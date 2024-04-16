Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign Helps More Americans Honor and Remember Fallen Heroes Across the U.S.

Dallas, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carry The Load, a non-profit that provides active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices of our military, veterans, first responders, and their families, kicks off its Memorial May campaign on Monday, April 29. People of all ages can join the month-long national movement to honor and remember our fallen heroes.

The 14th annual Memorial May campaign will stay true to its roots of connecting people to the true meaning of Memorial Day. What started in 2011 as one Memorial Day march has catapulted in numbers and impact. This year, thousands of participants will walk in Carry The Load’s National Relay that spans 20,000 miles, 48 states, and 69 community events including 32 VA National Cemeteries. The relay will converge at the Dallas Memorial March on Memorial Day weekend.

New in 2024

Carry The Load is introducing an exciting new element of innovation to make a bigger impact. Upon registering at www.carrytheload.org, volunteers can download the Good Move app, a gamified activity tracking app that allows individuals to easily utilize their mobile device for fundraising progress and health activities such as steps walked on a live leaderboard. All participants are encouraged to register and download the Good Move app.

“We’re building on previous years’ momentum with elements like the Good Move app to deepen personal engagement and help participants strengthen their connections with each other,” says Stephen Holley, co-founder, president and CEO of Carry The Load and Veteran U.S. Navy SEAL. “Memorial May unites thousands of people under a common purpose, and it’s been incredible to see participants honor our fallen heroes together.”

How to get involved

People of all ages can register for free to walk with the National Relay team, attend a Community Event, and fundraise at carrytheload.org/Memorial-May.

Join the Dallas Memorial March .

Host a Carry it Anywhere event on your own.

Educate youth with Carry The Flag activities that help inspire patriotism.

Carry The Load raises much needed funds to assist with many challenges facing our military, veterans, first responders, and their families. The non-profit’s goal this year is $2 million through peer-to-peer fundraising. Since 2011, Carry The Load has raised more than $42 million, with a remarkable 93% of donations going toward its programs.

JPMorgan Chase is the title sponsor of Carry The Load’s National Relay for the 10th consecutive year. Additional corporate partners include Energy Transfer; FirstNet®, Built with AT&T; Frito-Lay (PepsiCo); Henry Schein, Inc.; and TACenergy. The VA National Cemetery Administration is a strategic partner.

ABOUT CARRY THE LOAD

Carry The Load is a 501(c)3 nonprofit founded in 2011 by veteran U.S. Navy SEALs Clint Bruce and Stephen Holley. Carry The Load's mission is to provide active ways to honor and remember our nation’s heroes by connecting Americans to the sacrifices made by our military, veterans, first responders, and their families. For more, visit www.carrytheload.org or carrytheload.org/newsroom. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

