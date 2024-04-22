Press release, Helsinki, 22 April 2024 at 11 AM (EEST)



Nexstim Receives NBS 6 System Order from Clinic in Florida, US

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX) ("Nexstim" or "Company") has received an order for an NBS 6 system from a new clinic customer located in Florida, Unites States.

Launched in 2023 in the United States and Europe, the NBS 6 is a new Nexstim product generation that brings the usability of the Nexstim system to a new level. The NBS 6 is currently FDA-approved for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as CE-marked for the treatment of MDD and chronic unilateral neuropathic pain. Nexstim’s systems are based on the company’s unique navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, comments: “Happy to welcome another private clinic to our therapy user community. Clinics treating patients with treatment resistant MDD do an amazing job at advancing well-being in their communities, and Nexstim is excited to be involved in transforming people’s lives. Our new NBS 6 system helps customers to get started with treatments quickly and offers an exceptional user experience.”

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim’s Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. The NBS System 5 is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for presurgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim’s Therapy Business markets and sells the NBS System 6 which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBS 6 system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com

