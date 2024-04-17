Frameable and Carahsoft Partner to Provide Enhanced Collaboration Tools for Microsoft Teams in the Public Sector

WASHINGTON and RESTON, Va. , April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frameable, a leading collaboration platform designed to elevate the Microsoft Teams experience, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership to equip Public Sector agencies with cutting-edge collaboration tools to improve Microsoft Teams user experience. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Frameable’s Public Sector Distributor, making its products available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.



"By aligning Frameable's advanced solutions with Carahsoft's extensive industry reach and network of reseller partners, Government agencies nationwide now have streamlined access to a suite of tools that transform and advance the Microsoft Teams experience," said Adam Riggs, Founder and CEO of Frameable. "This extends beyond integration; It's a commitment to enhancing the daily collaborative efforts of Public Sector teams everywhere while delivering on our promise to make virtual interactions more seamless and impactful."

The Frameable Core platform offers several innovative features, including simultaneous screen shares, new digital whiteboards within Microsoft Teams calls and a centralized dashboard to optimize key Teams functionality. This tailored approach to virtual collaboration has yet to be included in the Government toolkit. With its intuitive interface, the platform ensures seamless adoption and delivers immediate benefits on team dynamics, enhancing the Microsoft Teams experience methodically and productively.

“We are thrilled to partner with Frameable and our resellers to introduce its innovative Core platform to Government agencies,” said Jenna Hafey, Director of Microsoft Sales at Carahsoft. “We remain dedicated to empowering Federal, State and Local Government customers to unlock new levels of productivity and collaboration for distributed workforces through this collaboration.”

As remote work and virtual communication dominate work environments, this partnership aims to provide the Public Sector with the necessary tools to excel in this digital era, ensuring that Government teams can collaborate efficiently and effectively, even when working in separate locations.

Frameable’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Frameable team at Carahsoft at (571) 662-3100 or Frameable@carahsoft.com.

About Frameable

Frameable is a tech company on a mission to revolutionize the way distributed workers collaborate within Microsoft Teams. Through its innovative platform, Frameable seeks to break down the barriers of virtual work by offering user-friendly, feature-rich tools that empower users to communicate and innovate seamlessly.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Customer Experience and Engagement, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

