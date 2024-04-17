Bitfarms to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

TORONTO, Ontario and BROSSARD, Québec , April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF/TSX: BITF), a global vertically integrated company, today announced that various members of management will be participating in the upcoming investor and industry conferences:



For more information, please refer to the conference websites or BITF IR Calendar. To arrange a 1:1 meeting at or around any of the events, please contact the appropriate institutional sales representatives or Bitfarms’ IR Team at tkrumme@bitfarms.com.



About Bitfarms Ltd.

Founded in 2017, Bitfarms is a global Bitcoin mining company that contributes its computational power to one or more mining pools from which it receives payment in Bitcoin. Bitfarms develops, owns, and operates vertically integrated mining farms with in-house management and company-owned electrical engineering, installation service, and multiple onsite technical repair centers. The Company’s proprietary data analytics system delivers best-in-class operational performance and uptime.

Bitfarms currently has 11 operating Bitcoin mining facilities and two under development situated in four countries: Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. Powered predominantly by environmentally friendly hydro-electric and long-term power contracts, Bitfarms is committed to using sustainable and often underutilized energy infrastructure.

To learn more about Bitfarms’ events, developments, and online communities:

www.bitfarms.com

https://www.facebook.com/bitfarms/

https://twitter.com/Bitfarms_io

https://www.instagram.com/bitfarms/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/bitfarms/

Investor Relations contacts:

Tracy Krumme (Bitfarms)

+1 786-671-5638

tkrumme@bitfarms.com

David Barnard (LHA)

+1 415-433-3777

Investors@bitfarms.com

Media contacts:

Actual Agency

Khushboo Chaudhary

+1 646-373-9946

mediarelations@bitfarms.com

Québec Media: Tact

Louis-Martin Leclerc

+1 418-693-2425

lmleclerc@tactconseil.ca