Bitfarms Schedules Third Quarter 2025 Conference Call on November 13, 2025

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ/TSX: BITF) (“Bitfarms” or the “Company”), a North American energy and digital infrastructure company, will report its third quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, November 13th before the market opens. Management will host a conference call on the same day at 8:00 am EST. All Q3 2025 materials will be available before the call and can be accessed on the ‘ Financial Results ’ section of the Bitfarms investor site.

The live webcast and a webcast replay of the conference call can be accessed here . To access the call by telephone, register here to receive dial-in numbers and a unique PIN to join the call.

About Bitfarms Ltd.

Bitfarms is a North American energy and digital infrastructure company that builds and operates vertically integrated, state-of-the-art data centers and energy infrastructure for high-performance computing and Bitcoin mining.

With a focus on U.S. growth, Bitfarms’ 1.3 GW energy pipeline is more than 80% U.S.-based and clustered in data center hotspots with robust access to power and fiber infrastructure.

Bitfarms was founded in 2017 and is a proven leader in digital infrastructure with operations throughout the Americas. Bitfarms is headquartered in New York, NY and Toronto, ON and traded on the Nasdaq and Toronto Stock Exchange.

