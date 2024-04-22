PayPoint Plc FY24 Post-close Trading Update

PayPoint Plc FY24 Post-close Trading Update1

22 April 2024

Further progress for PayPoint Group

PayPoint Plc today issues an unaudited post-close trading update for the financial year ended 31 March 2024.

The Group anticipates that underlying EBITDA will be in excess of £80m for FY24, year end net debt below £70m and underlying PBT in line with expectations, as outlined in our Q3 trading update issued on 24 January 2024.

The strength of this performance, underpinned by sustained strong cash flow and our confidence in the delivery of continued growth and achieving our financial targets, has enabled the Board to now have under active consideration a share buyback programme to further enhance shareholder returns. Details of this will accompany the announcement of PayPoint Plc’s preliminary results for the financial year ended 31 March 2024 on 13 June 2024.

ABOUT PAYPOINT GROUP

For tens of thousands of businesses and millions of consumers, we deliver innovative technology and services that make life a little easier.

The PayPoint Group serves a diverse range of organisations, from SME and convenience retailer partners, to local authorities, government, multinational service providers and e-commerce brands. Our products are split across four core business divisions:

In Shopping, we enhance retailer propositions and customer experiences through our PayPoint One/Mini devices, card payment technology, Counter Cash, ATMs and FMCG partnerships in over 60,000 SME and retailer partner locations across multiple sectors. Our retail network of over 28,000 convenience stores is larger than all the banks, supermarkets and Post Offices put together

In E-commerce, we deliver best-in-class customer journeys through Collect+, a tech-based delivery solution that allows parcels to be picked up, dropped off and sent at thousands of local stores

In Payments and Banking, we give our clients and their customers choice in how to make and receive payments quickly and conveniently. This includes our channel-agnostic digital payments platform, MultiPay, offering solutions to clients across Open Banking, card payments, direct debit and cash. PayPoint also supports its eMoney clients with purchase and redemption of eMoney across its retail network.

In Love2shop, we provide gifting, employee engagement, consumer incentive and prepaid savings solutions to thousands of consumers and businesses. Love2shop is the UK’s number one multi-retailer gifting provider, offering consumers the choice to spend at more than 140 high-street and online retail partners. Park Christmas Savings is the UK’s biggest Christmas savings club, helping over 350,000 families manage the cost of Christmas, by offering a huge range of gift cards and vouchers from some of the biggest high street names.

Together, these solutions enable the PayPoint Group to create long-term value for all stakeholders, including customers,

communities and the world we live in.

1 All FY24 figures are subject to audit

