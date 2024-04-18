Virtualware and Totalpower forge strategic partnership to introduce VIROO in Brazil

Bilbao, Spain, Brazil April 18 , 2024.- Virtualware (EPA: MLVIR), the European leader in virtual reality has signed a partnership agreement with Totalpower to boost VIROO's presence in Latin America and Brazil.

Focusing on innovative technologies for Industry 4.0, Totalpower is the leading XR solutions provider in Latin America and Brazil, offering cutting-edge hardware, software, and AR/VR professional services across multiple sectors in these regions.

This collaboration sees Totalpower joining the VIROO Partner Program as a Value Added Reseller, aiming to drive the adoption of the VIROO Enterprise VR platform across key industries such as Automotive, Oil & Gas, Heavy Machinery, Mining, Agribusiness, Manufacturing, and Services in the region.

“We are very enthusiastic about this parentship. VIROO is an innovative VRaaS platform to improve our portfolio and create more customer value. Now, we have a complete solution (hardware, software, and services) attending to customer’s needs.” Fabiano Freitas, CEO at Totalpower.

Jesus Garrido, Global Sales Manager at Virtualware, emphasizes the significance of adding Totalpower to their Partner Programme, citing it as a move that strengthens their collaborative ecosystem and brings specialized expertise to the Brazilian market.

By adding VIROO to its portfolio, Totalpower enables its customers to achieve significant efficiency, productivity, and security gains by leveraging VIROO's ability to support the digital transformation of businesses.

Headquartered in Bilbao, Spain, Virtualware is a global pioneer in developing virtual reality solutions for major industrial, educational, and healthcare conglomerates. Since its founding in 2004, the company has garnered widespread recognition for its accomplishments. In 2021, Virtualware was acknowledged as the world’s most Innovative VR Company and since April 2023 the company has been listed on the Euronext Access Paris stock exchange (Ticker: MLVIR).

Virtualware’s flagship product, VIROO, is redefining the realm of enterprise VR, driving its adoption forward, leveraging innovative and sustainable strategies. Recognized for its pioneering approach in the immersive technology sector, it is rapidly becoming the global benchmark for developing and deploying multi-user VR applications in industry and education. The VR as a service platform is already used by over 40 companies and institutions worldwide including GE Vernova, Ontario Power Generation, Gestamp, ADIF, the Spanish Ministry of Defense, Invest WindsorEssex, McMaster University, University of El Salvador, Conalep and EAN University.













