Bank OZK Announces Record First Quarter 2024 Earnings

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK (the “Bank”) (Nasdaq: OZK) today announced that net income available to common stockholders for the first quarter of 2024 was a record $171.5 million, a 3.4% increase from $165.9 million for the first quarter of 2023. Diluted earnings per common share for the first quarter of 2024 were a record $1.51, a 7.1% increase from $1.41 for the first quarter of 2023.

Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) was a record $272.7 million for the first quarter of 2024, a 10.7% increase from $246.4 million for the first quarter of 2023. The calculation of PPNR and the reconciliation to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

Provision for credit losses was $42.9 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $35.8 million for the first quarter of 2023. The Bank’s total allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) was $536.9 million at March 31, 2024 compared to $393.8 million at March 31, 2023.

The Bank’s annualized returns on average assets, average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity for the first quarter of 2024 were 1.96%, 14.16% and 16.38%, respectively, compared to 2.41%, 15.24% and 17.94%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2023. The calculation of the Bank’s returns on average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

George Gleason, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our record net income and record diluted earnings per share in the quarter just ended are an excellent start to 2024. We feel that we are well positioned for the year, and we look forward to capitalizing on new opportunities.”

KEY BALANCE SHEET METRICS

Total loans were $28.03 billion at March 31, 2024, a 27.1% increase from $22.06 billion at March 31, 2023. Deposits were $29.41 billion at March 31, 2024, a 32.0% increase from $22.28 billion at March 31, 2023. Total assets were $36.03 billion at March 31, 2024, a 24.4% increase from $28.97 billion at March 31, 2023.

Common stockholders’ equity was $4.93 billion at March 31, 2024, an 11.4% increase from $4.42 billion at March 31, 2023. Tangible common stockholders’ equity was $4.27 billion at March 31, 2024, a 13.5% increase from $3.76 billion at March 31, 2023. The Bank’s ratio of total common stockholders’ equity to total assets was 13.68% at March 31, 2024, compared to 15.27% at March 31, 2023. The Bank's ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets was 12.06% at March 31, 2024, compared to 13.28% at March 31, 2023.

Book value per common share was $43.44 at March 31, 2024, a 13.0% increase from $38.43 at March 31, 2023. Tangible book value per common share was $37.62 at March 31, 2024, a 15.1% increase from $32.68 at March 31, 2023.

The calculations of the Bank’s total common stockholders’ equity, tangible common stockholders’ equity, ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets and tangible book value per common share, and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

ASSET QUALITY

The Bank’s ratio of nonperforming non-purchased loans to total loans (excluding purchased loans) was 0.20% at March 31, 2024, compared to 0.15% as of March 31, 2023. The Bank’s ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets (excluding purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets) was 0.33% at March 31, 2024, compared to 0.34% as of March 31, 2023. The Bank's annualized ratio of net charge-offs to average total loans was 0.11% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to 0.14% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Bank OZK
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Unaudited
 
  March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023
  (Dollars in thousands)
ASSETS    
Cash and cash equivalents $2,323,813  $2,149,529 
Investment securities – available for sale (“AFS”)  3,072,391   3,244,371 
Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (“FHLB”) and other bankers’ bank stocks  14,484   50,400 
Non-purchased loans  27,781,091   26,195,030 
Purchased loans  250,257   264,045 
Allowance for loan losses  (365,935)  (339,394)
Net Loans  27,665,413   26,119,681 
Premises and equipment, net  681,865   676,821 
Foreclosed assets  60,782   61,720 
Accrued interest receivable  175,201   170,110 
Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”)  813,996   808,490 
Goodwill  660,789   660,789 
Other, net  561,170   295,546 
Total assets $36,029,904  $34,237,457 
     
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY    
Deposits:    
Demand non-interest bearing $4,046,054  $4,095,874 
Savings and interest bearing transaction  9,504,445   9,074,296 
Time  15,855,571   14,234,973 
Total deposits  29,406,070   27,405,143 
Other borrowings  202,009   805,318 
Subordinated notes  347,961   347,761 
Subordinated debentures  121,652   121,652 
Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments  170,952   161,834 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  513,420   255,773 
Total liabilities $30,762,064  $29,097,481 
     
Commitments and contingencies    
     
Stockholders’ equity:    
Preferred Stock: $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;
14,000,000 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and
December 31, 2023		  338,980   338,980 
Common Stock: $0.01 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized;
113,434,816 and 113,148,672 shares issued and outstanding at
March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively		  1,134   1,131 
Additional paid-in capital  1,609,268   1,612,446 
Retained earnings  3,424,672   3,283,818 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (107,207)  (97,374)
Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest  5,266,847   5,139,001 
Noncontrolling interest  993   975 
Total stockholders’ equity  5,267,840   5,139,976 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $36,029,904  $34,237,457 


 
Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Income
Unaudited
 
  Three Months Ended
March 31,
   2024   2023 
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Interest income:    
Non-purchased loans $586,981  $414,896 
Purchased loans  4,960   6,518 
Investment securities:    
Taxable  9,333   10,171 
Tax-exempt  11,173   9,264 
Deposits with banks  24,606   7,870 
Total interest income  637,053   448,719 
     
Interest expense:    
Deposits  254,323   93,632 
Other borrowings  750   5,422 
Subordinated notes  2,574   2,574 
Subordinated debentures  2,472   2,239 
Total interest expense  260,119   103,867 
     
Net interest income  376,934   344,852 
Provision for credit losses  42,923   35,829 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  334,011   309,023 
     
Non-interest income:    
Service charges on deposit accounts:    
NSF fees     991 
Overdraft fees  3,427   3,287 
All other service charges  6,839   6,502 
Trust income  2,324   2,033 
BOLI income  5,506   4,974 
Loan service, maintenance and other fees  6,343   4,076 
Gains on sales of other assets  459   343 
Net gains on investment securities  410   1,716 
Other  3,776   3,887 
Total non-interest income  29,084   27,809 
     
Non-interest expense:    
Salaries and employee benefits  69,564   63,249 
Net occupancy and equipment  17,974   17,870 
Other operating expenses  45,776   45,098 
Total non-interest expense  133,314   126,217 
     
Income before taxes  229,781   210,615 
Provision for income taxes  54,226   40,703 
Net income  175,555   169,912 
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest  (18)  (12)
Preferred stock dividends  4,047   4,047 
Net income available to common stockholders $171,490  $165,853 
     
Basic earnings per common share $1.51  $1.42 
     
Diluted earnings per common share $1.51  $1.41 

Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders’ Equity
Unaudited

  Preferred Stock Common Stock Additional
Paid-in
Capital		 Retained Earnings Accumulated Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income Non-Controlling Interest Total
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three months ended March 31, 2024:              
Balances - December 31, 2023 $338,980 $1,131  $1,612,446  $3,283,818  $(97,374) $975 $5,139,976 
Cumulative effect of change in accounting principle        12,690       12,690 
Balances - January 1, 2024  338,980  1,131   1,612,446   3,296,508   (97,374)  975  5,152,666 
Net income          175,555        175,555 
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest          (18)     18   
Total other comprehensive loss             (9,833)    (9,833)
Preferred stock dividends, $0.28906 per share          (4,047)       (4,047)
Common stock dividends, $0.38 per share          (43,326)       (43,326)
Issuance of 484,818 shares of common stock pursuant to stock-based compensation plans    5   179           184 
Repurchase and cancellation of 184,415 shares of common stock withheld for tax pursuant to stock-based compensation plans    (2)  (8,008)          (8,010)
Stock-based compensation expense       4,651           4,651 
Forfeitures of 14,259 shares of unvested restricted common stock                   
Balances - March 31, 2024 $338,980 $1,134  $1,609,268  $3,424,672  $(107,207) $993 $5,267,840 
               


Three months ended March 31, 2023:              
Balances - December 31, 2022 $338,980 $1,172  $1,753,941  $2,773,135  $(177,649) $1,359 $4,690,938 
Net income          169,912        169,912 
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest          (12)     12   
Total other comprehensive income             35,972     35,972 
Preferred stock dividends, $0.28906 per share          (4,047)       (4,047)
Common stock dividends, $0.34 per share          (40,084)       (40,084)
Issuance of 473,039 shares of common stock pursuant to stock-based
compensation plans		    5   518           523 
Repurchase and cancellation of 2,348,138 shares of common stock under share repurchase program    (24)  (85,315)          (85,339)
Repurchase and cancellation of 215,362 shares of common stock withheld for tax pursuant to stock-based compensation plans.    (2)  (8,672)          (8,674)
Stock-based compensation expense       4,097           4,097 
Forfeitures of 6,359 shares of unvested restricted common stock                   
Balances - March 31, 2023 $338,980 $1,151  $1,664,569  $2,898,904  $(141,677) $1,371 $4,763,298 


 
Bank OZK
Summary of Non-Interest Expense
Unaudited
 
 Three Months Ended
March 31,
  2024   2023
 (Dollars in thousands)
Salaries and employee benefits$69,564  $63,249
Net occupancy and equipment 17,974   17,870
Other operating expenses:    
Software and data processing 11,115   9,283
Deposit insurance and assessments 8,250   4,148
Professional and outside services 5,970   5,105
Advertising and public relations 3,897   4,036
Amortization of CRA and tax credit investments (1)    6,414
Other 16,544   16,112
Total non-interest expense$133,314  $126,217

(1) Effective January 1, 2024, the Bank adopted ASU 2023-02, Investments-Equity Method and Joint Ventures (Topic 323): Accounting for Investments in Tax Credit Structures Using the Proportional Amortization Method, which resulted in the amortization of the Bank's CRA and tax credit investments being included in income tax expense instead of non-interest expense.

 
Bank OZK
Summary of Total Loans Outstanding
Unaudited
 
 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023
 (Dollars in thousands)
Real estate:       
Residential 1-4 family$967,941  3.5% $961,338  3.6%
Non-farm/non-residential 5,590,632  19.9   5,309,239  20.1 
Construction/land development 12,322,321  44.0   11,653,487  44.0 
Agricultural 252,232  0.9   256,423  1.0 
Multifamily residential 2,408,875  8.6   2,064,106  7.8 
Total real estate 21,542,001  76.9   20,244,593  76.5 
Commercial and industrial 1,355,125  4.8   1,269,610  4.8 
Consumer 3,169,016  11.3   2,965,042  11.2 
Other 1,965,206  7.0   1,979,830  7.5 
Total loans 28,031,348  100.0%  26,459,075  100.0%
Allowance for loan losses (365,935)    (339,394)  
Net loans$27,665,413    $26,119,681   


 
Bank OZK
Allowance for Credit Losses
Unaudited
 
 Allowance for Loan Losses Reserve for Losses on Outstanding Credit Commitments Total Allowance for Credit Losses
 (Dollars in thousands)
Three months ended March 31, 2024:     
Balances – December 31, 2023$339,394  $161,834 $501,228 
Net charge-offs (7,264)    (7,264)
Provision for credit losses 33,805   9,118  42,923 
Balances – March 31, 2024$365,935  $170,952 $536,887 
      
Three months ended March 31, 2023:     
Balances – December 31, 2022$208,858  $156,419 $365,277 
Net charge-offs (7,339)    (7,339)
Provision for credit losses 20,506   15,323  35,829 
Balances – March 31, 2023$222,025  $171,742 $393,767 


 
Bank OZK
Deposits – By Customer Type
Unaudited
 
 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023
 (Dollars in thousands)
Non-interest bearing$4,046,054 13.8% $4,095,874 14.9%
Interest bearing:       
Consumer and commercial:       
Consumer – Non-Time 2,807,465 9.5   2,792,199 10.2 
Consumer – Time 11,545,695 39.3   10,216,217 37.3 
Commercial – Non-Time 2,860,322 9.7   2,439,175 8.9 
Commercial – Time 868,118 3.0   767,566 2.8 
Public funds 3,631,328 12.3   3,725,766 13.6 
Brokered 2,842,124 9.7   2,655,317 9.7 
Reciprocal 804,964 2.7   713,029 2.6 
Total deposits$29,406,070 100.0% $27,405,143 100.0%


 
Bank OZK
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
Unaudited
 
 Three Months Ended
March 31,
  2024   2023  %
Change
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Income statement data:     
Net interest income$376,934  $344,852  9.3%
Provision for credit losses 42,923   35,829  19.8 
Non-interest income 29,084   27,809  4.6 
Non-interest expense 133,314   126,217  5.6 
Net income 175,555   169,912  3.3 
Preferred stock dividends 4,047   4,047   
Net income available to common stockholders 171,490   165,853  3.4 
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (1) 272,704   246,444  10.7 
Common share and per common share data:     
Diluted earnings per common share$1.51  $1.41  7.1%
Basic earnings per common share 1.51   1.42  6.3 
Common stock dividends per share 0.38   0.34  11.8 
Book value per share 43.44   38.43  13.0 
Tangible book value per common share (1) 37.62   32.68  15.1 
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (thousands) 113,883   117,405  (3.0)
End of period shares outstanding (thousands) 113,435   115,080  (1.4)
Balance sheet data at period end:     
Total assets$36,029,904  $28,971,170  24.4%
Total loans 28,031,348   22,062,006  27.1 
Non-purchased loans 27,781,091   21,700,941  28.0 
Purchased loans 250,257   361,065  (30.7)
Allowance for loan losses 365,935   222,025  64.8 
Foreclosed assets 60,782   66,227  (8.2)
Investment securities – AFS 3,072,391   3,422,031  (10.2)
Goodwill and intangibles 660,789   662,354  (0.2)
Deposits 29,406,070   22,282,983  32.0 
Other borrowings 202,009   994,079  (79.7)
Subordinated notes 347,961   347,147  0.2 
Subordinated debentures 121,652   121,652   
Unfunded balance of outstanding credit commitments 20,458,796   20,965,040  (2.4)
Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments 170,952   171,742  (0.5)
Preferred stock 338,980   338,980   
Total common stockholders’ equity (1)  4,927,867   4,422,947  11.4 
Net unrealized losses on investment securities AFS included in stockholders' equity (107,207)  (141,677)  
Loan (including purchased loans) to deposit ratio 95.33%  99.01%  
Selected ratios:     
Return on average assets (2) 1.96%  2.41%  
Return on average common stockholders' equity (1) (2) 14.16   15.24   
Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (1) (2) 16.38   17.94   
Average common equity to total average assets 13.84   15.78   
Net interest margin – FTE (2) 4.71   5.54   
Efficiency ratio 32.59   33.63   
Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans (2) (3) 0.11   0.15   
Net charge-offs to average total loans (2) 0.11   0.14   
Nonperforming loans to total loans (4) 0.20   0.15   
Nonperforming assets to total assets (4) 0.33   0.34   
Allowance for loan losses to total loans (5) 1.31   1.01   
Allowance for credit losses to total loans and unfunded credit commitments 1.11   0.92   
Other information:     
Non-accrual loans (4)$56,341  $33,371   
Accruing loans - 90 days past due (4)       

(1)  Calculations of pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, total common stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per common share and returns on average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2)  Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.
(3)  Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans.
(4)  Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.
(5)  Excludes reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments.

 
Bank OZK
Selected Consolidated Financial Data (continued)
Unaudited
 
 Three Months Ended
 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 %
Change
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Income statement data:     
Net interest income$376,934  $370,548  1.7%
Provision for credit losses 42,923   43,832  (2.1)
Non-interest income 29,084   37,027  (21.5)
Non-interest expense 133,314   145,011  (8.1)
Net income 175,555   175,132  0.2 
Preferred stock dividends 4,047   4,047   
Net income available to common stockholders 171,490   171,079  0.2 
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (1) 272,704   262,564  3.9 
Common share and per common share data:     
Diluted earnings per common share$1.51  $1.50  0.7%
Basic earnings per common share 1.51   1.51   
Common stock dividends per share 0.38   0.37  2.7 
Book value per share 43.44   42.42  2.4 
Tangible book value per common share (1) 37.62   36.58  2.8 
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (thousands) 113,883   113,756  0.1 
End of period shares outstanding (thousands) 113,435   113,149  0.3 
Balance sheet data at period end:     
Total assets$36,029,904  $34,237,457  5.2%
Total loans 28,031,348   26,459,075  5.9 
Non-purchased loans 27,781,091   26,195,030  6.1 
Purchased loans 250,257   264,045  (5.2)
Allowance for loan losses 365,935   339,394  7.8 
Foreclosed assets 60,782   61,720  (1.5)
Investment securities – AFS 3,072,391   3,244,371  (5.3)
Goodwill and intangibles 660,789   660,789   
Deposits 29,406,070   27,405,143  7.3 
Other borrowings 202,009   805,318  (74.9)
Subordinated notes 347,961   347,761  0.1 
Subordinated debentures 121,652   121,652   
Unfunded balance of outstanding credit commitments 20,458,796   20,561,029  (0.5)
Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments 170,952   161,834  5.6 
Preferred stock 338,980   338,980   
Total common stockholders’ equity (1)  4,927,867   4,800,021  2.7 
Net unrealized losses on investment securities AFS included in stockholders' equity (107,207)  (97,374)  
Loan (including purchased loans) to deposit ratio 95.33%  96.55%  
Selected ratios:     
Return on average assets (2) 1.96%  2.04%  
Return on average common stockholders' equity (1) (2) 14.16   14.58   
Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (1) (2) 16.38   16.99   
Average common equity to total average assets 13.84   13.99   
Net interest margin – FTE (2) 4.71   4.82   
Efficiency ratio 32.59   35.33   
Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans (2) (3) 0.11   0.07   
Net charge-offs to average total loans (2) 0.11   0.06   
Nonperforming loans to total loans (4) 0.20   0.23   
Nonperforming assets to total assets (4) 0.33   0.36   
Allowance for loan losses to total loans (5) 1.31   1.28   
Allowance for credit losses to total loans and unfunded credit commitments 1.11   1.07   
Other information:     
Non-accrual loans (4)$56,341  $60,982   
Accruing loans - 90 days past due (4)       

(1)  Calculations of pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, total common stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per common share and returns on average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2)  Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.
(3)  Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans.
(4)  Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.
(5)  Excludes reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments.

 
Bank OZK
Supplemental Quarterly Financial Data
Unaudited
 
 3/31/24 12/31/23 9/30/23 6/30/23 3/31/23
 (Dollars in thousands)
Earnings summary:         
Net interest income$376,934  $370,548  $367,261  $356,824  $344,852 
Federal tax (FTE) adjustment 3,030   2,925   2,632   2,602   2,603 
Net interest income (FTE) 379,964   373,473   369,893   359,426   347,455 
Provision for credit losses (42,923)  (43,832)  (44,036)  (41,774)  (35,829)
Non-interest income 29,084   37,027   25,727   31,987   27,809 
Non-interest expense (133,314)  (145,011)  (128,978)  (129,355)  (126,217)
Pre-tax income (FTE) 232,811   221,657   222,606   220,284   213,218 
FTE adjustment (3,030)  (2,925)  (2,632)  (2,602)  (2,603)
Provision for income taxes (54,226)  (43,600)  (46,144)  (45,717)  (40,703)
Noncontrolling interest (18)  (6)  (37)  (1)  (12)
Preferred stock dividend (4,047)  (4,047)  (4,047)  (4,047)  (4,047)
Net income available to common stockholders$171,490  $171,079  $169,746  $167,917  $165,853 
Earnings per common share – diluted$1.51  $1.50  $1.49  $1.47  $1.41 
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (1)$272,704  $262,564  $264,010  $259,456  $246,444 
Selected balance sheet data at period end:         
Total assets$36,029,904  $34,237,457  $32,767,328  $30,761,870  $28,971,170 
Non-purchased loans 27,781,091   26,195,030   25,051,214   23,291,785   21,700,941 
Purchased loans 250,257   264,045   280,526   315,661   361,065 
Investment securities – AFS 3,072,391   3,244,371   3,153,817   3,262,366   3,422,031 
Deposits 29,406,070   27,405,143   25,552,856   23,983,397   22,282,983 
Unfunded balance of outstanding credit commitments 20,458,796   20,561,029   20,625,371   21,119,761   20,965,040 
Allowance for credit losses:         
Balance at beginning of period$501,228  $461,486  $426,820  $393,767  $365,277 
Net charge-offs (7,264)  (4,090)  (9,370)  (8,721)  (7,339)
Provision for credit losses 42,923   43,832   44,036   41,774   35,829 
Balance at end of period$536,887  $501,228  $461,486  $426,820  $393,767 
Allowance for loan losses$365,935  $339,394  $303,358  $263,188  $222,025 
Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments 170,952   161,834   158,128   163,632   171,742 
Total allowance for credit losses$536,887  $501,228  $461,486  $426,820  $393,767 
Selected ratios:         
Net interest margin – FTE (2) 4.71%  4.82%  5.05%  5.32%  5.54%
Efficiency ratio 32.59   35.33   32.60   33.05   33.63 
Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans (2) (3) 0.11   0.07   0.17   0.03   0.15 
Net charge-offs to average total loans (2) 0.11   0.06   0.15   0.15   0.14 
Nonperforming loans to total loans (4) 0.20   0.23   0.25   0.15   0.15 
Nonperforming assets to total assets (4) 0.33   0.36   0.40   0.32   0.34 
Allowance for loan losses to total loans (5) 1.31   1.28   1.20   1.11   1.01 
Allowance for credit losses to total loans and unfunded credit commitments 1.11   1.07   1.00   0.95   0.92 
Loans past due 30 days or more, including past due non-accrual loans, to total loans (4) 0.17   0.20   0.21   0.14   0.15 

(1)  Calculations of pre-tax pre-provision net revenue and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2)  Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.
(3)  Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans.
(4)  Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.
(5)  Excludes reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments.

 
Bank OZK
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis – FTE
Unaudited
 
 Three Months Ended March 31,
  2024   2023 
 Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/Rate Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/Rate
 (Dollars in thousands)
ASSETS           
Interest earning assets:           
Interest earning deposits$1,861,871 $24,606 5.32% $739,521 $7,870 4.32%
Investment securities:           
Taxable 2,052,980  9,333 1.83   2,450,756  10,171 1.68 
Tax-exempt – FTE 1,172,116  14,144 4.85   1,027,806  11,727 4.63 
Non-purchased loans – FTE 27,116,207  587,040 8.71   20,850,529  415,037 8.07 
Purchased loans 257,788  4,960 7.74   370,887  6,518 7.13 
Total earning assets – FTE 32,460,962  640,083 7.93   25,439,499  451,323 7.19 
Non-interest earning assets 2,747,337      2,517,047    
Total assets$35,208,299     $27,956,546    
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Interest bearing liabilities:           
Deposits:           
Savings and interest bearing transaction$9,182,745 $66,902 2.93% $9,733,499 $42,515 1.77%
Time deposits 15,476,373  187,421 4.87   7,563,013  51,117 2.74 
Total interest bearing deposits 24,659,118  254,323 4.15   17,296,512  93,632 2.20 
Other borrowings 85,041  750 3.55   467,098  5,422 4.71 
Subordinated notes 347,864  2,574 2.98   347,049  2,574 3.01 
Subordinated debentures 121,652  2,472 8.18   121,638  2,239 7.47 
Total interest bearing liabilities 25,213,675  260,119 4.15   18,232,297  103,867 2.31 
Non-interest bearing liabilities:           
Non-interest bearing deposits 4,100,769      4,471,407    
Other non-interest bearing liabilities 682,455      499,997    
Total liabilities 29,996,899      23,203,701    
Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest 5,210,418      4,751,481    
Noncontrolling interest 982      1,364    
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$35,208,299     $27,956,546    
Net interest income – FTE  $379,964     $347,456  
Net interest margin – FTE    4.71%     5.54%
Core spread (1)    4.56%     5.87%

(1) Core spread is the difference between the yield on the Bank’s non-purchased loans-FTE and the rate on its interest bearing deposits.

 
Bank OZK
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Calculation of Average Common Stockholders’ Equity,
Average Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity
and the Annualized Returns on Average Common Stockholders’ Equity and
Average Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity

Unaudited
 
 Three Months Ended
March 31,		 Three Months Ended
December 31,
  2024   2023   2023 
 (Dollars in thousands)
Net income available to common stockholders$171,490  $165,853  $171,079 
Average stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest$5,210,418  $4,751,481  $4,995,217 
Less average preferred stock (338,980)  (338,980)  (338,980)
Total average common stockholders’ equity 4,871,438   4,412,501   4,656,237 
Less average intangible assets:     
Goodwill (660,789)  (660,789)  (660,789)
Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization    (2,243)   
Total average intangibles (660,789)  (663,032)  (660,789)
Average tangible common stockholders’ equity$4,210,649  $3,749,469  $3,995,448 
Return on average common stockholders’ equity(1) 14.16%  15.24%  14.58%
Return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity(1) 16.38%  17.94%  16.99%

(1) Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.

 
Calculation of Total Common Stockholders’ Equity,
Total Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity
and Tangible Book Value per Common Share
Unaudited
 
 March 31, December 31,
  2024   2023   2023 
 (In thousands, except per share amounts)
Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest$5,266,847  $4,761,927  $5,139,001 
Less preferred stock (338,980)  (338,980)  (338,980)
Total common stockholders’ equity$4,927,867  $4,422,947  $4,800,021 
Less intangible assets:     
Goodwill (660,789)  (660,789)  (660,789)
Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization    (1,565)   
Total intangibles (660,789)  (662,354)  (660,789)
Total tangible common stockholders’ equity$4,267,078  $3,760,593  $4,139,232 
Shares of common stock outstanding 113,435   115,080   113,149 
Book value per common share$43.44  $38.43  $42.42 
Tangible book value per common share$37.62  $32.68  $36.58 


 
Calculation of Total Common Stockholders’ Equity,
Total Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity
and the Ratio of Total Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity
to Total Tangible Assets

Unaudited
 
 March 31,
  2024   2023 
 (Dollars in thousands)
Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest$5,266,847  $4,761,927 
Less preferred stock (338,980)  (338,980)
Total common stockholders’ equity$4,927,867  $4,422,947 
Less intangible assets:   
Goodwill (660,789)  (660,789)
Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization    (1,565)
Total intangibles (660,789)  (662,354)
Total tangible common stockholders’ equity 4,267,078   3,760,593 
Total assets$36,029,904  $28,971,170 
Less intangible assets:   
Goodwill$(660,789) $(660,789)
Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization    (1,565)
Total intangibles (660,789)  (662,354)
Total tangible assets$35,369,115  $28,308,816 
Ratio of total common stockholders’ equity to total assets 13.68%  15.27%
Ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets 12.06%  13.28%


  
Calculation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue
Unaudited		 
  
 Three Months Ended 
 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 
  2024  2023  2023  2023  2023 
 (Dollars in thousands) 
Net income available to common stockholders$171,490 $171,079 $169,746 $167,917 $165,853 
Preferred stock dividends 4,047  4,047  4,047  4,047  4,047 
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest 18  6  37  1  12 
Provision for income taxes 54,226  43,600  46,144  45,717  40,703 
Provision for credit losses 42,923  43,832  44,036  41,774  35,829 
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue$272,704 $262,564 $264,010 $259,456 $246,444 


  
