  Iveco Group announces the results of the Annual General Meeting

Turin, 17th April 2024. Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) (the Company or IVG) announces that its shareholders approved all the resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors (the Board) at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held today in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

The AGM:

adopted the 2023 Annual Financial Statements;

approved the proposal to distribute a cash dividend of euro 0.22 per outstanding common share. IVG common shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 22 nd April 2024. The record date for the dividend will be 23 rd April 2024 and the dividend will be paid on 24 th April 2024;

expressed a majority of votes in favour of the Remuneration Report for the Financial Year 2023;

granted Executive and Non-Executive Directors discharge from liability for the exercise of their duties in the Financial Year 2023;

reappointed Suzanne Heywood and Gerrit Marx as Executive Directors, (re)appointed Judy Curran, Tufan Erginbilgic, Essimari Kairisto, Linda Knoll, Alessandro Nasi, Olof Persson and Lorenzo Simonelli as Non-Executive Directors of the Company. Subsequently, the Board confirmed Ms Heywood, Mr Marx and Mr Simonelli as Chairperson, Chief Executive Officer and Senior Non-Executive Director, respectively;

re-appointed Deloitte Accountants B.V. as the Company’s Independent Auditor;

authorised the Board to repurchase up to 10,000,000 Common Shares with a maximum total allocation of €130,000,000 for a period of 18 months from the date of the AGM. The new authorisation replaces the pre-existing one granted by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 14th April 2023.





In addition, the AGM discussed the Company’s dividend policy, the chapter in the Annual Report outlining the Company’s corporate governance structure and compliance with the Dutch Corporate Governance Code as revised in 2022, and the Company’s voluntary Sustainability Report.

Details of all matters discussed today at the AGM are available on the Company’s website (www.ivecogroup.com), where the Chairperson’s and the Chief Executive Officer’s presentations, as well as the voting results, will be posted shortly.

