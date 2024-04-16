JCDecaux : Information concerning the availability of all the explanatory documentation to the Combined General Meeting to be held on May 7, 2024

Information concerning the availability of all the explanatory documentation to the Combined General Meeting to be held on May 7, 2024

Paris, April 16, 2024 – The shareholders of the Company are advised that the Combined General Meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. at 17 rue Soyer 92200 Neuilly-sur-Seine.

The Shareholders' Meeting will be webcast live and will be available on JCDecaux’s website at www.jcdecaux.com.

The notice to shareholders (avis de réunion) which included the agenda, the draft resolutions as well as the practical details regarding attendance and voting rights at the General Meeting were published on March 29, 2024, in the BALO (French official legal announcement publication) n° 39.

The documents and information referred to in articles R.22-10-23, L.225-115 and R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code are available on the Company’s website at www.jcdecaux.com.

For further information, please contact:

Rémi GRISARD

Head of Investor Relations

Sainte Apolline

78378 PLAISIR

Téléphone : +33 (0)1 30 79 79 93

Email : remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2023 revenue: €3,570.0m (a)

N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of 850 million people in more than 80 countries

1,056,833 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,918 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

11,650 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (3.4/5), CDP (A), MSCI (AAA), Sustainalytics (13.7), and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis

1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (630,196 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 153 airports and 258 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (319,081 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (85,743 advertising panels worldwide)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (708,620 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (165,292 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (91,682 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (25,337 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (21,300 advertising panels)

(a) Adjusted revenue

