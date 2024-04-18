Daniel Bono Joins Two Six Technologies as SVP of Intelligence Solutions

ARLINGTON, Va., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two Six Technologies (Two Six), a high-growth, technology-focused provider of products and expertise to U.S. national security customers, announced it has appointed Dan Bono as Senior Vice President of Intelligence Solutions. With a longstanding career and specialized expertise in national security and government contracting, Bono’s addition to the Two Six leadership team will enhance the company’s ability to expand and serve its base of Intelligence Community customers.



Bono’s primary responsibility is to lead Two Six’s Trusted Concepts business unit (TCI), which provides software engineering, cyber, and advanced analytics solutions to customers in the Intelligence Community. TCI continues to grow rapidly, driven by the exceptional technical expertise of its team members, deep relationships with government customers, and dedication to missions of national security. Bono assumes the role previously held by Chris Greenlee, one of the co-founders of TCI who now serves as Two Six’s Vice President of Zero Trust Solutions.

“I’m delighted to announce the addition of Dan Bono, who brings a highly relevant technology, product-focused, and culture-driven skillset to our leadership team,” said Joe Logue, CEO of Two Six Technologies. “We pursued him for his reputation for building trusted relationships with both customers and colleagues. Dan’s unique approach to leading teams and solving complex technical challenges will be a major asset as we continue to strategically grow the company.”

Bono spent his 23-year career prior to joining Two Six with government contractor CACI International Inc. where he rose through the ranks of the company, culminating as Vice President of Cyber Missions Operations. During that time, he honed skills across software development and program/team management, amassing experience in offensive cyber development and enhanced tradecraft, driving new methods for analysis in customer mission systems, and applying reengineering capabilities to new mission sets.

“Two Six Technologies is an industry disruptor that’s shifting the landscape in cutting edge technologies, including zero trust, cyber, analytics, and information advantage. It’s exciting to be part of a leadership team dually dedicated to our customers’ missions and to our employees,” said Bono. “Having worked closely with Two Six in the past, I’ve seen firsthand their support for critical missions. It will be a fantastic adventure to be a part of such a talented team of developers, engineers, and leaders.”

Bono earned an M.B.A. with a focus in Information Systems Management from George Mason University, and a B.A. in Business Administration from James Madison University. He is an active partner in the Commonwealth Cyber Initiative.

About Two Six Technologies

Two Six Technologies is a high-growth technology company dedicated to providing products and expertise to national security customers. The company solves complex technical challenges in five focus areas that are key to national security missions: cyber, information operations, electronic systems, analytics, and secure solutions.

The company offers a robust suite of sole source contract vehicles with more than $1.0 billion of combined contract ceiling; a family of operationally deployed products including IKE™, M3, Pulse, SIGMA™, TrustedKeep™ and CircuitRE; and a global operational footprint that includes technical access in more than 100 countries coupled with native proficiency in more than 20 languages.

Two Six supports national security customers across the Department of Defense, including U.S. Special Operations Command, U.S. Cyber Command and DARPA; Department of State; the Intelligence Community; and civilian agencies.

Two Six was formed in February 2021 by global investment firm The Carlyle Group. Two Six is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia and employs more than 800 professionals working in 36 states across the country.

For more information, visit twosixtech.com and Two Six Technologies on LinkedIn .

