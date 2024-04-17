Augustine Casino Ups Their Game with QCI Slots: A New Era of Data-Driven Gaming Innovation Begins

SAN DIEGO, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augustine Casino, a prominent name in the Coachella Valley gaming scene, is taking its commitment to guest satisfaction to new heights with the adoption of QCI Slots, the latest innovation from Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI). Building on the success of their partnership with QCI Host, Augustine Casino is poised to revolutionize the gaming experience for its patrons.



Elizabeth Wilberts, Assistant General Manager of Augustine Casino, expressed her excitement about integrating QCI Slots into their operations, stating, "We are thrilled to expand our collaboration with QCI by incorporating their cutting-edge Slots solution. The reporting functionality, recommendation engine, Artificial Intelligence, and advanced heat mapping capabilities of QCI Slots will empower us to deliver unparalleled personalized experiences to our guests."

This strategic move follows Augustine Casino's successful implementation of the QCI Platform, including the QCI Host solution, which has already enhanced the casino's ability to connect with its clientele on a deeper level. Now, with the addition of QCI Slots, Augustine Casino is poised to set new standards for excellence in the industry.

"We are proud to deepen our partnership with Augustine Casino and support their mission to provide exceptional service and value to their guests," said Andrew Cardno, Chief Technology Officer of QCI. "The decision to integrate QCI Slots underscores Augustine Casino's commitment to leveraging innovative technology to elevate the gaming experience."

ABOUT Augustine Casino

Augustine Casino, the first modern-day business enterprise of the Augustine Band of Cahuilla Indians, has been serving Coachella Valley locals since July 18, 2002 has established itself as a premier destination for gaming enthusiasts in the Coachella Valley. With 750 of the loosest and most popular slot machines available, award-winning dining experiences, and a picturesque location in the Coachella Valley, Augustine Casino offers unparalleled entertainment. For more information, visit www.augustinecasino.com or call 760-391-9500.

ABOUT Liz Wilberts

Elizabeth Wilberts is an accomplished professional in the casino industry, currently serving as Assistant General Manager at Augustine Casino. With a career spanning over two decades, Elizabeth has cultivated a wealth of experience and expertise in various roles within the gaming sector.

Elizabeth began her career at Augustine Casino as a Slot Attendant in 2010. Through dedication and determination, Elizabeth steadily climbed the ranks, transitioning to a dual-rate position within five years. Recognized for her exceptional leadership qualities, she was swiftly promoted to full-time Shift Manager, where she honed her skills in managing teams and ensuring seamless operations on the gaming floor. In 2017, Elizabeth achieved another milestone in her career, assuming the role of Department Manager, where she demonstrated strategic vision and a commitment to excellence. This trajectory continued upward, with Elizabeth being appointed Assistant Director of Slots in 2020, followed by a promotion to Director of Slots in 2021. August 2023 marked a significant milestone as Elizabeth was elevated to the position of Assistant General Manager, a testament to her outstanding performance, dedication, and leadership acumen.

Driven by a passion for excellence and a commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration, Elizabeth continues to make invaluable contributions to the success and growth Augustine Casino, setting new standards of excellence in the gaming industry.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI Enterprise Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 160 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $24 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas, and Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

ABOUT Andrew Cardno

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master’s level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew’s innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in the majority of today’s mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications.

Across various industries—be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City Of Hope and UCSD—Andrew’s impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring eight influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew’s work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.