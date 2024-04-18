Zscaler Positioned as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Security Service Edge (SSE) for Third Straight Year

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge (SSE) for the third year in a row. Prior to the SSE Magic Quadrant, Zscaler was recognized as a leader for 10 consecutive years in the Magic Quadrant for Secure Web Gateway (SWG).



Gartner highlighted Zscaler’s strong revenue growth is outpacing the market, and that Zscaler is frequently seen on vendor shortlists for SSE. Geographic strategy was also recognized, specifically Zscaler’s global Points of Presence (PoPs) are strategically positioned close to major population centers, and it has secured a strong set of regional accreditations, including FedRAMP High, C5, IRAP, and UK Cyber Essentials. Customers continue to choose Zscaler for its ability to provide true zero trust security on a global scale.

“We’re proud that Gartner has recognized Zscaler as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for SSE for all three years since the report’s inception,” said Jay Chaudhry, CEO, Chairman, and Founder of Zscaler. “SSE remains a popular framework for guiding customers on their security transformation journeys, and we have significant architectural advantages compared to SSE powered by Next Generation Firewalls (NGFWs). As we have been repeatedly reminded by security breaches in recent months, firewall and VPN vendors continue to experience critical vulnerabilities that leave their customers at risk of attack. It’s clear that customers should leave legacy network security behind and migrate to a zero trust architecture.”

In addition to being named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SSE, Zscaler has also been recognized by customers. The company is honored of its consistently high rating in Gartner Peer Insights, currently at 4.5/5, and is the most reviewed vendor in the SSE segment. Zscaler consistently achieves an NPS score over 70, far above the average for SaaS vendors.

A complimentary copy of the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SSE report can be downloaded here.

