARx Patient Solutions Pharmacy for free drug dispense and pharmacy services because of our patient-centered focus and robust tech-enabled patient support solutions,” said Jeff Spafford, CEO and president at AssistRx. “This designation, along with our controlled substance license and accreditation from Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), reinforces why our partners choose us to support their patients.”

AssistRx’s free drug pharmacy, combined with its portfolio of Advanced eServices and AssistRx Patient Solutions talented team members, facilitates an innovative patient support approach that can rapidly evolve to meet program needs and an ever-changing specialty pharmaceutical market.

“Mail service pharmacies provide a critical connection for patients receiving specialized pharmaceutical care,” said URAC’s President and CEO Shawn Griffin, MD. “URAC’s Mail Service Pharmacy Accreditation recognizes excellence in the areas of pharmacy operations, medication distribution and patient service and communication, all of which are valuable components of the patient care experience. We are proud to recognize AssistRx for achieving URAC’s Mail Service Pharmacy accreditation.”

Learn more about how AssistRx delivers informed access and improved outcomes at www.AssistRx.com.



About AssistRx

AssistRx has engineered the perfect blend of technology and talent to provide an advanced therapy initiation and patient support solution to improve patient uptake, visibility and outcomes. Our solution integrates technology and therapy expertise to advance patient therapy in a more efficient and effective manner—delivering informed touchpoints that simplify a complex system to enable better results for today’s patients. Learn more at www.assistrx.com.

About URAC

Founded in 1990 as a non-profit organization, URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality and patient safety through renowned accreditation programs. URAC develops its evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts. The company’s portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the health care industry, addressing health care management and operations, pharmacies, telehealth, health plans, medical practices and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.

Media Contact

Stacey Little

SVP, Business Development and Marketing

Stacey.Little@assistrx.com

214.471.0652