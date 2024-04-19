Breaking New Ground: Cleanfarms Champions Circular Economy for Canadian Agricultural Plastics

ETOBICOKE, Ontario, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cleanfarms, a leading force in Canadian sustainable agriculture initiatives, is set to host a pivotal panel discussion on April 26th, tackling the imperative issue of 'Creating a Circular Economy for Agricultural Plastics in Canada'. The event will be a highlight of 'Canada’s Plastic Action Zone', occurring alongside the fourth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC-4) aimed at developing an international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution. This landmark gathering takes place in Ottawa from April 23 to 29, 2024.



At the forefront of this crucial dialogue is Cleanfarms' Executive Director, Barry Friesen, whose leadership in sustainability drives the organization's mission forward. Friesen comments, "We're dedicated to fostering innovative solutions that address the pressing challenges of plastic pollution within the agricultural sector."

Barry Friesen will moderate the Circular Economy for Agricultural Plastics in Canada panel discussion on April 26th beginning at 11: 45 a.m. ET. It will feature four renowned industry leaders who will delve into the essential role of plastics in Canadian agriculture, emphasizing their significance in ensuring the production of safe and affordable food for both Canadians and global consumers. Additionally, the panel will address the industry's commitment to establishing a circular economy for agricultural plastics in Canada, supported by effective policies from both industry and government sectors.

Mr. Friesen will also contribute to the panel hosted by Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN which takes place at 3:15 p.m. ET, the same afternoon.

Contribution to Alliance to End Plastic Waste Plastic Waste’s Solutions Showcase

Cleanfarms was also invited to participate in “Circularity in Action: Solutions for Change”, an event hosted by the Alliance to end Plastic Waste (AEPW).

Cleanfarms’ expertise will be on display at the Solutions Showcase in the Westin Ottawa’s Confederation Ballroom from Friday, April 19 through Wednesday, April 24. Staff members will be on hand to discuss how our programs contribute to the circular economy in Canada, demonstrating our commitment to sustainable ag practices. From innovative recycling initiatives to responsible ag plastic stewardship, Cleanfarms' programs play a pivotal role in closing the loop on ag plastics.

About Cleanfarms:

Cleanfarms is a national not-for-profit organization committed to implementing industry-funded, end-of-life stewardship programs within the Canadian agricultural sector. Collaborating with over 180 members across the pesticide, fertilizer, seed, agricultural plastic, animal bedding, feed, maple syrup tube and animal health medication industries, as well as partner agencies and governments, Cleanfarms empowers Canadian farmers to play an active role in environmental preservation and sustainable practices.

With over a decade of experience, Cleanfarms has been instrumental in identifying and developing North American markets for agricultural plastics through farmer-focused recycling programs. The organization's dedicated staff operates from strategic locations in Lethbridge, Alberta; Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan; Winnipeg, Manitoba; Etobicoke, Ontario; and St-Bruno, Quebec.

For media inquiries, please contact: Brian Naud, Communications Advisor: naudb@cleanfarms.ca | 514-556-3523

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bfbc182e-49df-4f1d-a0b7-68742dea5d43