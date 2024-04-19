Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Announces Strong Net Income and Earnings Per Share for First Quarter 2024

First Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Net income for the first quarter of 2024 of $7.9 million, compared to $7.9 million in the prior quarter and $9.0 million in the first quarter of 2023. Net income for the first quarter of 2024 represents a return on average assets of 1.48% and a return on average tangible common equity of 16.86%
  • Diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2024 of $1.36, compared to $1.36 in the prior quarter and $1.57 in the first quarter of 2023
  • Loans held-for-investment (“HFI”) totaled $1.91 billion as of March 31, 2024, an increase of $59.8 million or 3.2% (13.0% annualized) from December 31, 2023. Loans HFI increased 17.5% year over year
  • Provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2024 was $0.2 million, compared to $0.5 million for the prior quarter and $0.1 million for the first quarter of 2023. The allowance for loan losses was 1.29% of loans HFI as of March 31, 2024
  • Total deposits were $1.90 billion as of March 31, 2024, an increase of $29.3 million or 1.6% (6.3% annualized) from December 31, 2023. Federal Home Loan Bank advances decreased by $4.0 million as a consequence of deposit growth. Core deposits were $1.61 billion as of March 31, 2024, an increase of $22.1 million or 1.4% from December 31, 2023
  • Net interest margin was 4.31% for the first quarter of 2024, as compared to 4.33% for the prior quarter and 4.90% for the first quarter of 2023
  • Total cost of funding sources was 2.70% for the first quarter of 2024, an increase from 2.53% in the prior quarter and 1.39% in the first quarter of 2023
  • Tangible book value per share was $33.55 as of March 31, 2024, an increase of $1.47 since December 31, 2023 as a result of strong earnings. Tangible book value per share increased 4.6% quarter-over-quarter and 27.6% year over year.

LA JOLLA, Calif., April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), (“Company”) and CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”) announced unaudited financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2024. The Company reported net income of $7.9 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $7.9 million, or $1.36, in the prior quarter, and $9.0 million, or $1.57, in the first quarter of 2023.

Rick Sowers, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, “We are pleased with our Team’s ability to continue to grow the balance sheet and bring on new Clients. By putting the Client at the center of what we do, we are able to exceed expectations and earn their Trust. Our Service and Relationship Teams continue to excel in a challenging environment. Our performance is a reflection of our Client focused, profit driven mindset. Our goal continues to be adding value for our Team, our Clients and our Shareholders.”

Sowers added, “We view this as an opportunistic market. We continue to hire great bankers who share our culture and passion for Client service. Disruption in our markets continues to provide opportunities for us to grow and we fully intend to take advantage of those. To support that growth, we continue to forge ahead with infrastructure and technology investments to support our business and private banking clients, both now and into the future.”

“The Company continues to exhibit successful customer acquisition activity despite a challenging interest rate environment. Additionally, the Company is investing in people and infrastructure, including strong risk management, product strategy and innovation needed to support the continued growth of the CalPrivate franchise,” said Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of the Board of the Company and the Bank.

STATEMENT OF INCOME

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2024 totaled $22.8 million, an increase of $0.6 million or 2.6% from the prior quarter and an increase of $0.6 million or 2.7% from the first quarter of 2023. The increase from the prior quarter was driven primarily by 4.4% growth in interest-earning assets and a 14 basis point increase in asset yields as interest income increased by $1.7 million. Partially offsetting this was an increase of $1.1 million in interest expense, which resulted from a 8.2% increase in average interest bearing-liabilities and a 9 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2024 was 4.31%, compared to 4.33% for the prior quarter and 4.90% in the first quarter of 2023. The 2 basis point decrease in net interest margin from the prior quarter was due primarily to higher rates paid on deposits, partially offset by higher rates on new loan originations and variable rate loans and investment securities. The yield on earning assets was 6.78% for the first quarter of 2024 compared to 6.64% for the prior quarter, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.77% for the first quarter of 2024 compared to 3.68% in the prior quarter. The cost of total deposits was 2.61% for the first quarter of 2024 compared to 2.41% in the prior quarter. The cost of core deposits, which excludes brokered deposits, was 2.14% in the first quarter of 2024 compared to 1.93% in the prior quarter. The spot rate for total deposits was 2.66% as of March 31, 2024, compared to 2.49% at December 31, 2023.

Provision for Credit Losses

Provision expense for credit losses for the first quarter of 2024 was $0.2 million, compared to $0.5 million in the prior quarter and $0.1 million for the first quarter of 2023. For more details, please refer to the “Asset Quality” section below.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $1.4 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $1.2 million in the prior quarter and $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2023. SBA loan sales for the first quarter of 2024 were $8.9 million with a 10.84% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $681 thousand, compared with $6.7 million with a 9.62% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $436 thousand in the prior quarter. Management expects continued softness in the market for SBA 7a loans.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $12.8 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $11.8 million in the prior quarter and $11.6 million in the first quarter of 2023. Compensation and employee benefits expense increased $919 thousand compared to the prior quarter driven by seasonal increases to benefit expenses and employer taxes, annual merit increases and adjustments to share-based compensation. The efficiency ratio was 52.84% for the first quarter of 2024 compared to 50.22% in the prior quarter and 48.90% in the first quarter of 2023. The increase in the efficiency ratio from the prior quarter was due primarily to the aforementioned increases in compensation and employee benefits expense.

The Company remains committed to making investments in the business, including technology, marketing, and staffing. Inflationary pressures and low unemployment continue to have an impact on rising wages as well as increased costs related to third party service providers, which we proactively monitor and manage.

Provision for Income Tax Expense

Provision for income tax expense was $3.3 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $3.3 million for the prior quarter. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2024 was 29.5%, compared to 29.9% in the prior quarter and 25.2% in the first quarter of 2023.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

As of March 31, 2024, total assets were $2.19 billion, an increase of $35.3 million since December 31, 2023. The increase in assets from the prior quarter was primarily due to higher loans receivable and investment securities, partially offset by the decrease in cash balances. Total cash and due from banks was $141.5 million as of March 31, 2024, a decrease of $36.6 million or 20.5%, since December 31, 2023, primarily due to the use of funds that were deposited at the end of the prior quarter. Loans HFI totaled $1.91 billion as of March 31, 2024, an increase of $59.8 million or 3.2% since December 31, 2023. Investment securities available for sale (“AFS”) were $114.1 million as of March 31, 2024, an increase of $11.6 million or 11.3% since December 31, 2023 as a result of new securities purchased. As of March 31, 2024, the net unrealized loss on the AFS investment securities portfolio, which is comprised mostly of US Treasury and Government Agency debt, was $12.4 million (pre-tax) compared to a loss of $12.1 million (pre-tax) as of December 31, 2023. The average duration of the Bank’s AFS portfolio is 3.6 years. The Company has no held-to-maturity securities.

Total deposits were $1.90 billion as of March 31, 2024, an increase of $29.3 million since December 31, 2023. During the quarter, core deposits increased by $22.1 million, which was driven by a $78.5 million increase in interest-bearing core deposits (including balances in the Intrafi ICS and CDARS programs), partially offset by a $56.5 million decrease in noninterest-bearing core deposits. Deposit mix has continued to shift while short-term interest rates remain higher. Noninterest-bearing deposits represent 32.1% of total core deposits. Uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts, represent 46.3% of total deposits as of March 31, 2024.

As of March 31, 2024, total available liquidity was $1.6 billion or 181% of uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts. Total available liquidity is comprised of $247 million of on-balance sheet liquidity (cash and investment securities) and $1.4 billion of unused borrowing capacity.

Asset Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL")

As of March 31, 2024, the allowance for loan losses was $24.7 million or 1.29% of loans HFI, compared to $24.5 million or 1.33% as of December 31, 2023. The decrease in the coverage ratio from December 31, 2023 primarily reflects improvements in the economic forecasts used for estimating credit losses. The Company continues to have strong credit metrics and its nonperforming assets are 0.21% of total assets as of March 31, 2024. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $1.7 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to $1.7 million as of December 31, 2023. Given the credit quality of the loan portfolio, management believes we are sufficiently reserved.

At March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, there are no doubtful credits and classified assets were $10.8 million and $11.0 million, respectively. Total classified assets consisted of nine loans as of March 31, 2024, which included six loans totaling $6.9 million secured by real estate with a weighted average LTV of 43.3%. The remaining three loans were commercial and industrial loans, the first of which was an SBA loan with a balance of $1.0 million, which is 90% guaranteed by the SBA, the second had a balance of $0.3 million and was secured by a UCC-1 lien and the third was a $2.5 million nonaccrual loan with a specific reserve of $1.75 million.

Capital Ratios (2)

The Bank’s capital ratios were in excess of the levels established for “well capitalized” institutions and are as follows:

 March 31, 2024 (2)December 31, 2023
CalPrivate Bank  
Tier I leverage ratio10.08%10.07%
Tier I risk-based capital ratio11.20%11.02%
Total risk-based capital ratio12.45%12.27%

(2) March 31, 2024 capital ratios are preliminary and subject to change.

About Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. CalPrivate Bank provides a Distinctly Different banking experience through unparalleled service and creative funding solutions to high-net-worth individuals, professionals, locally owned businesses, and real estate entrepreneurs. Customers are serviced through offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo and Beverly Hills as well as efficient electronic banking offerings. The Bank also offers various portfolio and government guaranteed lending programs, including SBA and cross-border Export-Import Bank programs. CalPrivate Bank is an SBA Preferred Lender and a Bauer Financial 5-star rated bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, including adjusted income before provision for income taxes, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share (“Adjusted EPS”), efficiency ratio, adjusted efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's results of operations and financial condition and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such results of operations and financial condition, permit investors to effectively analyze financial trends of our business activities, and enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should be read in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures is included in the accompanying financial tables.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  Mar 31, 2024  Dec 31, 2023  Mar 31, 2023 
Assets         
Cash and due from banks $13,136  $19,811  $13,347 
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions  34,790   39,667   73,420 
Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank  93,575   118,622   125,045 
Total cash and due from banks  141,501   178,100   211,812 
Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions  4,032   4,000   7,661 
Investment debt securities available for sale  114,067   102,499   103,790 
Loans held for sale  383   1,233   465 
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs and unaccreted discounts  1,906,992   1,847,161   1,623,028 
Allowance for loan losses  (24,693)  (24,476)  (21,135)
Loans held-for-investment, net of allowance  1,882,299   1,822,685   1,601,893 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost  8,915   8,915   7,020 
Right of use asset  2,765   3,096   2,889 
Premises and equipment, net  1,804   1,700   1,744 
Servicing assets, net  2,203   2,318   3,057 
Accrued interest receivable  7,931   7,499   5,674 
Other assets  21,877   20,423   20,623 
Total assets $2,187,777  $2,152,468  $1,966,628 
          
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity         
Liabilities         
Noninterest bearing $516,294  $572,755  $639,664 
Interest bearing  1,388,381   1,302,615   944,102 
Total deposits  1,904,675   1,875,370   1,583,766 
FHLB borrowings  53,000   57,000   192,000 
Other borrowings  17,963   17,961   17,956 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  18,107   16,354   20,592 
Total liabilities  1,993,745   1,966,685   1,814,314 
          
Shareholders' equity         
Common stock  74,105   74,003   73,254 
Additional paid-in capital  4,108   3,679   3,289 
Retained earnings  124,464   116,604   84,751 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net  (8,645)  (8,503)  (8,980)
Total shareholders' equity  194,032   185,783   152,314 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $2,187,777  $2,152,468  $1,966,628 


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  For the three months ended 
  Mar 31, 2024  Dec 31, 2023  Mar 31, 2023 
Interest Income         
Loans $33,006  $31,482  $26,228 
Investment securities  979   655   580 
Deposits in other financial institutions  1,799   1,926   1,150 
Total interest income  35,784   34,063   27,958 
          
Interest Expense         
Deposits  12,130   10,874   4,924 
Borrowings  886   1,001   866 
Total interest expense  13,016   11,875   5,790 
          
Net interest income  22,768   22,188   22,168 
Provision (reversal) for credit losses  233   459   73 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  22,535   21,729   22,095 
          
Noninterest income:         
Service charges on deposit accounts  388   373   348 
Net gain on sale of loans  681   436   474 
Other noninterest income  357   435   643 
Total noninterest income  1,426   1,244   1,465 
          
Noninterest expense:         
Compensation and employee benefits  8,861   7,942   8,030 
Occupancy and equipment  770   790   806 
Data processing  1,058   1,001   944 
Professional services  488   410   438 
Other expenses  1,606   1,625   1,339 
Total noninterest expense  12,783   11,768   11,557 
Income before provision for income taxes  11,178   11,205   12,003 
Provision for income taxes  3,294   3,346   3,029 
Net income $7,884  $7,859  $8,974 
Net income available to common shareholders $7,832  $7,800  $8,923 
          
Earnings per share         
Basic earnings per share $1.38  $1.38  $1.59 
Diluted earnings per share $1.36  $1.36  $1.57 
          
Average shares outstanding  5,679,843   5,664,028   5,608,193 
Diluted average shares outstanding  5,754,937   5,723,735   5,673,394 


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  For the three months ended 
  Mar 31, 2024  Dec 31, 2023  Mar 31, 2023 
  Average
Balance		  Interest  Average
Yield/Rate		  Average
Balance		  Interest  Average
Yield/Rate		  Average
Balance		  Interest  Average
Yield/Rate		 
Interest-Earnings Assets                           
Deposits in other financial institutions $135,511  $1,799   5.34% $144,265  $1,926   5.30% $123,159  $1,150   3.79%
Investment securities  119,690   979   3.27%  101,719   655   2.58%  112,694   580   2.06%
Loans, including LHFS  1,868,308   33,006   7.11%  1,788,572   31,482   6.98%  1,597,236   26,228   6.66%
Total interest-earning assets  2,123,509   35,784   6.78%  2,034,556   34,063   6.64%  1,833,089   27,958   6.19%
Noninterest-earning assets  25,469         27,930         24,905       
Total Assets $2,148,978        $2,062,486        $1,857,994       
                            
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                           
Interest bearing DDA, excluding brokered  109,838   441   1.61%  112,580   503   1.77%  100,640   343   1.38%
Savings & MMA, excluding brokered  765,770   6,421   3.37%  713,754   5,811   3.23%  619,316   2,378   1.56%
Time deposits, excluding brokered  155,703   1,583   4.09%  123,985   1,155   3.70%  83,032   456   2.23%
Total deposits, excluding brokered  1,031,311   8,445   3.29%  950,319   7,469   3.12%  802,988   3,177   1.60%
Total brokered deposits  287,885   3,685   5.15%  256,761   3,405   5.26%  151,993   1,747   4.66%
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits  1,319,196   12,130   3.70%  1,207,080   10,874   3.57%  954,981   4,924   2.09%
                            
FHLB advances  49,935   614   4.95%  56,511   728   5.11%  48,711   594   4.95%
Other borrowings  17,962   272   6.09%  17,960   273   6.03%  17,976   272   6.14%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities  1,387,093   13,016   3.77%  1,281,551   11,875   3.68%  1,021,668   5,790   2.30%
                            
Noninterest-bearing deposits  553,541         581,579         669,796       
Total Funding Sources  1,940,634   13,016   2.70%  1,863,130   11,875   2.53%  1,691,464   5,790   1.39%
                            
Noninterest-bearing liabilities  18,018         19,069         19,752       
Shareholders' equity  190,326         180,287         146,778       
                            
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $2,148,978        $2,062,486        $1,857,994       
                            
Net interest income/spread    $22,768   4.08%    $22,188   4.11%    $22,168   4.80%
Net interest margin        4.31%        4.33%        4.90%


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Condensed Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  Mar 31, 2024  Dec 31, 2023  Sep 30, 2023  Jun 30, 2023  Mar 31, 2023 
Assets               
Cash and due from banks $141,501  $178,100  $198,328  $135,859  $211,812 
Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions  4,032   4,000   1,500   7,661   7,661 
Investment securities  114,067   102,499   86,648   94,574   103,790 
Loans held for sale  383   1,233   4,071   1,982   465 
Total loans held-for-investment  1,906,992   1,847,161   1,764,846   1,717,705   1,623,028 
Allowance for loan losses  (24,693)  (24,476)  (23,789)  (22,588)  (21,135)
Loans held-for-investment, net of allowance  1,882,299   1,822,685   1,741,057   1,695,117   1,601,893 
Right of use asset  2,765   3,096   2,827   2,525   2,889 
Premises and equipment, net  1,804   1,700   1,447   1,539   1,744 
Other assets and interest receivable  40,926   39,155   38,341   37,480   36,374 
Total assets $2,187,777  $2,152,468  $2,074,219  $1,976,737  $1,966,628 
                
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity               
Liabilities               
Noninterest Bearing $516,294  $572,755  $595,023  $657,980  $639,664 
Interest Bearing  1,388,381   1,302,615   1,174,664   1,041,192   944,102 
Total Deposits  1,904,675   1,875,370   1,769,687   1,699,172   1,583,766 
Borrowings  70,963   74,961   99,959   83,958   209,956 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  18,107   16,354   29,894   26,396   20,592 
Total liabilities  1,993,745   1,966,685   1,899,540   1,809,526   1,814,314 
Shareholders' equity               
Common stock  74,105   74,003   73,416   73,379   73,254 
Additional paid-in capital  4,108   3,679   3,584   3,405   3,289 
Retained earnings  124,464   116,604   108,757   100,281   84,751 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income  (8,645)  (8,503)  (11,078)  (9,854)  (8,980)
Total shareholders' equity  194,032   185,783   174,679   167,211   152,314 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $2,187,777  $2,152,468  $2,074,219  $1,976,737  $1,966,628 
                
Book value per common share $33.94  $32.48  $30.63  $29.32  $26.83 
Tangible book value per common share (1) $33.55  $32.08  $30.20  $28.82  $26.30 
Shares outstanding  5,717,519   5,719,115   5,703,350   5,702,637   5,676,017 

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation table.


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Condensed Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
 For the three months ended 
 Mar 31, 2024  Dec 31, 2023  Sep 30, 2023  Jun 30, 2023  Mar 31, 2023 
Interest income$35,784  $34,063  $32,878  $30,763  $27,958 
Interest expense 13,016   11,875   9,623   8,055   5,790 
Net interest income 22,768   22,188   23,255   22,708   22,168 
Provision (reversal) for credit losses 233   459   471   (7,149)  73 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 22,535   21,729   22,784   29,857   22,095 
               
Service charges on deposit accounts 388   373   313   310   348 
Net gain on sale of loans 681   436   466   171   474 
Other noninterest income 357   435   380   573   643 
Total noninterest income 1,426   1,244   1,159   1,054   1,465 
               
Compensation and employee benefits 8,861   7,942   7,512   7,189   8,030 
Occupancy and equipment 770   790   781   795   806 
Data processing 1,058   1,001   1,064   878   944 
Professional services 488   410   564   (836)  438 
Other expenses 1,606   1,625   1,922   776   1,339 
Total noninterest expense 12,783   11,768   11,843   8,802   11,557 
               
Income before provision for income taxes 11,178   11,205   12,100   22,109   12,003 
Income taxes 3,294   3,346   3,611   6,575   3,029 
Net income$7,884  $7,859  $8,489  $15,534  $8,974 
Net income available to common shareholders$7,832  $7,800  $8,422  $15,407  $8,923 
               
Earnings per share              
Basic earnings per share$1.38  $1.38  $1.49  $2.72  $1.59 
Diluted earnings per share$1.36  $1.36  $1.47  $2.69  $1.57 
               
Average shares outstanding 5,679,843   5,664,028   5,658,340   5,654,435   5,608,193 
Diluted average shares outstanding 5,754,937   5,723,735   5,709,994   5,726,522   5,673,394 


 Performance Ratios 
 Mar 31, 2024  Dec 31, 2023  Sep 30, 2023  Jun 30, 2023  Mar 31, 2023 
ROAA 1.48%  1.51%  1.68%  3.18%  1.96%
ROAE 16.66%  17.29%  19.43%  38.42%  24.80%
ROATCE (1) 16.86%  17.53%  19.74%  39.14%  25.32%
Net interest margin 4.31%  4.33%  4.67%  4.73%  4.90%
Net interest spread 4.08%  4.11%  4.48%  4.58%  4.80%
Efficiency ratio (1) 52.84%  50.22%  48.51%  37.04%  48.90%
Noninterest expense / average assets 2.39%  2.26%  2.34%  1.80%  2.52%

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation table.


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)
 
  Selected Quarterly Average Balances 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
  For the three months ended 
  Mar 31, 2024  Dec 31, 2023  Sep 30, 2023  Jun 30, 2023  Mar 31, 2023 
Total assets $2,148,978  $2,062,486  $2,005,197  $1,959,802  $1,857,994 
Earning assets $2,123,509  $2,034,556  $1,977,009  $1,927,061  $1,833,089 
Total loans, including loans held for sale $1,868,308  $1,788,572  $1,745,113  $1,675,790  $1,597,236 
Total deposits $1,872,737  $1,788,659  $1,698,892  $1,656,540  $1,624,777 
Total shareholders' equity $190,326  $180,287  $173,347  $162,173  $146,778 


  Loan Balances by Type 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
  Mar 31, 2024  Dec 31, 2023  Sep 30, 2023  Jun 30, 2023  Mar 31, 2023 
Commercial Real Estate (CRE):               
Investor owned $573,587  $583,069  $541,088  $527,819  $514,194 
Owner occupied  216,123   202,106   185,296   177,177   178,511 
Multifamily  175,629   168,324   159,700   158,082   151,262 
Secured by single family  157,092   146,370   153,132   148,464   147,813 
Land and construction  35,975   33,655   30,253   32,519   26,953 
SBA secured by real estate  385,416   349,676   343,576   329,403   272,059 
Total CRE  1,543,822   1,483,200   1,413,045   1,373,464   1,290,792 
Commercial business:               
Commercial and industrial  352,417   350,879   337,815   332,394   319,154 
SBA non-real estate secured  8,657   9,807   11,081   9,121   10,591 
Total commercial business  361,074   360,686   348,896   341,515   329,745 
Consumer  2,096   3,275   2,905   2,726   2,491 
Total loans held for investment $1,906,992  $1,847,161  $1,764,846  $1,717,705  $1,623,028 


  Deposits by Type 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
  Mar 31, 2024  Dec 31, 2023  Sep 30, 2023  Jun 30, 2023  Mar 31, 2023 
Noninterest-bearing DDA $516,294  $572,755  $595,023  $657,980  $639,664 
Interest-bearing DDA, excluding brokered  117,129   121,829   108,508   101,064   99,988 
Savings & MMA, excluding brokered  812,841   742,617   696,499   670,195   637,031 
Time deposits, excluding brokered  160,605   147,583   122,622   105,757   77,052 
Total deposits, excluding brokered  1,606,869   1,584,784   1,522,652   1,534,996   1,453,735 
Total brokered deposits  297,806   290,586   247,035   164,176   130,031 
Total deposits $1,904,675  $1,875,370  $1,769,687  $1,699,172  $1,583,766 


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)
 
  Rollforward of Allowance for Credit Losses 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
  For the three months ended 
  Mar 31, 2024  Dec 31, 2023  Sep 30, 2023  Jun 30, 2023  Mar 31, 2023 
Allowance for loan losses:               
Beginning balance $24,476  $23,789  $22,588  $21,135  $19,152 
Impact of CECL adoption  -   -   -   -   1,910 
Provision for loan losses  251   687   1,194   (7,149)  73 
Net (charge-offs) recoveries  (34)  -   7   8,602   - 
Ending balance  24,693   24,476   23,789   22,588   21,135 
Reserve for unfunded commitments (1)  1,723   1,741   1,969   2,172   2,802 
Total allowance for credit losses $26,416  $26,217  $25,758  $24,760  $23,937 

(1) Includes $974 thousand related to the impact of CECL adoption on January 1, 2023.

  Asset Quality 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
  Mar 31, 2024  Dec 31, 2023  Sep 30, 2023  Jun 30, 2023  Mar 31, 2023 
Total loans held-for-investment $1,906,992  $1,847,161  $1,764,846  $1,717,705  $1,623,028 
Allowance for loan losses $(24,693) $(24,476) $(23,789) $(22,588) $(21,135)
30-89 day past due loans $-  $1,470  $2,500  $-  $- 
90+ day past due loans $3,530  $3,874  $1,374  $3,701  $3,058 
Nonaccrual loans $4,656  $5,053  $5,105  $3,354  $4,384 
NPAs / Assets  0.21%  0.23%  0.25%  0.17%  0.22%
NPLs / Total loans held-for-investment & OREO  0.24%  0.27%  0.29%  0.20%  0.27%
Net quarterly charge-offs (recoveries) $34  $-  $(7) $(8,602) $- 
Net charge-offs (recoveries) /avg loans (annualized)  0.01%  0.00%  0.00%  (2.05)%  0.00%
Allowance for loan losses to loans HFI  1.29%  1.33%  1.35%  1.32%  1.30%
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans  530.35%  484.39%  465.99%  673.46%  482.09%


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)
 
The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: adjusted income before provision for income taxes, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.
 
 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation 
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 
                
  For the three months ended 
  Mar 31, 2024  Dec 31, 2023  Sep 30, 2023  Jun 30, 2023  Mar 31, 2023 
Adjusted income before provision for income taxes               
Income before provision for income taxes $11,178  $11,205  $12,100  $22,109  $12,003 
ANI recovery (1)  -   -   -   (7,708)  - 
Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation (2)  -   -   -   (1,635)  - 
Recovery of principal and interest on a loan acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination (3)  -   -   -   (986)  - 
Adjusted income before provision for income taxes (non-GAAP) $11,178  $11,205  $12,100  $11,780  $12,003 
                
Adjusted net income               
Net income $7,884  $7,859  $8,489  $15,534  $8,974 
ANI recovery, net of tax (1)(4)  -   -   -   (5,430)  - 
Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation, net of tax (2)(4)  -   -   -   (1,152)  - 
Recovery of principal and interest on a loan acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination, net of tax(3)(4)  -   -   -   (694)  - 
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $7,884  $7,859  $8,489  $8,258  $8,974 
                
Adjusted diluted earnings per share ("Adjusted EPS")               
Diluted earnings per share $1.36  $1.36  $1.47  $2.69  $1.57 
ANI recovery, net of tax (1)(4)  -   -   -   (0.94)  - 
Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation, net of tax (2)(4)  -   -   -   (0.20)  - 
Recovery of principal and interest on a loan previously acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination, net of tax(3)(4)  -   -   -   (0.12)  - 
Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) $1.36  $1.36  $1.47  $1.43  $1.57 
                
Diluted average shares outstanding  5,754,937   5,723,735   5,709,994   5,726,522   5,673,394 

(1) In the second quarter of 2023, the Company reached a settlement with the Receiver for ANI Investments and Gina Champion-Cain in which the Company recovered $7.7 million (or approximately $0.94 per diluted share after tax) plus certain rights to future recoveries from a guarantor of the charged off loan. This recovery amount represents 80% of the original principal charge-off and is net of the participant bank’s share.
(2) In the second quarter of 2023, in conjunction with the resolution of the ANI litigation, the Company was reimbursed $0.9 million of legal costs by the participant bank. In addition, $0.7 million of previously invoiced legal fees were waived at settlement of the litigation.
(3) In the second quarter of 2023, the Company received $1.0 million related to a loan that was originated and written off by San Diego Private Bank ("SDPB") prior to SDPB merging with the Company in 2013. Accordingly, the Company recorded an allowance recovery of $0.9 million for the amount that would have been written off at the time of the merger under CECL and $0.1 million of interest income for recovered interest.
(4) Net of tax effect of 29.6%, which is comprised of 21.0% for the statutory Federal tax rate plus 8.6% for state franchise taxes, net of Federal benefits.


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)
 
The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: efficiency ratio, adjusted efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.
 
  GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
                
  For the three months ended 
  Mar 31, 2024  Dec 31, 2023  Sep 30, 2023  Jun 30, 2023  Mar 31, 2023 
Efficiency Ratio               
Noninterest expense $12,783  $11,768  $11,843  $8,802  $11,557 
Net interest income  22,768   22,188   23,255   22,708   22,168 
Noninterest income  1,426   1,244   1,159   1,054   1,465 
Total net interest income and noninterest income  24,194   23,432   24,414   23,762   23,633 
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)  52.84%  50.22%  48.51%  37.04%  48.90%
                
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio               
Noninterest expense $12,783  $11,768  $11,843  $8,802  $11,557 
Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation  -   -   -   1,635   - 
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)  12,783   11,768   11,843   10,437   11,557 
Total net interest income and noninterest income  24,194   23,432   24,414   23,762   23,633 
Recovery of interest on a loan acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination  -   -   -   (84)  - 
Adjusted total net interest income and noninterest income (non-GAAP)  24,194   23,432   24,414   23,678   23,633 
Adjusted Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)  52.84%  50.22%  48.51%  44.08%  48.90%
                
Pretax pre-provision net revenue               
Net interest income $22,768  $22,188  $23,255  $22,708  $22,168 
Noninterest income  1,426   1,244   1,159   1,054   1,465 
Total net interest income and noninterest income  24,194   23,432   24,414   23,762   23,633 
Less: Noninterest expense  12,783   11,768   11,843   8,802   11,557 
Pretax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $11,411  $11,664  $12,571  $14,960  $12,076 
                
Return and Adjusted Return on Average Assets, Average Equity, Average Tangible Equity               
Net income $7,884  $7,859  $8,489  $15,534  $8,974 
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (1)  7,884   7,859   8,489   8,258   8,974 
Average assets  2,148,978   2,062,486   2,005,197   1,959,802   1,857,994 
Average shareholders' equity  190,326   180,287   173,347   162,173   146,778 
Less: Average intangible assets  2,208   2,451   2,709   2,975   3,026 
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)  188,118   177,836   170,638   159,198   143,752 
                
Return on average assets  1.48%  1.51%  1.68%  3.18%  1.96%
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) (1)  1.48%  1.51%  1.68%  1.69%  1.96%
Return on average equity  16.66%  17.29%  19.43%  38.42%  24.80%
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) (1)  16.66%  17.29%  19.43%  20.42%  24.80%
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)  16.86%  17.53%  19.74%  39.14%  25.32%
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)  16.86%  17.53%  19.74%  20.81%  25.32%
                
Tangible book value per share               
Total equity  194,032   185,783   174,679   167,211   152,314 
Less: Total intangible assets  2,203   2,318   2,449   2,875   3,057 
Total tangible equity  191,829   183,465   172,230   164,336   149,257 
Shares outstanding  5,717,519   5,719,115   5,703,350   5,702,637   5,676,017 
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $33.55  $32.08  $30.20  $28.82  $26.30 

(1) A reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income is provided on page 12.