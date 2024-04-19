Challenges and Opportunities for Hemp-derived Cannabinoids Addressed in 4/20 Webinar

AUSTIN, Texas, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hometown Hero, the veteran-supporting cannabusiness of hemp-derived THC and cannabidiol-based products, today published its newly released virtual panel discussion for cannabis and hemp consumers, advocates and enthusiasts in recognition of the 4/20 holiday.



The webinar, titled “Innovations, Challenges and Opportunities for Hemp-derived Cannabinoids in 2024 and Beyond,” features industry experts answering questions and addressing a variety of topics impacting the cannabis landscape, including several takeaways:

The need for more education about hemp among consumers, lawmakers and regulatory agencies.

The increasing role of terpenes in hemp-derived cannabinoids.

Better collaboration between hemp and marijuana operators to unlock product development and co-marketing opportunities.



“The week of April 20 is always big for cannabis sales as more adult consumers are turning to hemp-derived cannabinoids,” said Lukas Gilkey, CEO and co-founder of Hometown Hero. “Whether they are canna-curious or more experienced, consumers can find many great sales deals and industry events celebrating the annual holiday. At the same time, it’s important for those interested in cannabis to understand the dynamics that are driving hemp growth and innovation, which is why we hosted an industry-wide webinar that explores everything from product development to the regulatory landscape.”

Since the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, otherwise known as the Farm Bill, the hemp product ecosystem has been evolving to meet the changing demands of consumers. These innovations have established a growing national supply chain, along with a shifting patchwork of state laws regulating the industry. The panelists for “Innovations, Challenges and Opportunities for Hemp-derived Cannabinoids in 2024 and Beyond” include:

Cynthia Cabrera , chief strategy officer of Hometown Hero, and chair of the cannabinoids council of the Hemp Industries Association.

, chief strategy officer of Hometown Hero, and chair of the cannabinoids council of the Hemp Industries Association. Drew Hull , head of regulatory affairs and cannabis strategy at True Terpenes.

, head of regulatory affairs and cannabis strategy at True Terpenes. Marco Krause, founder of Dr. MAK’s Apothecary.

founder of Dr. MAK’s Apothecary. Ryan Oquin, VP of sales at Hometown Hero.

Media, hemp business owners and operators, advocates and other cannabis industry members can view or download the webinar here. Viewers can also submit follow up questions by emailing support@hometownhero.com.

About Hometown Hero

Hometown Hero, headquartered in Austin, Texas, manufactures and distributes hemp-derived Delta-9 THC, Delta-8 THC, HHC and CBDA + CBGA products. Founded in 2015 by Lukas Gilkey and Lewis Hamer, the company donates a portion of all proceeds to various charities and organizations that support veterans. For more information, visit https://hometownhero.com/ or follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @HometownHeroATX.

