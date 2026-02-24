Wreaths Across America Expands Corporate Development Team with Two Proven Nonprofit Leaders

Columbia Falls, Maine, St. Louis, Mo., and College Station, Texas, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wreaths Across America (WAA) is pleased to announce the expansion of its Corporate Development and Partnerships team with the addition of two accomplished nonprofit leaders, Tina Saari and Chris Miller. Both join the organization as Regional Corporate Development Specialists, bringing decades of combined experience in veteran-focused programming, partnership cultivation, and revenue generation.

With extensive backgrounds in national nonprofit leadership and veteran support initiatives, Saari and Miller will focus on building strategic corporate relationships and expanding mission-driven partnerships across their respective regions.

“We are excited to welcome Tina and Chris to the Wreaths Across America team,” said Renee Worcester, Director of Corporate Development and Partnerships. “Each brings a powerful combination of leadership, relationship-building expertise, and a deep personal commitment to serving veterans and military families. Their experience will help us strengthen corporate partnerships nationwide and expand support for our year-round mission.”

Tina Saari brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in the veteran, Gold Star family, and disaster response space. Most recently serving in senior leadership roles with Operation BBQ Relief and Tuesday’s Children, she has managed multimillion-dollar budgets, directed national programs, and secured and maintained corporate and philanthropic partnerships.

Throughout her career, Saari has led large-scale events and initiatives across the country, cultivated relationships with major corporate partners including Boeing, USAA, and Farmers, and worked closely with senior military leaders and elected officials. She is widely recognized as a collaborative leader and strategic relationship builder and was named to the HillVets Top 100 for her impact in the veteran community. In this new role, Saari will serve WAA Region 2, which includes Miss., Ala., Ga., Fla., S.C., N.C., Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and Cuba.

“For more than 20 years, I have had the privilege of working closely with our servicemembers and families of our fallen heroes. I am grateful to join Wreaths Across America in a meaningful continuation of that work,” said Saari. “As an Army wife, I understand the depth of sacrifice made by those who serve and by the loved ones who stand beside them. I am honored to be part of an organization so deeply committed to remembering our heroes, honoring their service, and ensuring their families know that their sacrifices will never be forgotten.”

Chris Miller joins WAA with a strong background in community engagement, volunteer leadership, and corporate collaboration. A U.S. Army veteran and former staff member of Wounded Warrior Project, he has led outreach initiatives across a five-state region and executed more than 500 events serving veterans and their families.

In past roles, Miller regularly collaborated with corporate partners, major donors, and community stakeholders to advance mission-focused initiatives. He brings hands-on experience in relationship management, volunteer coordination, and strategic engagement, along with a passion for service shaped by his military experience, including deployment to Iraq. In his role with WAA, Miller will serve Region 5, which includes Mich., Ind., Ohio, Ky., Tenn., West Va., Va., and D.C.

“Each year that I was able to volunteer with WAA was a therapeutic opportunity for me to remember and honor the brothers I lost in Iraq and the ones I’ve lost since coming home, as well as all the generations of veterans that came before me,” said Miller. “Each wreath placed helped me to live up to my oath to never forget their service to our great country. I now consider it an honor to be on staff with WAA to bring in more wreaths to be placed on more graves to honor even more of my brothers and sisters.”

