Netcompany - Final transactions in connection with share buyback programme

Company announcement

No. 17/2024

19 April 2024

Final transactions in connection with share buyback programme

On 25 January 2024, Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 150m and a maximum of 1,300,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of initiating the redistribution of DKK 2bn to shareholders in line with the midterm 2026 targets. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme was set to end no later than 1 May 2024.

Today, Netcompany announces the final transactions carried out under the current share buyback programme.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 16 April 2024 to 18 April 2024:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK 16-04-2024 20,000 258.08 5,161,600 17-04-2024 20,000 258.11 5,162,200 18-04-2024 15,590 255.11 3,977,165 Accumulated for the period 55,590 - 14,300,965 Accumulated under the programme 530,590 - 149,998,715

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions and vesting of RSU’s, Netcompany owns a total of 913,439 treasury shares corresponding to 1.8% of the total share capital.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Netcompany Group A/S

Thomas Johansen, CFO, + 45 51 19 32 24

Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87

