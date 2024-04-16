HOOKIPA Pharma Announces Grant of Inducement Award Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

NEW YORK and VIENNA, Austria, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK, ‘HOOKIPA’), a company developing a new class of immunotherapeutics based on its proprietary arenavirus platform, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors approved the grant of non-statutory options to Mark Winderlich, who was appointed Chief Development Officer of the Company effective April 1, 2024, to purchase an aggregate of 250,000 shares of the Company’s Common Stock under HOOKIPA’s 2023 Inducement Plan. The award was granted as an inducement material to the employee’s acceptance of employment with HOOKIPA in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The options have an exercise price equal to $0.76 per share. The options have a ten-year term and vest over four years, with 25% vesting on the one-year anniversary of the grant date and the remainder vesting in equal quarterly installments for three years thereafter, subject to the employee’s continued service with HOOKIPA on each such vesting date. The options are subject to the terms and conditions of HOOKIPA’s 2023 Inducement Plan approved by the Board of Directors in April 2023 and the terms and conditions of award agreements covering the grants.



About HOOKIPA

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapies, based on its proprietary arenavirus platform, which are designed to mobilize and amplify targeted T cells and thereby fight or prevent serious disease. HOOKIPA’s replicating and non-replicating technologies are engineered to induce robust and durable antigen-specific CD8+ T cell responses and pathogen-neutralizing antibodies. HOOKIPA’s pipeline includes its wholly owned investigational arenaviral immunotherapies targeting Human Papillomavirus 16-positive cancers, KRAS-mutated cancers, and other unnamed indications. In addition, HOOKIPA aims to develop functional cures of HBV and HIV in collaboration with Gilead.

