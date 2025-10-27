Heritage Grocers Group Partners with Ria Money Transfer

ONTARIO, Calif., Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Grocers Group (“Heritage” or “HGG”), one of the leading Hispanic food retailers in the country, has partnered with Ria Money Transfer, a global leader in the cross-border money transfer industry and business segment of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (“Ria”), to bring an improved money transfer experience to customers across its portfolio companies, Cardenas Markets and Los Altos Ranch Markets. The partnership also expands existing services from select El Rancho Supermercado locations to the entire chain.

This initiative reflects Heritage’s commitment to meeting the needs of the diverse communities it serves. Many of Heritage’s customers maintain strong ties to loved ones abroad, and this enhanced offering ensures they can continue sending money, affordably and conveniently, from a trusted and familiar setting.

“Our collaboration with HGG reflects on our shared commitment to empower customers with reliable solutions that meet their everyday needs,” said Rosario Escarpita, Ria’s SVP & Managing Director Americas. “We are proud to combine our convenient and trusted service, as well as our extensive network reach, with HGG’s deep community presence and genuine care and connection with their customers. Together, we are making it easier for families to stay connected.”

“This partnership is rooted in trust and connection,” said Matthew Holt, Chief Financial Officer at Heritage Grocers Group. “Our customers rely on us not just for groceries, but for dependable services that support their families and loved ones. By offering money transfers through Ria, we’re deepening that relationship and making it easier for them to care for loved ones here and abroad.”

Customers who choose Ria will receive 50% off their first transfer fee, 75% off their second, and 100% off their third.

About Heritage Grocers Group

Heritage Grocers Group (HGG) is a leading specialty, ethnic food retailer that offers an extensive assortment of both traditional and specialty grocery items to the communities it serves. With a unique customer experience focused on freshness, authenticity and affordability, the HGG family of destination groceries incorporate freshly made ethnic foods, differentiated floor formats presenting distinct specialty categories and localized assortments that engage with each community. Headquartered in Ontario, California, Heritage Grocers Group operates 115 stores in six states: California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas, and Illinois, with a total of 58 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under the Tony’s Fresh Market banner, and 7 stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner. For more information visit https://www.heritagegrocersgroup.com/.

About Ria Money Transfer

Ria Money Transfer, a business segment of Euronet (NASDAQ: EEFT), delivers innovative financial services including fast, secure, and affordable global money transfers. With the largest cash settlement network in the world, Ria gets money to where it matters. Bridging the gap between digital and physical spaces, Ria’s omnichannel products and services provide unprecedented consumer choice, including real-time payments, mobile wallets, currency exchange, home delivery, and cardless ATM payouts. Ria’s global infrastructure, powered by the Dandelion real-time, cross-border payments network, facilitates financial access to customers, agents and partners alike. By creating new market opportunities and promoting economic growth around the world, Ria opens ways for a better everyday life.

