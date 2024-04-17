Newsweek and Statista Announce Second Annual America’s Best Fertility Clinics Ranking

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek , the modern global digital news organization, in partnership with Statista, announced today the release of its America’s Best Fertility Clinics rankings. This is Newsweek’s second annual fertility clinics rankings, which includes 125 of America’s best clinics.



With the rise of fertility treatments in America, Newsweek’s rankings provide adults with information about the top clinics to help start or grow their families. Only facilities designated as a fertility clinic or assisted reproductive technologies provider by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were considered. Newsweek and Statista determined the list through a nationwide online survey, quality metrics provided by the CDC, accreditation data on fertility, and patient satisfaction from Google reviews.

“The second annual America’s Best Fertility Clinics ranking has taken on a new meaning to Newsweek due to recent current events. Empowering individuals with information about the top fertility clinics is not just about choice; it's about providing hope, guidance, and assurance on their journey towards parenthood,” said Josh Smith, Newsweek’s Director of Growth and Strategic Partnerships. “Newsweek's commitment to highlighting these clinics fosters transparency and trust, and ultimately helps turn dreams into reality.”

The top 10 fertility clinics include:

Weill Cornell Medicine - Ronald O. Perelman and Claudia Cohen Center for Reproductive Medicine - New York, NY Columbia University Fertility Center - New York, NY Duke Fertility Center - Morrisville, NC Cleveland Clinic Fertility Center - Beachwood, OH NYU Langone Fertility Center - New York, NY Brigham and Women’s Hospital Center for Infertility and Reproductive Surgery - Boston, MA Advanced Fertility Center of Texas - Houston, TX Mayo Clinic Assisted Reproductive Technologies - Rochester, MN Carolinas Fertility Institute - Winston-Salem, NC Massachusetts General Hospital Fertility Center - Boston, MA

The complete article will be in the April 19th issue. See the full ranking report here: newsweek.com/abfc-2024

About Newsweek:

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 92-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

Contact:

Ben Billingsley

Broadsheet Communications for Newsweek

ben@broadsheetcomms.com