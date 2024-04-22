CertiK Partners with OKX to Establish a Comprehensive Security Framework

NEW YORK, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CertiK, the leader in Web3 security audits, announced a strategic partnership with OKX, one of the world’s largest digital asset trading platforms, to co-develop a comprehensive security framework. This collaboration will encompass multiple areas including the exchange platform, mobile applications, wallet security, and smart contract audits. The initiative is designed to boost user trust and growth by developing holistic security solutions, enhancing blockchain security standards, and fostering the safe and sustainable development of the Web3 ecosystem.



With the establishment of this security framework, the two organizations will engage in extensive cooperation in areas such as auditing newly launched token contracts and platform and application security. This will further develop industry standards and practices, contribute to the secure evolution of the Web3 ecosystem, and provide users with safer, more reliable services.

CertiK and OKX have a longstanding security relationship that is solidified by this partnership. In 2023, CertiK completed security audits of OKX's implementation of the BRC-20 token standard and of key components within OKX’s Web3 wallet. OKX has also integrated CertiK’s Skynet Security Score into the its Web3 Earn DeFi aggregator.

About CertiK

CertiK is a pioneer in blockchain security, combining expert manual review with best-in-class AI technology to protect and monitor blockchain protocols and smart contracts. Founded in 2018 by professors from Yale University and Columbia University, CertiK’s mission is to secure the web3 world. CertiK applies cutting-edge innovations from academia to enterprise, enabling mission-critical applications to scale with safety and correctness.

One of the fastest-growing and most trusted companies in blockchain security, CertiK is a true market leader. To date, CertiK has worked with nearly 4,100 enterprise clients, secured over $370 billion worth of digital assets, and has detected almost 70,000 vulnerabilities in blockchain code. Our clients include leading projects such as Aptos, Ripple, Sandbox, Polygon, BNB Chain, and TON.

CertiK is backed by InsightPartners, Sequoia, Tiger Global, Coatue Management, Lightspeed, Advent International, SoftBank, Hillhouse Capital, Goldman Sachs, Coinbase Ventures, Binance, Shunwei Capital, IDG Capital, Wing, Legend Star, Danhua Capital, and other investors.

