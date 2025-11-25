Stockman’s Casino Selects Quick Custom Intelligence Enterprise Platform

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Stockman’s Casino are excited to announce a strategic partnership that will revolutionize the gaming and hospitality experience in Nevada. This collaboration combines Stockman’s commitment to excellence with QCI’s advanced artificial intelligence-driven analytics, setting the stage for a new era of innovation in the region.

By leveraging the QCI Enterprise Platform, Stockman’s Casino will gain unparalleled insights into player behavior, optimize marketing and operational strategies, and elevate the overall guest experience. This partnership underscores Stockman’s vision to stay at the forefront of gaming innovation while delivering world-class entertainment and personalized service to their guests.

“It will be exciting to use such a powerful tool to help our team make better decisions and improve the guest experience” said Lou Capone, General Manager of Stockman’s Casino.

“QCI’s platform is a game-changer, enabling us to operate with precision and real-time insights. With these powerful tools, we can fine-tune our strategies to better serve our guests, streamline operations, and ultimately provide a gaming experience that sets a new standard in Northern Nevada. This relationship perfectly aligns with our mission to lead with innovation and deliver exceptional entertainment.”

Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO of QCI, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership:

“We deeply value partnerships built on trust, shared vision, and a dedication to pushing boundaries. Our collaboration with Stockman’s Casino reflects this philosophy perfectly. From our earliest conversations, it was clear that their team is committed to excellence and passionate about creating memorable guest experiences. Together, we will redefine what’s possible for gaming in Nevada, setting a benchmark for innovation and operational success.”

This partnership marks a pivotal moment for both organizations, blending cutting-edge technology with Stockman’s operational expertise to create an unmatched entertainment environment.

ABOUT Stockman’s Casino

Clarity Game Nevada, LLC acquired Stockman’s Casino on April 1, 2025. Nevada born owners, Michael Gaughan III and David Ross, bring extensive knowledge in gaming including approximately 30 years in Senior Management with Coast Resorts, Affinity Gaming and the JW Marriott-Las Vegas/Rampart Casino. Stockman’s Casino has been a favorite spot for locals for years, with a wide floor plan, friendly staff, sports betting, virtual tables, and Winner’s Club benefits. Stockman’s also offers a Café, open daily from 7am-9pm with great dining options for everyone. Both David and Michael selected QCI products for use at their two Colorado casinos and are excited expanding the relationship to Stockman’s as well.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 300 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Denver, Dallas, and Phoenix. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

ABOUT Dr. Ralph Thomas

Dr. Ralph Thomas, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence, is a visionary leader in applied analytics and the founder of two companies delivering innovative solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. A veteran of the gaming industry, he has extensive experience implementing analytics across single and multi-property casino operations, driving measurable gains to the bottom line. Dr. Thomas has developed business intelligence tools for multi-billion-dollar casinos, transforming raw data into actionable insights. As the co-author of 14 books and over 80 published articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, as well as an inventor on dozens of patents, Dr. Thomas brings a unique 360-degree perspective of the industry—from data architecture to day-to-day casino operations. His deep expertise and visionary approach have helped shape the future of data-driven decision-making in gaming worldwide.

Contact:

Laurel Kay, Quick Custom Intelligence

Phone: 858-349-8354