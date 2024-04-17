Finovate Renews Collaboration with IBN’s NetworkNewsWire for FinovateSpring 2024

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company powered by IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), is proud to announce its continued role as the official newswire for the FinovateSpring Conference. Produced by Informa PLC (“ Informa ”), a London-based leader in events production, digital products, and academic research services, FinovateSpring will be held in person from May 21-23, 2024, at the Marriott Marquis in San Francisco, CA.



The conference aims to provide high-quality industry education to an esteemed audience of representatives from financial institutions and across the financial landscape, offering insights into the transformative impact of cutting-edge financial technologies.

Featuring over 100 renowned speakers across various formats, including keynotes, general sessions, panel discussions, and fireside chats, the event expects more than 1,200 attendees, including C-suite executives, senior leadership from financial institutions, disruptive innovators, fintech pioneers, seasoned journalists, and representatives from government agencies and associations.

Invited speakers and industry veterans will share invaluable insights, delineate fintech's role in the evolving financial landscape, examine business models, and identify solutions to industry challenges.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage directly with founders, C-suite executives, and senior management of 50-plus carefully selected companies, who will demonstrate cutting-edge technological advancements, elaborate on visionary roadmaps, and share their views on emerging trends in the fintech ecosystem.

As the official newswire for the event, NNW will leverage traditional wire-grade dissemination, article syndication, and multi-brand social media distribution to generate increased interest across target markets. Content curation will further enhance visibility among investors, journalists, consumers, and the general public.

IBN will utilize its suite of solutions to enhance recognition and expand the outreach of invited speakers, startup founders, exhibitors, and the event overall through extensive digital channels and best-in-class social media capabilities. With coverage extending to 5,000+ syndication partners and 60+ IBN brands collectively reaching a network of 2+ million likes, followers, and subscribers, IBN aims to amplify reach to a strategically targeted audience base of online investors and other stakeholders throughout the financial ecosystem.

Greg Palmer , VP of Finovate, commented, “IBN and NetworkNewsWire have played a vital role in ensuring wider recognition and the success of our events, including FinovateSpring. We are delighted to continue our longstanding collaboration and hope to continue doing so far into the future. IBN’s social media expertise and extensive outreach capabilities drive coverage across a strategically targeted audience base of online investors and other actors throughout the financial ecosystem.”

Randy Clark, Director of Global Operations at IBN, added, “FinovateSpring is the world’s premier fintech event, with a sharp focus on state-of-the-art educational opportunities, building networking momentum, and impacting revolutionary change in the financial landscape and payments infrastructure. Finovate’s team is highly energetic and professional, and it has always been a pleasure to continue our meaningful collaboration with them. We look forward to helping build bridges with new audiences and elevating the visibility of participating companies, speakers, and investors.”

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 18+ years, amassing a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinct investor brands aim to fulfil the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

