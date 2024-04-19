Press release

19 April 2024, 16:00

Sdiptech AB (publ) publishes Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2023

As of today, April 19, the Annual Report and Sustainability Report is available on the company's website www.sdiptech.se and in the attached file.

The annual report is distributed by mail to the shareholders who so requested and can also be ordered via info@sdiptech.com

For additional information, please contact:

Bengt Lejdström, CEO, +46 702 74 22 00, bengt.lejdstrom@sdiptech.com

My Lundberg, Head of Sustainability & IR, +46 703 61 18 10, my.lundberg@sdiptech.com



Sdiptech’s common shares of series B are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758. Sdiptech’s preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348.

Further information is available on the company's website: www.sdiptech.com

Sdiptech is a technology group that acquires and develops market-leading niche operations that contribute to creating more sustainable, efficient and safe societies. Sdiptech has approximately SEK 5 000 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.

The information was provided by the above contact persons for publication 19 April 2024, at 16:00 CEST.

Attachments