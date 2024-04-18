NEXGEL to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024, May 1 & 2, 2024

LANGHORNE, Pa., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXGEL, Inc. (“NEXGEL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: “NXGL”), a leading provider of medical and over-the-counter (OTC) products including ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels for healthcare and consumer applications, today announced that Adam Levy, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024, taking place at the Paris Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas, NV on May 1st and 2nd.



Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024

Presentation Date: Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Presentation Time: 12:00 PM ET (9:00 AM PT)

Live Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50184

To schedule an in-person 1-on-1 meeting with NEXGEL at the conference venue and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup .

About NEXGEL, INC.

NEXGEL is a leading provider of healthcare, beauty, and over-the-counter (OTC) products including ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels. Based in Langhorne, Pa., the Company has developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels for over two decades. NEXGEL brands include Silverseal, Hexagels, Turfguard, Kenkoderm, and Dermablock. Additionally, NEXGEL has strategic contract manufacturing relationships with leading consumer healthcare companies.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

