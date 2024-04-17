Bay Area Panthers and Meriwest Credit Union Continue Partnership as Presenting Sponsor





Meriwest Credit Union continue as presenting partner for IFL Champion Bay Area Panthers

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bay Area Panthers, champions of the Indoor Football League (IFL), are thrilled to announce that Meriwest Credit Union is entering their third year as presenting partner of the team.



Meriwest has been the season presenting partner of the Panthers since their inaugural 2022 season, supporting the team through a remarkable transformation from a one-win expansion team to the league champions in just two seasons.

Helen Grays-Jones, Community Relations Manager at Meriwest, expressed her enthusiasm for the ongoing collaboration, "We are excited to continue our partnership as the Presenting Sponsor of the Bay Area Panthers, the reigning IFL Champions. Panthers games are a fun and entertaining experience for our members, nonprofit clients, families, friends, and neighbors. We take pride in supporting an organization that shares our commitment to investing in and supporting the local community."

Panthers’ majority owner Roy Choi is grateful for the relationship, “Meriwest has been an ideal sponsor, they joined our fans in supporting our team from our last-place finish in 2022 to our championship season the following year. We can’t thank them enough.”

Through this partnership, the Bay Area Panthers and Meriwest Credit Union will continue to foster a strong bond with fans while making a positive impact on the community.

About Meriwest Credit Union

Founded in San Jose, California in 1961, Meriwest Credit Union, one of Silicon Valley’s largest and most established financial institutions, provides proactive, personal, convenient, and innovative financial services to over 80,000 families and businesses throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and Pima County, Arizona. Meriwest, with assets in excess of $2.3 billion, offers a wide array of personal banking, business banking, and wealth advisory products and services to members. The credit union was voted a ‘Best Credit Union in Silicon Valley’ in the Mercury News’ Annual ‘Readers’ Choice Awards’, ‘America’s Best Small Employers’ by Forbes Magazine in 2023, and a “Best Place to Work” by the Silicon Valley Business Journal 2020 through 2023. More information can be found at www.meriwest.com.

About the Bay Area Panthers

The Bay Area Panthers of the Indoor Football League were founded by majority owner Roy Choi and former NFL star Marshawn Lynch in 2019. Due to the COVID pandemic, the team had to wait until 2022 to make its debut at the SAP Center and captured the IFL title in 2023. Tickets are available at https://bayareapanthers.com.

Contacts:

Helen Grays-Jones

Meriwest Credit Union

Community Relations Manager

408-365-6328

hgrays@meriwest.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bc1b66ee-a4f4-4750-84b9-8f06c69d3a5a