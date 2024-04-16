Tony’s Fresh Market Celebrates its 45 Year Anniversary!

Itasca, Ill., April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Grocers Group is pleased to announce its banner company Tony’s Fresh Market (Tony’s) is celebrating 45 years of serving Chicagoland families and communities. Tony’s year-long celebration will feature special sales, ad promotions, Team Member spotlights, and added philanthropic support.



“From our humble beginnings in 1979, Tony’s has steadily grown into a thriving Chicagoland mainstay known for providing the most authentic offerings and freshest products that celebrate life, family and culture,” said Frank Ingraffia, CEO for Tony’s Fresh Market. “As we embark upon our year-long 45th anniversary celebration, we express our heartfelt gratitude to our loyal customers, our dedicated Team Members, and vendor partners who have all contributed to the company’s success and made this remarkable milestone possible.”

Tony’s has launched its year-long anniversary celebration with a special ad highlighting the company’s history, and throwback pricing offering staple items at $.45 cents. Throughout the course of the year, the company will also feature social media giveaways and Team Member spotlights highlighting the dedication and commitment Tony’s Team Members have for customers and the communities where they both live and work.

Additionally, Tony’s Charitable Foundation will honor this landmark year with the inception of its inaugural scholarship program. Through this program, each Tony’s store location will award one (1) – $3,000 scholarship to a local student who demonstrates academic excellence, financial need, leadership attributes and a commitment to serving their local community. In total, $63,000 in scholarship funds from Tony’s 21 store locations will be awarded for the 2024-2025 academic year.

Founded by two Italian immigrants, Tony Ingraffia and Domenico Gambino, Tony’s traces its beginnings back to 1979 as the first family-owned and operated grocery chain in Chicago. Today, Tony’s operates 21 store locations under their parent company Heritage Grocers Group (Heritage). Through their partnership with Heritage, the company remains poised for continued success by leveraging scalability which results in even more selection and high-quality products at affordable prices.

About Tony’s Fresh Market:

Tony’s Fresh Market is the largest, Independent Grocery chain in Chicago by Volume. Founded in 1979 by two Italian immigrants, Tony’s has grown to become a leading Chicago-based grocery retailer with 21 stores. Tony’s focuses on best-value customers demanding a diverse and extensive, high-quality product offering combined with unparalleled customer service, resulting in strong customer retention, loyalty, and satisfaction. For more information visit https://www.tonysfreshmarket.com/.

About Heritage Grocers Group

Heritage Grocers Group (HGG) is a leading specialty, ethnic food retailer that offers an extensive assortment of both traditional and specialty grocery items to the communities it serves. With a unique customer experience focused on freshness, authenticity and affordability, the HGG family of destination groceries incorporate freshly made ethnic foods, differentiated floor formats presenting distinct specialty categories and localized assortments that engage with each community. Headquartered in Ontario, California, Heritage Grocers Group operates in six states: California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas, and Illinois, with a total of 58 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under the Tony’s Fresh Market banner, and 7 stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner. For more information visit https://www.heritagegrocersgroup.com/.

