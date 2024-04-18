Modelo Spiked Aguas Frescas Teams Up With Actress Francia Raisa and Community Changemaker Juixxe to Honor the Street Vendor Community

CHICAGO, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a successful Las Vegas test launch, where Modelo Spiked Aguas Frescas was the #1 new Flavored Malt Beverage multipack and single serve*, Modelo is celebrating the expansion of Modelo Spiked Aguas Frescas to strong Modelo markets across the country by once again honoring the street vendor community that made traditional aguas frescas a beloved cultural staple. Partnering with actress Francia Raisa and Juixxe, a changemaker famous for uplifting the street vendor community, Modelo surprised the owner of Oxnard, CA-based Las Aguas 805, Salvador Gutierrez, with a new, custom-built street cart and a $5,000 cash gift to help him fuel the fiesta in his community with delicious aguas frescas for years to come.

“As a native Angeleno with a proud Mexican and Honduran heritage, it was so meaningful to partner with Juixxe and Modelo Spiked Aguas Frescas to honor street vendors,” said actress Francia Raisa. “These small business owners provide the flavor that brings communities together and Salvador, the vendor I was able to recognize in partnership with Modelo Spiked Aguas Frescas, is the perfect representation of someone who supports and builds community through his delicious aguas frescas.”

Gutierrez was selected for this opportunity thanks to his commitment to drive his family, culture and community forward. Since he opened Las Aguas 805 over three years ago, Gutierrez has worked to grow his business by perfecting his aguas frescas flavors and continuing to be a positive influence for those around him.

“Modelo Spiked Aguas Frescas is thrilled to once again be teaming up with Juixxe to surprise another hard-working street vendor in Salvador. Our product wouldn’t exist without the inspiration and cultural importance that street vendors bring to our communities each and every day, so to be able to gift him a new street cart and funds to keep growing his business is incredibly special,” said Swathi Rao, Senior Brand Manager, Modelo Spiked Aguas Frescas. “We also added a new face this year in Francia Raisa and her passion for supporting this program really elevated it to the next level.”

“I started this business to make ends meet but what I wasn’t prepared for was the amount of love and support I received from my community. They rallied behind me to support my business and my dream,” said Gutierrez. “With this new cart from Modelo Spiked Aguas Frescas, I can keep giving that love back through my aguas frescas and continue to make my daughters proud.”​

To further support the street vendor community in the Los Angeles area, Modelo is also donating $5,000 to the LA-based economic justice organization, Inclusive Action for the City. Founded in 2008, Inclusive Action aims to eliminate income inequality, reduce the racial wealth gap, and create community power. Alongside their partners in the Los Angeles and California Street Vending Campaigns, Inclusive Action has directly supported the street vending community by legalizing street vending, creating pathways to formalizing their businesses and deploying healthy capital to grow their entrepreneurship.

“With an estimated 50,000 street vendors operating in Los Angeles, their contributions to the economic, social, and cultural fabric of the city cannot be underestimated,” says Rudy Espinoza, Executive Director, Inclusive Action for the City. “The funding from Modelo Spiked Aguas Frescas will provide direct cash assistance to these entrepreneurs who often lack access to resources required to build thriving businesses.”

This moment represents the second time Modelo Spiked Aguas Frescas has supported the street vendor community. To celebrate the initial test launch of Modelo Spiked Aguas Frescas in Las Vegas last year, Modelo and Juixxe surprised five street vendors from the Los Angeles area by flying them to Las Vegas for an exclusive first taste of Modelo Spiked Aguas Frescas and rewarding them with $5,000 each to help fuel their business.

Modelo Spiked Aguas Frescas is now available in 15 states, along with Chicago and New York City, that represent more than 80% of the national volume for Modelo, in four varieties:

Modelo Spiked Aguas Frescas Piña (Pineapple) is an aromatic, juicy pineapple flavor with a balanced sweetness for sessionability in a light-yellow color

is an aromatic, juicy pineapple flavor with a balanced sweetness for sessionability in a light-yellow color Modelo Spiked Aguas Frescas Flor de Jamaica (Hibiscus) is a sweet, floral flavor that contains fruit notes with a low level of sourness and a dark reddish coloring fitting of a hibiscus flower

is a sweet, floral flavor that contains fruit notes with a low level of sourness and a dark reddish coloring fitting of a hibiscus flower Modelo Spiked Aguas Frescas Sandía (Watermelon) is a refreshing flavor profile that has a sweet and indulgent watermelon juice taste, aroma and color

is a refreshing flavor profile that has a sweet and indulgent watermelon juice taste, aroma and color Modelo Spiked Aguas Frescas Pepino y Limón (Cucumber Lime) is a fresh taste of cucumber notes, balanced with lime sweetness in a light green color

All four flavors are available in a 12oz 12pk variety pack and Piña is available in a 24oz single serve can.

All flavors are 4.5% ABV, and have <0.5% carbonation, resulting in a non-carbonated taste experience, and 171-197 calories, with 20-25g of sugar.**

The full list of location availability includes:

Arizona

California

Chicago

Colorado

Connecticut

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Nevada

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York City

North Carolina

Oregon

South Carolina

Texas

Washington





*Circana, FMB Category New Item $ales, FYTM ending 2-24-24, Las Vegas MULO+C; ‘FMB’ as defined by Circana does not include Cheladas

** Per 12 fl. oz. serving of average analysis: 4.5% ABV, Calories 193, Carbs 26.4 grams, Protein 0.2 grams, Fat 0 grams (Piña); 4.5% ABV, Calories 197, Carbs 34.2 grams, Protein 0.2 grams, Fat 0 grams (Sandía); 4.5% ABV, Calories 189, Carbs 25.7 grams, Protein 0.2 grams, Fat 0 grams (Pepino y Limón); 4.5% ABV, Calories 171, Carbs 22.6 grams, Protein 0.3 grams, Fat 0 grams (Flor de Jamaica).

ABOUT MODELO®

Born in 1925 in the small town of Tacuba, Mexico, Modelo has been bringing distinctive high-quality beer to those with the Fighting Spirit ever since, including Modelo Especial®, Modelo Negra®, Modelo Oro, and a flavorful lineup of Modelo Cheladas and Modelo Spiked Aguas Frescas.



Modelo Especial is a golden, full-flavored pilsner-style lager with a clean, crisp finish. As the #1 beer in the U.S., Modelo Especial recently surpassed 195MM cases sold in 2023. The Casa Modelo brand family is exclusively brewed in Mexico and imported and marketed for the U.S. by Constellation Brands.

