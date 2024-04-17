FAT Brands Ignites Co-Branding Strategy with 40-Unit Northern California Development Deal

Fatburger to Expand in Round Table Pizza Locations for Ultimate Burger and Pizza Experience

LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Fatburger, Round Table Pizza and 16 other restaurant concepts, announces a new development deal to open 40 new franchised Fatburger locations across Northern California. In partnership with franchisee California Burger, Inc., Fatburger will be added to 40 existing Round Table Pizza locations over the next 10 years with the first location set to open in 2024.

“Since opening our first co-branded Fatburger and Round Table Pizza in the Dallas area last year, we have seen significant interest in this pairing from our franchisee base,” said Taylor Wiederhorn, Chief Development Officer of FAT Brands. “We are pleased to further the growth of this new co-branded model with California Burger, Inc. who also operates Circle Pizza LLC, the largest multi-unit operator of Round Table Pizza with over 70 Round Table Pizza restaurants in operation. We see great potential for Fatburger and Round Table Pizza co-branded restaurants given both brands’ California heritage. The strategy is not unsimilar to the success we have experienced with co-branded locations of Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express, which now number over 100 locations worldwide.”

Ever since the first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles over 70 years ago, the chain has been known for its delicious, grilled-to-perfection and cooked to order burgers. Founder Lovie Yancey believed that a big burger with everything on it is a meal in itself. At Fatburger, “everything” is not just the usual lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mustard, pickles and relish. Burgers can be customized with toppings including bacon and eggs. In addition to its famous burgers, the Fatburger menu also includes Fat and Skinny Fries, turkeyburgers, hand-breaded crispy chicken sandwiches, and hand-scooped milkshakes made from 100% real ice cream.

Since its founding in 1959, Round Table Pizza has been recognized as "Pizza Royalty™” for its homemade dough made from scratch and rolled fresh daily as well as for its dedication to using gold-standard ingredients like hand-sliced vegetables, high-quality meats, and the brand’s signature three cheese blend. Each pizza is hand-crafted with legendary toppings layered to the edge of Round Table’s perfectly baked crust.

For more information or to find a Fatburger near you, please visit www.fatburger.com. For more information or to find a Round Table Pizza near you, please visit www.roundtablepizza.com.



###

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza®, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit http://www.fatbrands.com.

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer’s liking. With a legacy spanning over 70 years, Fatburger’s extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger Stand™.

About Round Table Pizza

Inspired by the honor, valor, and revelry of the Knights of the Round Table, Round Table Pizza’s superior pizza and commitment to quality and authenticity have earned the reputation of “Pizza Royalty™” for over 60 years. With more than 410 restaurants across the globe, Round Table celebrates community, family and making merry. For more information, visit www.roundtablepizza.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the timing and performance of new store openings and area development agreements. Forward-looking statements reflect expectations of FAT Brands Inc. (“we” or “our”) concerning the future and are subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies. These factors are difficult to predict and beyond our control, and could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. We refer you to the documents that we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as our reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, for a discussion of these and other factors. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands

emandzik@fatbrands.com

860-212-6509