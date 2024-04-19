Correction to Company announcement – No. 23 / 2024

Copenhagen, Denmark, April 19, 2024 – Zealand Pharma A/S (“Zealand”) (NASDAQ: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20 04 50 78), a Copenhagen-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, has a correction to company announcement No. 23 /2024, April 19, 2024 - regarding transactions in Zealand’s shares or related securities conducted by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or their closely associated persons it was reported that member of the management, Henriette Wennicke, was allocated a total of 8,008 restricted stock units with a total value of DKK 9,577,568.00.

The correct number was a total of 8,008 restricted stock units with a total value of DKK 4,788,784.00.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development partnerships with a number of pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.

Zealand was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the U.S. For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com .

Contact:

Adam Lange

Investor Relations Officer

Zealand Pharma

Email: alange@zealandpharma.com



Anna Krassowska, PhD

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Zealand Pharma

Email: akrassowska@zealandpharma.com

