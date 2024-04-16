Registration is Open for the Sixth Annual Wreaths Across America Stem to Stone Races

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Wreaths Across America (WAA) proudly announces that registration is open for its sixth annual Stem to Stone Races. This year, the event will be held on Saturday, July 27. Both in-person and virtual options are available to participants. For each race registration made, a veteran’s wreath is sponsored, and a hero will be honored on National Wreaths Across America Day – Saturday, December 14, 2024.

Race options for early registration (prices will increase from July 1 through race day):

Kid’s 1 Mile Fun Run (in-person only) - $17.00

5K In-person - $45.00

5K Virtual - $55.00

10K In-person - $50.00

10K Virtual - $60.00

Click here to register or learn more about this event.

The virtual and in-person options allow participants to join in from anywhere while helping sponsor veterans’ wreaths for the participating location of their choosing. The live, in-person event will take place in Columbia Falls, Maine, on the tip lands where balsam is grown and harvested each year to make the veterans’ wreaths placed on the headstones of our nation’s heroes.

“This is our sixth year holding these races, and to date, we’ve been really happy with the turnout, not only in Maine but across the country,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of WAA. “The Stem to Stone Race is a great way to stay active, be healthy, get involved in the community and do something meaningful for people who have done so much for us. We encourage everyone to get involved virtually or in person and help share the mission to Remember, Honor, and Teach.”

Every race registration sponsors a fresh balsam veteran’s wreath for placement on National Wreaths Across America Day – Saturday, December 14, 2024. You can personalize your efforts by designating a local Sponsorship Group or Participating Location to which you would like your sponsored wreath allocated during registration. Just have the location or group I.D. available during checkout.

These races help further community awareness and understanding of WAA’s yearlong mission to Remember the fallen, Honor those who serve, and Teach the next generation about the value of freedom.

To learn more or to register, please visit https://runsignup.com/Race/ME/ColumbiaFalls/2024StemtoStone5k10k.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery began in 1992. The organization’s yearlong mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington and at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

To learn more about the mission, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

