Correction to the misleading information published in Postimees

In response to shareholders' inquiries, AS Merko Ehitus corrects the information published on 12 April 2024 in the print and online editions of the Postimees newspaper in the article "Toomas Annus takes a record dividend from Merko Ehitus".

The article's claim that "according to the group's annual report, Toomas Annus owns 72 percent of the shares of Merko Ehitus through the joint-stock company Riverito" is not true. There is no such statement in the group's annual report, and Toomas Annus does not own 72% of the shares of AS Merko Ehitus.

71.99% of the shares of AS Merko Ehitus are held by AS Riverito, of which 70.39% are owned by OÜ Kemtal Grupp. Toomas Annus holds a 30% share in OÜ Kemtal Grupp. Therefore, Toomas Annus is calculated to hold 15.20% of the shares of AS Merko Ehitus through the holding companies AS Riverito and OÜ Kemtal Grupp.

Urmas Somelar

Head of Finance

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

urmas.somelar@merko.ee