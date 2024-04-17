MDB Capital Holdings Year-End Update

Addison, Texas, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, (NASDAQ: MDBH) (“MDB”), a public venture platform focused on launching category-leading deep technology companies, reported results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023, on form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and will highlight recent corporate progress on today’s call with management.

“On the heels of completing our IPO on the NASDAQ in the third quarter of 2023, we’ve been working diligently to advance our self-clearing broker dealer capabilities to support our investor community, increasing the number of deep technology ideas we review and ultimately finance, as well as ramp up the number of clients engaged with our integrated IP solution platform, PatentVest, which is critical in assisting the companies we back to become leaders in their technology category,” said Christopher Marlett, CEO and Co-Founder of MDB. “I look forward to providing an update on today’s webinar to help shareholders understand how to measure our performance as we begin to transform more ‘Big Ideas’ into valuable public companies and in turn, demonstrate why we believe public venture outperforms traditional venture-stage investing.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 and Subsequent Operational Highlights

Following final regulatory approval for Public Ventures to act as a self-clearing broker-dealer, the company enhanced its brokerage services with the addition of an Invesco Money Market fund option and a self-directed IRA platform through Strata Trust, which enables private, public, and alternative investments. The additions are all part of the company’s mission to provide an exclusive clearing and trading platform to make it easier to invest in public venture. Secured additional non-dilutive funding and filed S-1 for IPO of “Big Idea” partner company: At the beginning of the quarter, Invizyne Technologies Inc. (“Invizyne”), a leading designer of enzyme-based biomanufacturing systems – and a subsidiary of MDB – was awarded $3.77 million in additional funding from the Bioenergy Technologies Office (BETO) within the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE's) Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) and $250,000 to participate in the latest Shell Gamechanger Accelerator™ Powered by NREL (GCxN) program . In February 2024, Invizyne filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the sale of its common stock in a firm commitment public offering. The company anticipates the IPO will occur in late Q2 to early Q3, with timing subject to SEC review process. In allocating the shares to be sold in IPO, the company intends to give preference to holders of MDB Class A Shares.

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Results Zoom Webinar at 4:30 p.m. ET Today

Christopher Marlett, CEO and Co-Founder of MDB will lead the webinar and will be joined by other members of the management team to review recent developments, ongoing initiatives, anticipated 2024 milestones, as well as host a question-and-answer period.

Investors can register for the Zoom webinar here . The live webinar can also be accessed on MDB's investor relations website at https://investors.mdb.com/ .

About MDB Capital Holdings, LLC

MDB was founded in 1997 with the purpose of backing visionary technology, inventors, and technology entrepreneurs via a new form of public venture capital that finances pre-revenue, early-stage companies through early public offerings, primarily listed on NASDAQ. After successfully launching 16 companies under this public venture model, MDB itself became a public entity to attract investors who share its vision to continue to launch new platform technologies into the public markets.

MDB currently has two wholly owned subsidiaries, Public Ventures, LLC ("Public Ventures'') and Patentvest, Inc., and has a majority ownership stake in Invizyne Technologies, Inc. MDB recently expanded the business scope of Public Ventures, an SEC registered and FINRA member broker dealer, to include self-clearing capabilities to enhance its investment banking services to both issuers and investors.

For more information, please visit www.mdb.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," "shall" and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond MDB's control. MDB's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in documents that may be filed by MDB from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent MDB's views as of the date of this press release. MDB anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. MDB undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing MDB's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact:

