Generac Announces First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

WAUKESHA, Wisc., April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generac Holdings Inc. ("Generac") (NYSE: GNRC), a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, today announced plans to release its first quarter 2024 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Generac management will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EDT on that day to discuss highlights of this earnings release.



The conference call can be accessed at the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI89e9055e99cf4666a33a0c6ec76e63df. Individuals that wish to listen via telephone will be given dial-in information.

The conference call will also be webcast simultaneously on Generac’s website (http://www.generac.com), under the Investor Relations link. The webcast link will be made available on the Company’s website prior to the start of the call within the Events section of the Investor Relations website.

Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website.

About Generac

Generac is a leading energy technology company that provides backup and prime power products and energy storage systems for home and commercial & industrial applications, energy monitoring & management devices and services, and other engine & battery powered tools and equipment. Founded in 1959, Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the category of automatic home standby generator. The Company has continued to expand its energy technology offerings in its mission to lead the evolution to more resilient, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions.

SOURCE: Generac Holdings Inc.

CONTACT

Kris Rosemann

Senior Manager – Corporate Development & Investor Relations

(262) 506-6064

InvestorRelations@generac.com