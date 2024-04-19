UNIFIEDPOST GROUP

Public limited liability company (“naamloze vennootschap”. / “société anonyme“) under Belgian law Registered office at Avenue Reine Astrid 92A, 1310 La Hulpe, Belgium

Company number 0886.277.617

Register of Legal Entities Walloon Brabant



www.unifiedpost.com

CONVENING NOTICE TO THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETINGS OF SHAREHOLDERS

The Board of Directors of Unifiedpost Group SA/NV (the Company) has the honour of inviting its shareholders and holders of warrants to attend the ordinary general shareholders' meeting (the General Meeting), which will be held at Buzzynest, Avenue Reine Astrid 92A, La Hulpe, on Tuesday 21 May 2024 at 19:00 (CET) to consider and vote on the items as listed in the agenda as set out below.

Applicable formalities are detailed at the end of this convening notice. Shareholders may, to the extent indicated, also use the ABN AMRO platform (https://www. abnamro.com/evoting ) to complete all participation formalities and vote by proxy at the General Meeting.

Agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting

1. Communication of the Board of Directors’ annual report and the statutory auditor’s report on the statutory financial statements for the financial year closed on 31 December 2023.

Comment of the Board of Directors : pursuant to articles 3:5 and 3:6 of the Belgian Code on Companies and Associations, the Board of Directors has drafted an annual report in which it accounts for its management. Furthermore, the statutory auditor has drafted a detailed report in accordance with articles 3:74 and 3:75 of the Belgian Code on Companies and Associations. Both reports are available for consultation on the website https://investors.unifiedpostgroup.com/stock-information/shareholder-meeting?a6a709db_year%5Bvalue%5D=2024 as from the date of this convening notice. These reports do not need to be approved by the shareholders.

2. Approval of the remuneration report as included in the annual report of the Board of Directors on the statutory financial statements closed on 31 December 2023.

Proposed resolution : approval of the remuneration report for the financial year closed on 31 December 2023.

3. Approval of the statutory financial statements closed on 31 December 2023 including the proposed allocation of the result.

Proposed resolution : approval of the statutory financial statements closed on 31 December 2023 showing a loss in the amount of EUR 54.402.487,68 and of the proposed allocation of the result of EUR 110.220.005,61 as losses carried forward.

4. Communication of the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year closed on 31 December 2023 as well as the annual report of the Board of Directors and the statutory auditor’s report on those consolidated financial statements.

Comment of the Board of Directors : pursuant to article 3:32 of the Belgian Code on Companies and Associations, the Board of Directors has drafted a report on the 2023 consolidated financial statements. Furthermore, the statutory auditor has drafted a detailed report pursuant to article 3:80 of the Belgian Code on Companies and Associations. Both reports are available for consultation on the website https://investors.unifiedpostgroup.com/stock-information/shareholder-meeting?a6a709db_year%5Bvalue%5D=2024 as from the date of this convening notice. These reports do not need to be approved by the shareholders.

5. Approval to grant discharge to the members of the Board of Directors.

Proposed resolution : approval to grant discharge to all members of the Board of Directors for the execution of their mandate for the financial year closed on 31 December 2023.

6. Approval to grant discharge to the statutory auditor.

Proposed resolution : approval to grant discharge to BDO Réviseurs D’Entreprises SRL (CBE 0431.088.289), represented by Mrs. Ellen Lombaerts, for the execution of its mandate as statutory auditor of the Company during the financial year closed on 31 December 2023.

7. Appointment of the commissioner responsible for the "assurance" of the CSRD sustainability report.

Proposed resolution : in accordance with the recommendation by the Board of Directors and upon recommendation of the Audit Committee, the appointment of BDO Réviseurs D’Entreprises SRL (CBE 0431.088.289), represented by Mrs. Ellen Lombaerts, responsible for the "assurance" of the sustainability report of the CSRD, for a period of one year.

8. Power of Attorney.

Proposed resolution : granting of a power of attorney to Mr. Mathias Baert and Mrs. Hilde Debontridder, choosing as address Avenue Reine Astrid 92A, 1310 La Hulpe, Belgium, as extraordinary proxy holders, with the right to act individually and with powers of sub-delegation, to whom they grant the power, to represent the Company regarding the fulfilment of the filing and disclosure obligations as set out in the Belgian Code on Companies and Associations and all other applicable legislation. This power of attorney entails that the aforementioned extraordinary proxy holders may take all necessary

Practical provisions

Voting and majority

Shareholders who have validly notified their participation in the General Meeting may vote at the meeting. Shareholders may vote (i) in advance in accordance with the instructions set down below, or (ii) where they have not voted in advance, vote during the meeting.

Each share shall have one vote. The proposed resolutions under items 1 to 8 of the agenda shall be passed if they are approved by a simple majority of 50% of the votes validly cast by the shareholders or their representatives.

Admission conditions

The right to attend the General Meeting and to exercise voting rights during such meeting shall be granted solely based on the administrative registration of the shares in the shareholder’s name at 23:59:59 (CET) on 7 May 2024 at the latest, after processing of all entries and deletions as of that date, either (i) through the registration of the registered shares in the Company’s shares register, or (ii) in the event of dematerialized shares, by their registration in the accounts of a certified account holder or intermediary, irrespective of the number of shares that the shareholder is holding on the actual date of the General Meeting. The time and date stated above are deemed to be the registration date.

In the event of dematerialized shares, the registration of such shares in the accounts of the relevant certified account holder or intermediary shall be proven through a certificate from the relevant certified account holder or intermediary stating how many dematerialized shares were registered in its accounts in the shareholder’s name on the registration date.

The shareholders shall report on 15 May 2024 at 23:59:59 (CET) at the latest if they wish to participate in the General Meeting. This must be reported via (i) www.abnamro.com/evoting, (ii) by e-mail to secretary.general@unifiedpost.com or (iii) by letter to Unifiedpost Group SA, to the attention of Mathias Baert, Company Secretary, Avenue Reine Astrid 92A, 1310 La Hulpe, Belgium. In the case of dematerialized shares, a statement must be provided by the intervention of a financial intermediary acting on the instruction of the shareholder via www.abnamro.com/intermediary . The intermediaries concerned need to submit a declaration before 16 May 2024 by 13:00 (CET) at the latest that the number of shares held by the participant on the record date and the registration of the shares were notified to ABN AMRO. In addition, the intermediaries are also requested to include the full address details of the relevant underlying shareholders in order to be able to verify in an efficient manner their holding on the record date.

When informing the Company of their intention to participate in the General Meeting in accordance with the previous paragraph, shareholders shall indicate the number of shares in the Company which

(i) were held by the represented shareholder at 23:59:59 (CET) on 7 May 2024, after processing of all entries and deletions as of that date, and (ii) with which they intend to vote at the General Meeting, including the name of the representative or intermediary and its contact details (phone number and e-mail).

Holders of warrants are permitted to attend the General Meeting (but not to vote) on the condition of compliance with the admission conditions applicable to shareholders.

The shareholders or their representatives or proxy holders or warrant holders who have fulfilled the participation formalities and have indicated that they intend to physically attend the General Meeting will receive an access card via their financial intermediary in case of dematerialized shares or via ABN AMRO in case of registered shares.

The possibility of submitting agenda items and/or proposed resolutions

In accordance with article 7:130 of the Belgian Code on Companies and Associations, one or more shareholders that jointly hold at least 3% of the capital shall have the right to add items on the agenda of the General Meeting and to submit proposed resolutions concerning such (added) items on the agenda. Such requests are to be submitted by e-mail to secretary.general@unifiedpost.com , no later than on 29 April 2024. More detailed information on the conditions for making use of this option is available on the Company’s website https://investors.unifiedpostgroup.com/stock-information/shareholder-meeting?a6a709db_year%5Bvalue%5D=2024 .

On 6 May 2024 at the latest, the agenda, with any such additions, will be published in the Belgian Official Gazette, a national newspaper and a European-wide medium.

Right to ask questions

In accordance with article 7:139 of the Belgian Code on Companies and Associations, shareholders who complied with the above conditions for admission may submit questions in writing concerning the agenda items to the directors and/or the statutory auditor. Such questions are to be submitted by e-mail to secretary.general@unifiedpost.com or by letter to Unifiedpost Group SA, to the attention of Mathias Baert, Company Secretary, Avenue Reine Astrid 92A, 1310 La Hulpe, Belgium and this no later than on 15 May 2024. It will also be possible for shareholders who are physically attending the General Meeting to ask questions during the General Meeting.

These questions, as well as the questions set forth by the shareholders during the General Meeting, will be answered in the course of the General Meeting by, depending on the case, the directors or the statutory auditor. The directors or, as the case may be, the statutory auditor will foresee a reasonable amount of time to answer any questions (+/- 1 hour). Insofar as the communication of data or facts is of a nature to be detrimental to the business interests of the Company or the confidentiality to which the director or Unifiedpost Group have committed themselves, the directors may refuse to answer such questions. The statutory auditor of the Company may also refuse to answer such questions if the communication of data or facts is of a nature to be detrimental to the business interests of the Company or the confidentiality to which the statutory auditor or Unifiedpost Group have committed themselves.

More detailed information on the right to ask questions is available on the Company website ( www.unifiedpost.com ).

Proxies and voting instructions

Shareholders who wish to be represented by a different person at the General Meeting can indicate this via www.abnamro.com /evoting or via their financial intermediary in case of dematerialized shares no later than 15 May 2024 at 17:00 (CET). In addition, shareholders can make use of the proxy form as prepared by the Board of Directors. This proxy form is available via the website of the Company https://investors.unifiedpostgroup.com/stock-information/shareholder-meeting?a6a709db_year%5Bvalue%5D=2024 and (iii) the Company’s registered office. This proxy must be filed at the Company’s registered office, for the attention of the Board of Directors, or sent by email to ava@nl.abnamro.com, in either case no later than at 17:00 (CET) on 15 May 2024.

In the event of any discrepancy between the different language versions of this convening notice and the other documents relating to the General Meeting, the French version will prevail.

Availability of documents

All documents relating to the General Meeting (including this convening notice and the aforementioned proxy form) which the law requires to make available to shareholders are accessible on the Company’s website https://investors.unifiedpostgroup.com/stock-information/shareholder-meeting?a6a709db_year%5Bvalue%5D=2024 as from 19 April 2024 in French and English.

Privacy notice

The Company is responsible for the processing of the personal data it receives from shareholders, holders of other securities issued by the Company (if any) and proxy holders in the context of the General Meeting of the shareholders in accordance with the applicable data protection legislation. The processing of such personal data will in particular take place for the organization, analysis and management of the participation and voting procedure in relation to the General Meeting , in accordance with the applicable legislation and the Company’s Privacy Policy available at https://www.unifiedpost.com/ . These personal data will be transferred to third parties for the purpose of providing assistance in the management of participation and voting procedures, and for analyzing the composition of the shareholder base of the Company. The personal data will not be stored any longer than necessary in light of the aforementioned objectives. Shareholders, holders of other securities issued by the Company and proxy holders can find the Company’s Privacy Policy on the Company’s website. This Privacy Policy contains detailed information regarding the processing of the personal data of, among others, shareholders, holders of other securities issued by the Company and proxy holders, including the rights that they can assert towards the Company in accordance with the applicable data protection legislation. The aforementioned can exercise their rights with regard to their personal data provided to the Company by contacting the Company’s Data Protection Officer via gdpr@unifiedpost.com .

Contact details

Unifiedpost Group SA/NV

Public limited liability company (“naamloze vennootschap” / “société anonyme“) under Belgian law with registered office at Avenue Reine Astrid 92A, 1310 La Hulpe, Belgium and registered with the Crossroads Bank for Enterprises under number 0886.277.617.

E-mail: secretary.general@unifiedpost.com .

UNIFIEDPOST GROUP

Société anonyme (« naamloze vennootschap ») constituée en vertu du droit belge

Siège social est sis au avenue Reine Astrid 92A, 1310 La Hulpe, Belgique

Numéro d'entreprise 0886.277.617

Registre des personnes morales Brabant wallon



www.unifiedpost.com

AVIS DE CONVOCATION Á L’ASSEMBLÉE GÉNÉRALE ORDINAIRE DES ACTIONNAIRES

Le Conseil d’administration d’Unifiedpost Group SA/NV (la Société) a l’honneur d’inviter ses actionnaires et porteurs de bons de souscription à assister aux assemblée générale ordinaire des actionnaires (l’Assemblée générale ) qui se tiendront à Buzzynest, Avenue Reine Astrid 92A, La Hulpe, le mardi 21 mai 2024 à 19h00 (CET) afin de délibérer et de voter sur les points énumérés dans l’ordre du jour décrit ci-dessous.

Les modalités formelles sont détaillées à la fin de cet avis de convocation. Dans la mesure indiquée, les actionnaires peuvent également utiliser la plateforme ABN AMRO (https://www. abnamro.com/evoting ) pour accomplir toutes les formalités de participation et voter par procuration à l’Assemblée générale.

Ordre du jour de l’Assemblée générale ordinaire

1. Communication du rapport annuel du Conseil d’administration et du rapport des réviseurs d’entreprise concernant les états financiers consolidés pour l’exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023.

Commentaire du Conseil d’administration : conformément aux articles 3:5 et 3:6 du Code des sociétés et des associations (Belgique), le Conseil d’administration a rédigé un rapport annuel pour décrire sa gestion. En outre, les réviseurs d’entreprise ont rédigé un rapport détaillé conformément aux articles 3:74 et 3:75 du Code des sociétés et des associations (Belgique). Les deux rapports sont mis à disposition sur le site https://investors.unifiedpostgroup.com/stock-information/shareholder-meeting?a6a709db_year%5Bvalue%5D=2024 à compter de la date du présent avis de convocation. L’approbation des actionnaires n’est pas nécessaire pour ces rapports.

2. Approbation du rapport de rémunération inclus dans le rapport annuel du Conseil d’administration sur les états financiers audités clos le 31 décembre 2023.

Projet de résolution : approbation du rapport de rémunération pour l’exercice financier clos le 31 décembre 2023.

3. Approbation des états financiers audités clos le 31 décembre 2023, notamment le projet de répartition du résultat.

Projet de résolution : approbation des états financiers audités clos le 31 décembre 2023 affichant une perte de EUR 54.402.487,68 et du projet de répartition du résultat de EUR 110.220.005,61 en tant que perte reportée.

4. Communication des états financiers consolidés de la Société pour l’exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 ainsi que du rapport annuel du Conseil d’administration et du rapport des réviseurs d’entreprise sur ces états financiers consolidés.

Commentaire du Conseil d’administration : conformément à l’article 3:32 du Code des sociétés et des associations (Belgique), le Conseil d’administration a rédigé un rapport sur les états financiers consolidés 2023. En outre, le réviseur d’entreprise a rédigé un rapport détaillé conformément à l’article 3:80 du Code des sociétés et des associations (Belgique). Les deux rapports sont mis à disposition sur le site https://investors.unifiedpostgroup.com/stock-information/shareholder-meeting?a6a709db_year%5Bvalue%5D=2024 à compter de la date du présent avis de convocation. L’approbation des actionnaires n’est pas nécessaire pour ces rapports.

5. Approbation de la décharge donnée aux membres du Conseil d’administration.

Résolution proposée : approbation de la décharge donnée à tous les membres du Conseil d’administration pour l’exécution de leur mandat pour l’exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023.

6. Approbation de la décharge donnée au réviseur d’entreprise.

Résolution proposée : approbation de la décharge donnée à BDO Réviseurs D’Entreprises SRL (BCE 0431.088.289), représentée par Mme. Ellen Lombaerts, pour l’exécution de son mandat de réviseur d’entreprise de la Société au cours de l’exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023.

7. Nomination du commissaire chargé de l'"assurance" du rapport de durabilité de la CSRD.

Proposition de résolution : conformément à la recommandation du Conseil d'administration et sur recommandation du Comité d'audit, nomination de BDO Réviseurs d'Entreprises SRL (CBE 0431.088.289), représenté par Mme Ellen Lombaerts, responsable de l'" assurance " du rapport de durabilité de la CSRD, pour une période d'un an.

8. Procuration.

Résolution proposée : accorder une procuration à M. Mathias Baert et Mme Hilde Debontridder, choisissant à titre d’adresse le Avenue Reine Astrid 92A, 1310 La Hulpe, Belgique, en qualité de mandataires extraordinaires ayant le droit d’agir à titre individuel et de sous-déléguer leurs pouvoirs, et leur accorder le droit de représenter la Société en ce qui concerne l’exécution de ses obligations de dépôt et de déclaration prévues par le Code des sociétés et des associations (Belgique) et les autres lois en vigueur. La présente procuration autorise les mandataires extraordinaires susvisés à mettre en œuvre toutes les actions nécessaires et utiles et à signer tous les documents relatifs à ces obligations de dépôt et de déclaration, notamment, sans s’y limiter, à déposer les décisions susvisées au greffe compétent du Tribunal de commerce en vue de leur publication aux Annexes du Moniteur belge.





Dispositions pratiques

Vote et majorité

Les actionnaires qui ont valablement notifié leur participation à l'assemblée générale peuvent voter à l'assemblée. Les actionnaires peuvent voter (i) par anticipation en suivant les instructions données ci-dessous, ou (ii) s'ils n'ont pas voté par anticipation, voter pendant l'assemblée.

Chaque action est assortie d’un droit de vote. Les résolutions proposées en vertu des points 1 à 8 de l’ordre du jour seront adoptées si elles sont approuvées par une majorité simple de 50 % des votes exprimés valablement par les actionnaires ou leurs représentants.

Conditions d’admission

Le droit d’assister à l’Assemblée générale et d’exercer des droits de vote au cours de l’assemblée sera accordé uniquement si les actions sont administrativement enregistrées au nom de l’actionnaire le 7 mai 2024 à 23h59 (CET) au plus tard, après le traitement de tous les ajouts et suppressions à cette date soit (i) par l’inscription des actions enregistrées au registre des actions de la Société, soit (ii) dans le cas des actions dématérialisées, par leur inscription dans les comptes d’un titulaire de compte ou d’un intermédiaire certifié, quel que soit le nombre d’actions détenues par l’actionnaire à la date réelle de l’Assemblée générale. La date et l’heure susvisées sont considérées comme étant la date d’enregistrement.

Pour ce qui concerne les actions dématérialisées, l’inscription de ces actions dans les comptes du détenteur de compte ou de l’intermédiaire certifié sera prouvé par une attestation du détenteur de compte certifié ou de l’intermédiaire concerné qui indiquera combien d’actions dématérialisées sont inscrites dans ses comptes au nom de l’actionnaire à la date d’enregistrement.

Les actionnaires feront part à 23h59 (CET) le 15 mai 2024 au plus tard de leur intention de participer ou non à l’Assemblée générale. Cette intention doit être notifiée sur (i) www.abnamro.com/evoting,

(ii) par e-mail à secretary.general@unifiedpost.com ou (iii) par courrier à Unifiedpost Group SA, Mathias Baert, Company Secretary, Avenue Reine Astrid 92A, 1310 La Hulpe, Belgique. En ce qui concerne les actions dématérialisées, une attestation doit être fournie par le biais d’un intermédiaire financier sur les consignes de l’actionnaire via www.abnamro.com/intermediary . Les intermédiaires concernés sont tenus de soumettre une déclaration avant 13h00 (CET) le 16 mai 2024 au plus tard pour indiquer que le nombre d’actions détenues par le participant à la date d’enregistrement et l’enregistrement des actions ont bien été notifiés à ABN AMRO. En outre, les intermédiaires sont également tenus d’indiquer l’adresse complète de leurs actionnaires sous-jacents concernés afin de confirmer valablement leur participation à la date d’enregistrement.

Dans leur avis faisant part à la Société de leur intention de participer à l’Assemblée générale conformément au paragraphe précédent, les actionnaires indiqueront le nombre d’actions de la Société (i) qui étaient détenues par l’actionnaire représenté à 23h59 (CET) le 7 mai 2024 après avoir traité tous les ajouts et suppressions pour cette date et (ii) au titre desquelles ils ont l’intention de voter à l’Assemblée générale, notamment le nom du représentant ou de l’intermédiaire ainsi que ses coordonnées (numéro de téléphone et e-mail).

Les porteurs de droits de souscription sont autorisés à assister à l’Assemblée générale (mais pas à voter) à condition de respecter les conditions d’admission applicables aux actionnaires.

Les actionnaires ou leurs représentants ou détenteurs de procurations ou porteurs de bons de souscription ayant rempli les formalités de participation et indiqué qu’ils avaient l’intention d’assister en personne à l’Assemblée générale recevront une carte d’accès par le biais de leur intermédiaire financier s’ils détiennent des actions dématérialisées ou par le biais d’ABN AMRO s’ils détiennent des actions enregistrées

La possibilité de proposer des points à l’ordre du jour et/ou des résolutions

Conformément à l’article 7:130 du Code des sociétés et des associations (Belgique), un ou plusieurs actionnaires détenant conjointement 3 % minimum du capital auront le droit d’ajouter des points à l’ordre du jour de l’Assemblée générale et à soumettre des propositions de résolution concernant ces points (ajoutés) à l’ordre du jour. Ces demandes doivent être adressées par e-mail à secretary.general@unifiedpost.com le 29 avril 2024 au plus tard. Des informations plus détaillées sur les conditions d’utilisation de cette option sont à votre disposition sur le site Web de la Société https://investors.unifiedpostgroup.com/stock-information/shareholder-meeting?a6a709db_year%5Bvalue%5D=2024 .

Le 6 mai 2024 au plus tard, l’ordre du jour accompagné des ajouts pertinents sera publié dans le Moniteur belge, un journal national diffusé dans toute l’Europe.

Droit de poser des questions

Conformément à l’article 7:139 du Code des sociétés et des associations (Belgique), les actionnaires ayant respecté les conditions d’admission susvisées peuvent soumettre leurs questions par écrit aux administrateurs et/ou aux réviseurs d’entreprise concernant les points de l’ordre du jour à discuter. Ces questions doivent être communiquées par e-mail à l’adresse secretary.general@unifiedpost.com ou par courrier à Mathias Baert, Avenue Reine Astrid 92A, 1310 La Hulpe, le 15 mai 2024 au plus tard. En outre, les actionnaires assistant en personne à l’Assemblée générale auront toute latitude pour poser des questions au cours de l’Assemblée.

Ces questions, ainsi que les questions posées par les actionnaires lors de l'assemblée générale, recevront une réponse au cours de l'assemblée générale par, selon le cas, les administrateurs ou le commissaire. Les administrateurs ou, le cas échéant, le commissaire prévoient un délai raisonnable pour répondre aux questions (+/- 1 heure). Dans la mesure où la communication de données ou de faits est de nature à porter atteinte aux intérêts commerciaux de la Société ou à la confidentialité à laquelle l'administrateur ou le groupe Unifiedpost se sont engagés, les administrateurs peuvent refuser de répondre à ces questions. Le commissaire de la Société peut également refuser de répondre à ces questions si la communication de données ou de faits est de nature à porter atteinte aux intérêts commerciaux de la Société ou à la confidentialité à laquelle le commissaire ou le groupe Unifiedpost se sont engagés.

Vous trouverez sur le site de la Société de plus amples renseignements sur le droit de poser des questions (www.unifiedpost.com).

Procurations et consignes de vote

Les actionnaires qui souhaitent être représentés par une autre personne à l’Assemblée générale peuvent l’indiquer sur www.abnamro.com /evoting ou via leur intermédiaire financier s’ils détiennent des actions dématérialisées le 15 mai 2024 à 17h00 (CET) au plus tard. En outre, les actionnaires peuvent utiliser le formulaire de procuration mis à disposition par le Conseil d’administration. Ce formulaire de procuration peut être téléchargé sur le site de la Société : https://investors.unifiedpostgroup.com/stock-information/shareholder-meeting?a6a709db_year%5Bvalue%5D=2024 et (iii) au siège de la Société. Cette procuration doit être déposée au siège de la Société à l’attention du Conseil d’administration ou envoyée par e-mail à ava@nl.abnamro.com le 15 mai 2024 à 17h00 (CET) au plus tard dans un cas comme dans l’autre.

En cas d’écart entre les différentes versions linguistiques du présent avis de convocation et les autres documents relatifs à l’Assemblée générale, la version française primera.

Disponibilité des documents

L’ensemble des documents relatifs à l’Assemblée générale (notamment le présent avis de convocation et le formulaire de procuration susvisé) dont la législation exige la communication aux actionnaires seront disponibles sur le site Web de la Société ( https://investors.unifiedpostgroup.com/stock-information/shareholder-meeting?a6a709db_year%5Bvalue%5D=2024 ) à compter du 19 avril 2024 en français et en anglais.

Avis de confidentialité

La Société est responsable du traitement des données à caractère personnel qu’elle reçoit de la part des actionnaires, des porteurs de titres émis par la Société (le cas échéant) et des détenteurs de procurations dans le contexte de l’Assemblée générale des actionnaires conformément à la législation de protection des données en vigueur. En particulier, ces données à caractère personnel seront traitées dans le cadre de l’organisation, de l’analyse et de la gestion de la participation et de la procédure de vote en lien avec l’Assemblée générale conformément à la législation en vigueur et la Politique de confidentialité de la Société disponible à l’adresse https://www.unifiedpost.com/ . Ces données à caractère personnel seront transférées à des tiers afin de les aider à gérer les procédures de participation et de vote et d’analyser la composition de l’actionnariat de la Société. Les données à caractère personnel ne seront pas stockées plus longtemps que nécessaire au regard des objectifs susvisés. Les actionnaires, porteurs d’autres titres émis par la Société et détenteurs de procurations trouveront la Politique de confidentialité de la Société sur le site de cette dernière. La présente Politique de confidentialité contient des informations détaillées concernant le traitement des données à caractère personnel, entre autres, d’actionnaires, de porteurs d’autres titres émis par la Société et de détenteurs de procurations, notamment les droits qu’ils peuvent faire valoir à l’encontre de la Société en vertu de la législation de protection des données en vigueur. Les personnes susvisées peuvent exercer leurs droits concernant les données à caractère personnel fournies à la Société en contactant le Délégué à la protection des données de la Société à l’adresse gdpr@unifiedpost.com .

Coordonnées

Unifiedpost Group SA/NV

Société anonyme (« naamloze vennootschap ») constituée en vertu du droit belge, dont le siège social est sis Avenue Reine Astrid 92A, 1310 La Hulpe, Belgique et immatriculée auprès de la Banque- Carrefour des Entreprises sous le numéro 0886.277.617.

E-mail : secretary.general@unifiedpost.com .

