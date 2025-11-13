Bitfarms Announces Plans for Conversion of Washington Site to HPC/AI Workloads

- Modular infrastructure to enable faster construction targeting December 2026 completion -

- Site designed to support Nvidia GB300s with advanced liquid cooling -

- Full supply chain of IT infrastructure equipment secured -

- Pursuing both colocation and cloud monetization strategies -

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfarms Ltd. (Nasdaq/TSX: BITF), a North American energy and digital infrastructure company (“Bitfarms” or the “Company”), today announced its plans for converting its Washington site to HPC/AI workloads.

Washington Targeting 2026 Completion

The Company’s 18 MW Bitcoin mining facility in Washington State will be the first site fully converted to support HPC/AI workloads with up to 190KW per rack and advanced liquid cooling. Bitfarms has signed a fully funded, binding agreement of US$ 128 million with a large publicly traded American multinational provider of critical infrastructure and services for data centers. Under the terms of the agreement, the partner will supply all critical IT equipment and building materials for 18 MW of gross capacity with an anticipated industry leading PuE, between 1.2 and 1.3. The site is targeted for completion in December 2026.

The state-of-the-art facility will feature:

Validated reference designs ensuring compatibility and performance with Nvidia GB300 GPUs

ensuring compatibility and performance with Nvidia GB300 GPUs Modular infrastructure enabling phased deployment and scalability

enabling phased deployment and scalability Proven thermal and power management critical for HPC/AI workloads



"We continue executing on our HPC/AI infrastructure development strategy with a fully funded supply chain and plan to convert our Washington site to support Nvidia GB300s with state-of-the-art liquid cooling," said Ben Gagnon, Chief Executive Officer of Bitfarms. "While our focus is on developing infrastructure to support Nvidia’s next generation of Vera Rubin GPUs across most of our portfolio, with nearly a billion dollars in cash, unused credit facilities and Bitcoin and numerous potential GPU financing options available, we believe there are compelling reasons to consider pursuing a GPU-as-a-Service or Cloud monetization strategy specifically at Washington. Despite being less than 1% of our total developable portfolio, we believe that the conversion of just our Washington site to GPU-as-a-Service could potentially produce more net operating income than we have ever generated with Bitcoin mining, providing the Company with a strong cashflow foundation that could fund opex, G&A, and debt service and contribute to capex as we wind down our Bitcoin mining business in 2026 and 2027. We look forward to providing more updates on our Q3 and Q4 2025 calls.”

About Bitfarms Ltd.

Bitfarms is a North American energy and digital infrastructure company that builds and operates vertically integrated, state-of-the-art data centers and energy infrastructure for high-performance computing and Bitcoin mining.

Bitfarms’ 2.1 GW North American energy portfolio, comprised of energized, under development, and pipeline MW, is clustered in data center hotspots with robust access to power and fiber infrastructure.

Bitfarms was founded in 2017 and is a proven leader in digital infrastructure with operations throughout the Americas. Bitfarms is headquartered in New York, NY and Toronto, ON and traded on the Nasdaq and Toronto Stock Exchange.

