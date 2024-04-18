Digital Utilities Ventures Completes Strategic Merger - Paving the Way for Future Growth and Innovation

MANKATO, Minn., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. (OTC: DUTV) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its acquisition of Easy Energy Systems Technologies, LLC and Easy Modular Manufacturing, Inc. The consummation of this transaction is a significant step forward in DUTV's mission to leverage disruptive modular technologies for addressing global challenges. Mark K. Gaalswyk, the visionary CEO behind this initiative, will lead the newly consolidated entity, bringing his vast experience and innovation to the forefront.



In addition to the closing of the Easy Energy Systems and Easy Modular Manufacturing transaction, the Company announces it is in the final stages of concluding the acquisition of a majority stake in Feed Earth Now, LLC. The Company anticipates the closing of that acquisition to occur on or before April 30, 2024.

The above transactions will represent a significant milestone in DUTV's strategic plan to create a more efficient and scalable operational structure. By integrating the award-winning technologies and patents of Easy Energy Systems, Easy Modular Manufacturing and Feed Earth Now (once consummated) into DUTV’s operations, the manufacturing capabilities of the company are designed to revolutionize various sectors with its factory built distributed modular solutions. These technologies not only have the potential to drastically improve efficiency but also to make a positive impact on solving major world problems, including the urgent issue of climate change.

CEO Mark Gaalswyk, who, as a result of the above transactions, assumes majority control of DUTV, expressed his enthusiasm about the transactions: "This is a transformative moment for DUTV. By combining the forces of the various entities, we are significantly enhancing our capabilities to deliver innovative solutions on a global scale. Our shared vision for a sustainable future drives us to continuously develop technologies that can address the world’s most pressing issues."

Under the new structure, DUTV will operate three major divisions: Easy Modular Manufacturing, Easy Energy Systems Technologies, and Feed Earth Now. These divisions are designed to streamline the production, development, and deployment of the company's modular technologies, ensuring that DUTV remains at the cutting edge of innovation.

Feed Earth Now, LLC, is focused on regenerative agricultural microbial soil amendment technologies. This collaboration is set to further DUTV's impact in creating sustainable solutions for the agricultural sector, highlighting the company's commitment to making a difference in the world while bringing millions of dollars into rural communities and villages.

CEO Gaalswyk concluded, "As we move forward, our focus will remain on driving innovation, expanding our reach, and making a meaningful impact. We look forward to working with our shareholders, partners, and the global community throughout this exciting journey towards a brighter, more sustainable future."

About Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc.

Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. (OTC: DUTV) is an innovative company focused on utilizing disruptive modular technologies to solve major world problems. With a strong commitment to sustainability and efficiency, DUTV aims to revolutionize various industries through its unique approach to manufacturing and technology development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute ''forward-looking'' statements, usually containing the words ''believe,'' ''estimate,'' ''project,'' ''expect'' or similar expressions. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, acceptance of the Company's current and future products and services in the marketplace, the ability of the Company to develop effective new products and receive regulatory approvals of such products, competitive factors, dependence upon third-party vendors, and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.

