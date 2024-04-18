HAVILA KYSTRUTEN AS: Refinancing completed

Reference is made to the announcement regarding refinancing in the company's quarterly report for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Havila Kystruten AS has on April 18, 2024, completed the refinancing of Series B of the secured bond loan with HPS Investment Partners, originally amounting to MEUR 50, along with related redemption costs and accrued interest.

The redemption is financed through MEUR 56 in loans from Havila Holding AS in accordance with the financing guarantee entered upon issuance of the bond loan. The loan from Havila Holding is unsecured, with interest accruing, and the loan matures in full on July 26, 2028. The transaction addresses the refinancing needs due in October 2024 and replaces secured debt with unsecured debt at a lower cost. The shareholder loan can be repaid at any time without redemption costs. The company's first loan maturity is now on July 26, 2026.

In addition, Havila Kystruten has established a revolving credit facility of MNOK 200 from Havila Holding, providing the company with increased financial flexibility to manage seasonal liquidity fluctuations. The new loan has a term until January 26, 2027, but can be drawn and reduced as needed, with interest accruing.

The company's board has evaluated various options within the flexibility of the loan agreement for the remaining secured bond (Series A Bonds of MEUR 255), and believes that overall, this is the best solution for the company.

The transactions provide the company with improved liquidity and a strengthened balance sheet. Havila Kystruten can focus on optimizing the operation of the four new coastal vessels and achieving the operational goals set. In the long run, this will enable a more long-term and sustainable financing that better reflects the underlying vessel values and the company's solid earnings potential.

Operationally, the positive trend in bookings continues, with occupancy for the first quarter of 2024 ending at 68%, up from 60% in the fourth quarter of 2023. In total for the year, 63% of capacity is now booked, and an average occupancy of just under 80% is expected for 2024.

