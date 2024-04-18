BVI Launches PODEYE Hydrophobic Monofocal IOL in Japan

Second BVI Market Debut in Less Than Twelve Months



BVI continues to execute its roadmap of IOL launches in Japan, the world's third-largest IOL-valued market 1

The PODEYE hydrophobic monofocal is perfectly suited to the Japanese market, where hydrophobic IOLs constitute almost 96% of the total monofocal IOL units in Japan 1

Following the 2023 launch of FINEVISION HP Hydrophobic Trifocal IOL, PODEYE becomes the second BVI IOL to be available in Japan



WALTHAM, Mass., April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BVI, the most dynamic, diversified company in ophthalmology, announced today the official launch of the PODEYE hydrophobic monofocal IOL in Japan following approval by the Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA). The achievement represents another significant step in BVI’s plan to launch its range of IOLs in Japan over the near-term.

Being unveiled at the Japanese Ophthalmic Society (JOS) annual meeting in Tokyo, PODEYE is now available for commercial use and available to surgeons across the country.

“Our commitment to the Japanese ophthalmic market is a clear priority for BVI. The PODEYE launch continues to execute on our strategic vision and global expansion. We are set to equip surgeons with more solutions to enhance patient care. Anticipate more groundbreaking product launches from us in Japan and many other major markets globally.” said Shervin Korangy, President and CEO of BVI.

Stability Made Simple.

With a focus on IOL stability, the now proven double C-loop haptic design, known as ‘POD’ which is unique only to BVI lenses, was first introduced to the market with the launch of the PODEYE hydrophobic IOL in Europe in 2012. BVI has demonstrated the success of its POD technology with over 10 years of accomplished sales worldwide. Renowned for its novel, one-of-a-kind (double C-loop) haptic design, ensuring reliable IOL centration and rotational stability, the POD platform has gained substantial popularity and serves as the foundation for all future BVI IOLs.

Focus on Safety

Given that Japan is primarily a hydrophobic market, surgeons in Japan, like their counterparts worldwide, will appreciate the proprietary, hydrophobic ‘GFY®’ material from which BVI IOLS are made providing 100% glistening-free material.

Moreover, the company has also demonstrated market-wide expertise in IOL material development. Alongside its patented GFY material featured exclusively in BVI lenses, BVI also develops and supplies approximately 20% of IOL material for competing IOL companies globally from its facility in Florida, US.

About BVI

BVI® is a diversified global ophthalmic device company with a mission to deliver high-quality solutions and innovation for advancing eye surgery and improving the vision of patients. With nine decades of developing leading products and solutions, BVI partners with ophthalmic surgeons to improve the vision of millions of patients across the globe. Our organization supports surgical teams in more than 90 countries worldwide, either directly or through our network of trusted distributors. Our trusted brands include Beaver® (Knives and Blades), Visitec® (Cannulas), Malosa® (Single-Use Instruments), Vitreq® (Vitreoretinal Surgical Products) and PhysIOL® (Premium IOLs).

For further enquiries or to speak to a BVI representative, please email Andrew Dawson, Head of BVI Corporate Communications: adawson@bvimedical.com