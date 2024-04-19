Collective Audience Appoints AdTech/MarTech Executive, Stacey Hawes, to Advisor Collective

NEW YORK, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collective Audience, Inc. (Nasdaq: CAUD), a leading innovator of audience-based performance advertising and media, has appointed Stacey Hawes to the Advisor Collective, the strategic advisory board the company formed earlier this year to support the transformation and advancement of the AdTech, MarTech and digital media industries.



Hawes is an award-winning AdTech/MarTech executive with more than 25 years of success helping hundreds of brands to leverage the power of data-driven marketing and drive exponential growth.

“Stacey’s extraordinary experience and history of achievement greatly enriches our Advisor Collective,” commented Collective Audience CEO, Peter Bordes. “As a contributing member of this growing collective of innovators and thought leaders, we see Stacey playing an important role in the realization of our shared vision of a new worldwide, data-powered digital media ecosystem.”

“We look forward to benefiting from her knowledge and insights,” continued Bordes, “particularly those gained from her years serving as president of Epsilon’s data practice, where she led the company through a digital transformation that drove unprecedented growth.”

According to Hawes, “The Advisor Collective under Peter’s seasoned leadership has been bringing together an incredible community of industry leaders and visionaries. I am excited for this opportunity to help guide the digital transformation that is underway.”

“Now that the proverbial ‘cookie has crumbled,’ it is critical that we set a new standard for a next-generation of advertising and media solutions in a data-first way,” added Hawes. “I hope to contribute my knowledge about data and digital media as well as my passion for leveraging data in ways that help brands unlock growth and market expansion.”

Collective Audience’s data-driven performance advertising utilizes the best of today’s digital technologies for direct connections between brands and publishers to drive measurable outcomes. The company recently launched Audience Desk™ powered by AudienceCloud™ as a next-generation AdTech and MarTech platform that delivers a new level of capabilities, trust and transparency.

Audience Desk empowers brands, agencies and publishers with performance advertising and media solutions in a way that unlocks unrealized value from unique audience data assets. The AudienceCloud’s flexible module infrastructure creates multiple revenue streams for Collective Audience and the partners and customers it serves.

Last week, the company announced an agreement to acquire the marketing-as-a-service provider, DSL Digital. The acquisition would strengthen AudienceCloud with a premiere B2B customer base and an international services team, along with proprietary AI-powered AdTech tools that have been generating positive EBITDA on annualized revenue of more than $5 million.

Stacey Hawes Bio

Hawes is currently the chief and data officer of MERGE, a full-service agency serving clients in retail, health, life sciences, and financial services.

She began her career in a leadership development program at the Fortune 500 company, LG&E Energy, where she found her real passion for leveraging data to drive positive business outcomes.

She joined Doubleclick after the company acquired Abacus, the largest cooperative database of its kind, where she focused on product development and strategy across the business. Doubleclick later sold most of their tech solutions to Google and Hawes stayed with the business that was ultimately acquired by Epsilon.

At Epsilon, Hawes rose through the ranks across a number of product and sales leadership positions and ultimately became president of its data practice in 2016. As president, she led the company through a digital transformation that drove unprecedented growth for the unit. She was part of the team that sold Epsilon to Publicis and helped lead the integration.

Hawes has been a frequent speaker at key industry events, a thought leader, a privacy enthusiast, and served on the DMA board when it was integrated into the ANA.

She has been recognized in the industry for her contributions with numerous awards:

Business Insider Top 20 Executives Shaping the Future of Marketing Technology 2020

Advertising Age Woman to Watch 2017

Taylor Institute Direct Marketer of the Year 2017

Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) Data Rockstar 2017

Stevie Award for Maverick of the Year: Marketing & Advertising 2016

Folio Magazine Top 20 Women in Media 2014

Hawes holds an MBA from the University of Louisville.

Learn more about Hawes and her vision for the future of the industry and what she would tell her younger self by visiting Collective Audience’s Blog here.

About Collective Audience

Collective Audience provides an innovative audience-based performance advertising and media platform for brands, agencies and publishers. The company has introduced a new open, interconnected, data driven, digital advertising and media ecosystem that will uniquely eliminate many inefficiencies in the digital ad buyer and seller process for brands, agencies and publishers. It will deliver long sought-after visibility, complementary technology, and unique audience data that drives focus on performance, brand reach, traffic and transactions.

For the AdTech providers and media buyers who come onto Collective Audience’s platform, they will be able to leverage audience data as a new asset class, powered by AI as an intelligence layer to guide decision making.

To learn more, visit collectiveaudience.co.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Company Contact:

Peter Bordes, CEO

Collective Audience, Inc.

Email contact

Investor Contact:

Ron Both or Grant Stude

CMA Investor Relations

Tel (949) 432-7566

Email contact

Media Contact:

Tim Randall

CMA Media Relations

Tel (949) 432-7572

Email contact

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/628346bb-4c4e-4d3d-85ee-e94eeb58d848



