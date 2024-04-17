LECTRA: Lectra confirms its eligibility for PEA-PME scheme

Lectra confirms its eligibility for PEA-PME scheme

Paris, April 17, 2024 – Lectra (FR0000065484, LSS), a company listed on the regulated market Euronext Paris (compartment B), confirms, based on the consolidated financial statements of its last fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, its eligibility for inclusion in French SME equity savings plans “PEA-PME” for the next twelve months.

Lectra complies with the criteria for the inclusion of companies in the PEA-PME savings plans set in Article L.221-32-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code, i.e.:

having less than 5 000 employees;

total revenue is below 1,5 billion euros or total assets are below 2 billion euros; and

market capitalization is below 1 billion euros or was below this threshold at the end of at least one out of the four fiscal years preceding the fiscal year taking into consideration for the eligibility for the PEA-PME scheme.





As a consequence, investment in Lectra shares can be made through PEA-PME savings accounts, relief specifically applicable to investments in small and mid-cap companies, benefiting from the same tax advantages as the traditional Equity Savings Plan (PEA).

As a major player in the fashion, automotive and furniture markets, Lectra contributes to the Industry 4.0 revolution with boldness and passion by providing best-in-class technologies.

The Group offers industrial intelligence solutions - software, equipment, data and services - that facilitate the digital transformation of the companies it serves. In doing so, Lectra helps its customers push boundaries and unlock their potential. The Group is proud to state that its 3,000 employees are driven by three core values: being open-minded thinkers, trusted partners and passionate innovators.

Founded in 1973, Lectra reported revenues of 478 million euros in 2023. The company is listed on Euronext, where it is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid&Small, CAC All Shares, CAC All-Tradable, CAC Technology, EN Tech Leaders and ENT PEA-PME 150.

