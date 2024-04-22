PSB Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Tangible Net Book Value Per Share Up 8% In Past Year

WAUSAU, Wis., April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSB Holdings, Inc. (“PSB”) (OTCQX: PSBQ), the holding company for Peoples State Bank (“Peoples”) serving Northcentral and Southeastern Wisconsin reported first quarter earnings ending March 31, 2024 of $0.39 per common share on net income of $1.6 million, compared to $0.55 per common share on net income of $2.3 million during the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2023, and $0.67 per common share on net income of $2.9 million during the first quarter ending March 31, 2023.



PSB’s first quarter 2024 operating results reflected the following changes from the fourth quarter of 2023: (1) lower net interest income as deposit and FHLB borrowing costs rose faster than interest income on loans; (2) lower non-interest income due primarily to the sale of investment securities at a loss with the proceeds reinvested into higher yielding investments; (3) higher non-interest expense related to annual salary increases in the first quarter and a reduction in vesting of incentives and benefits recorded in the prior quarter; (4) stronger capital ratios supported by additional earnings and slightly lower total assets; and (6) an increase in non-performing assets related to one borrower in the timber industry impacted by weather conditions and economic stress in that industry.

“We continue to focus on building shareholder value in a challenging environment, with common tangible book value increasing to $24.21 per share and stronger than expected loan growth prospects looking forward. However, rising funding costs remain a challenge. While new loan origination coupons have risen in the first quarter, the cost of new FHLB borrowings and continued rate increases in our existing deposits rose faster than asset yields as a whole,” stated Scott Cattanach, President and CEO.

March 31, 2024, Highlights:

Net interest income declined to $9.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, from $9.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, as increases in asset and loan yields were offset by increases in funding costs.





Tangible book value per common share increased to $24.21 at March 31, 2024, compared to $23.84 one quarter earlier and $22.43 at March 31, 2023. During the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, tangible book value per share was positively influenced by net income, intangible asset amortization, and stock repurchase activity.





Loans increased $2.9 million in the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, to $1.08 billion. Allowance for credit losses increased to 1.14% of gross loans.





Return on tangible common equity was 6.57% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to 9.64% the prior quarter and 12.63% one year earlier.





Noninterest income was $1.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $1.1 million the prior quarter. The current quarter reflected a slightly larger loss on the sale of investment securities as the Company continues to reposition the investment portfolio into higher yielding investments.





Noninterest expenses increased $967,000 in the first quarter of 2024, to $8.3 million from $7.4 million the prior quarter. The increase reflected scheduled salary increases and costs associated with vesting of other benefits. December 2023 quarterly salary costs were lowered by adjustments to post retirement and incentive accruals. March 2024 quarterly salaries and employee benefits expense was 2.3% greater than March 2023 quarterly salaries and employee benefits.





Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Review

Total assets decreased $5.5 million to $1.42 billion at March 31, 2024. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $11.9 million, to $15.9 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $27.8 million the previous quarter. The lower cash and cash equivalent level primarily reflects proceeds used to fund higher yielding loans and investments. Investment securities available for sale increased $1.5 million to $165.6 million at March 31, 2024, from $164.0 million one quarter earlier. During the first quarter, $6.3 million available for sale securities were sold with the proceeds reinvested into higher yielding investments. Total collateralized liquidity available to meet cash demands was approximately $396 million at March 31, 2024, with an additional $317 million that could be raised in a short time frame from the brokered CDs market.

Total loans receivable increased $2.9 million to $1.08 billion at March 31, 2024 due primarily to draw downs of prior quarter loans in process, although gross loans outstanding declined $7.4 million. Commercial real estate loans decreased $8.2 million to $609.6 million at March 31, 2024, from $617.9 million the prior quarter. Commercial non-real estate loans decreased $1.3 million to $159.7 million at March 31, 2024, from $161.0 million one quarter earlier. Residential real estate loans increased $1.6 million from the prior quarter to $339.8 million from $338.2 million. The loan portfolio remains well diversified with commercial real estate loans totaling 54.7% of gross loans followed by residential real estate loans at 30.5% of gross loans, commercial non-real estate loans at 14.3% and consumer loans at 0.4%.

The allowance for credit losses increased slightly to 1.14% of gross loans at March 31, 2024, from 1.13% the prior quarter. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were zero for the last three quarters ending March 31, 2024, compared to net recoveries of 0.02% one year earlier. Non-performing assets increased to 0.83% of total assets at March 31, 2024, due primarily to the addition of a $5.1 million loan to a borrower in the timber industry. Specific reserves have been established on the loan relationship for potential losses. For the fifth consecutive quarter, the Bank did not own any foreclosed real estate.

Total deposits decreased $28.5 million to $1.11 billion at March 31, 2024, from $1.14 billion at December 31, 2023. The decline in deposits reflects a pay down of $9.5 million in maturing brokered deposits and national CDs and a $22.2 million decline in uninsured deposits. Insured core and time deposits increased $3.2 million during the first quarter.

The composition of deposits continued to change during the first quarter of 2024 as customers seek higher deposit rates. At March 31, 2024, money market deposits and retail time deposits increased to 41.6% of deposits, compared to 40.6% at December 31, 2023. Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits declined to 19.3% of total deposits at March 31, 2024, from 20.9% of total deposits at December 31, 2023.

FHLB advances increased to $158.3 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $134.0 million at December 31, 2023. FHLB advances were used to fund repayment of certain brokered deposit maturities and supplement local deposit changes.

Tangible stockholder equity as a percent of total tangible assets was 7.60% at March 31, 2024, compared to 7.49% at December 31, 2023, and 7.54% at March 31, 2023.

Tangible net book value per common share increased $1.78, to $24.21, at March 31, 2024, compared to $22.43 one year earlier, an increase of 7.9%. Relative to the prior quarter, tangible net book value per common share increased $0.37 due to continued earnings. New security purchases with higher yields helped offset an increase in national market interest rates that lowered the value of the securities portfolio during the first quarter. The accumulated other comprehensive loss on the investment portfolio was $20.8 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $20.7 million one quarter earlier.

Operations Review

Net interest income declined to $9.3 million (on a net margin of 2.80%) for the first quarter of 2024 from $9.6 million (on a net margin of 2.88%) for the fourth quarter of 2023, and $9.9 million (on a net margin of 3.21%) for the first quarter of 2023. Earning asset yields increased 13 basis points to 5.12% during the first quarter of 2024 from 4.99% during the fourth quarter of 2023, while interest bearing deposit and borrowing costs increased 21 basis points to 3.00% compared to 2.79% during the fourth quarter of 2023.

The increase in earning asset yields was primarily due to higher yields on loan originations and renewals during the quarter. Partially offsetting the increased yield on earning assets during the quarter was the loss of interest income of approximately $114,000 on a newly classified non-performing loan. Taxable security yields were 2.80% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to 2.72% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, up 8 basis points. Loan yields increased during the first quarter to 5.59% from 5.43% for the fourth quarter of 2023, up 16 basis points as loans repriced to higher market rates and increased credit spreads.

Rising deposit costs for savings and demand deposits, money market deposits, time deposits and FHLB advances were responsible for the rise in the Bank’s cost of funds. Additionally, the Company accepted an increase in $26.0 million of additional seasonal high yield municipal average deposits during the first quarter, which accelerated the overall rising cost of deposits during the quarter. The municipal deposits are expected to be drawn down during the second quarter. The overall cost of all deposits was 2.14% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to 1.91% the prior quarter, up 23 basis points. FHLB advance costs rose to 4.08% during the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, from 4.01% the prior quarter, and greater use of FHLB advance funding lowered net interest margin.

Total noninterest income decreased slightly for the first quarter of 2024 to $1.04 million, from $1.10 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, due primarily to investment restructuring activity with a loss on the sale of investment securities during the first quarter of $495,000 compared to a loss of $297,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023. Mortgage banking income increased by $61,000, or 24.6%, to $308,000 in the March 2024 quarter. At March 31, 2024, the Bank serviced $366.6 million in secondary market residential mortgage loans for others which provides fee income.

Noninterest expenses increased to $8.3 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $7.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The fourth quarter of 2023 included lower salary and benefit expenses due to a recovery of post-retirement benefits and incentive accruals. The first quarter ended March 31, 2024, also reflected higher salary and benefit expenses due to annual salary increases and costs associated with various benefits.

Taxes decreased $709,000 during the first quarter to $169,000 from $878,000 one quarter earlier. The decrease reflects lower pre-tax income, the relative value of tax exempt income assets, and the benefit related to a Wisconsin state tax change that exempts certain loan interest income effectively eliminating Wisconsin tax expense.

PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31, 2024, September 30, June 30, and March 31, 2023, unaudited, December 31, 2023 derived from audited financial statements Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 13,340 $ 20,887 $ 12,881 $ 27,409 $ 13,336 Interest-bearing deposits 105 1,431 668 892 538 Federal funds sold 2,439 5,462 7,764 16,138 25,766 Cash and cash equivalents 15,884 27,780 21,313 44,439 39,640 Securities available for sale (at fair value) 165,566 164,024 160,883 167,382 190,738 Securities held to maturity (fair values of $81,234, $82,514, $75,236, $81,489 and $82,610, respectively 87,104 87,081 86,908 87,335 87,889 Equity securities 1,474 1,474 2,273 2,178 2,070 Loans held for sale 865 230 971 151 - Loans receivable, net (allowance for credit losses of $12,494, $12,302, $12,267, $11,922 and $11,593, respectively 1,081,394 1,078,475 1,098,019 1,048,322 973,270 Accrued interest receivable 5,467 5,136 4,716 4,274 4,062 Foreclosed assets - - - - - Premises and equipment, net 13,427 13,098 13,242 13,256 13,406 Mortgage servicing rights, net 1,657 1,664 1,684 1,666 1,682 Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost) 7,006 6,373 6,373 6,359 4,620 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 24,242 24,085 23,931 23,776 25,078 Core deposit intangible 249 273 297 321 348 Goodwill 2,541 2,541 2,541 2,541 2,541 Other assets 11,682 11,866 14,094 14,933 14,444 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,418,558 $ 1,424,100 $ 1,437,245 $ 1,416,933 $ 1,359,788 Liabilities Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 247,608 $ 266,829 $ 288,765 $ 282,153 $ 267,836 Interest-bearing deposits 865,744 874,973 883,474 860,981 839,757 Total deposits 1,113,352 1,141,802 1,172,239 1,143,134 1,107,593 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 158,250 134,000 128,000 133,000 113,000 Other borrowings 8,096 8,058 5,660 5,730 5,033 Senior subordinated notes 4,776 4,774 4,772 4,771 4,769 Junior subordinated debentures 12,947 12,921 12,896 12,870 12,844 Allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments 477 577 512 712 762 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 10,247 12,681 10,258 11,783 10,576 Total liabilities 1,308,145 1,314,813 1,334,337 1,312,000 1,254,577 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock - no par value: Authorized - 30,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding Outstanding - 7,200 shares, respectively 7,200 7,200 7,200 7,200 7,200 Common stock - no par value with a stated value of $1.00 per share: Authorized - 18,000,000 shares; Issued - 5,490,798 shares Outstanding - 4,147,649, 4,164,735, 4,174,197, 4,190,252 and 4,241,501 shares, respectively 1,830 1,830 1,830 1,830 1,830 Additional paid-in capital 8,466 8,460 8,421 8,382 8,311 Retained earnings 134,271 132,666 131,624 130,396 128,968 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (20,775 ) (20,689 ) (26,190 ) (23,240 ) (22,515 ) Treasury stock, at cost - 1,343,149, 1,326,063, 1,316,601, 1,300,546 and 1,249,297 shares, respectively (20,579 ) (20,180 ) (19,977 ) (19,635 ) (18,583 ) Total stockholders' equity 110,413 109,287 102,908 104,933 105,211 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,418,558 $ 1,424,100 $ 1,437,245 $ 1,416,933 $ 1,359,788







PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, except per share data - unaudited) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 15,109 $ 14,888 $ 14,263 $ 12,709 $ 11,773 Securities: Taxable 1,197 1,147 1,114 1,327 1,331 Tax-exempt 526 532 533 535 537 Other interest and dividends 343 320 238 145 148 Total interest and dividend income 17,175 16,887 16,148 14,716 13,789 Interest expense: Deposits 6,082 5,526 4,817 3,661 2,989 FHLB advances 1,450 1,349 1,321 1,200 547 Other borrowings 60 54 51 48 62 Senior subordinated notes 59 59 59 58 62 Junior subordinated debentures 251 254 255 242 234 Total interest expense 7,902 7,242 6,503 5,209 3,894 Net interest income 9,273 9,645 9,645 9,507 9,895 Provision for credit losses 95 100 150 100 100 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 9,178 9,545 9,495 9,407 9,795 Noninterest income: Service fees 336 360 349 378 361 Mortgage banking income 308 247 345 311 325 Investment and insurance sales commissions 121 100 158 287 365 Net loss on sale of securities (495 ) (297 ) - (279 ) - Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 157 154 155 149 157 Life insurance death benefit - - - 533 - Other noninterest income 617 540 675 605 742 Total noninterest income 1,044 1,104 1,682 1,984 1,950 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 5,123 4,244 4,514 4,884 5,006 Occupancy and facilities 721 675 689 698 699 Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets - 1 - 4 (50 ) Data processing and other office operations 1,022 1,001 953 951 880 Advertising and promotion 129 244 161 166 162 Core deposit intangible amortization 24 24 24 27 34 Other noninterest expenses 1,306 1,169 1,113 1,202 1,073 Total noninterest expense 8,325 7,358 7,454 7,932 7,804 Income before provision for income taxes 1,897 3,291 3,723 3,459 3,941 Provision for income taxes 169 878 2,374 652 941 Net income $ 1,728 $ 2,413 $ 1,349 $ 2,807 $ 3,000 Preferred stock dividends declared $ 122 $ 122 $ 122 $ 122 $ 122 Net income available to common shareholders $ 1,606 $ 2,291 $ 1,227 $ 2,685 $ 2,878 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.39 $ 0.55 $ 0.29 $ 0.64 $ 0.67 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.39 $ 0.55 $ 0.29 $ 0.64 $ 0.67







PSB Holdings, Inc. Quarterly Financial Summary (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter ended Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Earnings and dividends: 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Interest income $ 17,175 $ 16,887 $ 16,148 $ 14,716 $ 13,789 Interest expense $ 7,902 $ 7,242 $ 6,503 $ 5,209 $ 3,894 Net interest income $ 9,273 $ 9,645 $ 9,645 $ 9,507 $ 9,895 Provision for credit losses $ 95 $ 100 $ 150 $ 100 $ 100 Other noninterest income $ 1,044 $ 1,104 $ 1,682 $ 1,984 $ 1,950 Other noninterest expense $ 8,325 $ 7,358 $ 7,454 $ 7,932 $ 7,804 Net income available to common shareholders $ 1,606 $ 2,291 $ 1,227 $ 2,685 $ 2,878 Basic earnings per common share (3) $ 0.39 $ 0.55 $ 0.29 $ 0.64 $ 0.67 Diluted earnings per common share (3) $ 0.39 $ 0.55 $ 0.29 $ 0.64 $ 0.67 Dividends declared per common share (3) $ - $ 0.30 $ - $ 0.30 $ - Tangible net book value per common share (4) $ 24.21 $ 23.84 $ 22.25 $ 22.64 $ 22.43 Semi-annual dividend payout ratio n/a 38.14 % n/a 27.38 % n/a Average common shares outstanding 4,154,702 4,168,924 4,186,940 4,218,226 4,275,160 Balance sheet - average balances: Loans receivable, net of allowances for credit loss $ 1,081,936 $ 1,081,851 $ 1,076,158 $ 1,000,349 $ 964,029 Assets $ 1,429,437 $ 1,424,240 $ 1,425,522 $ 1,367,363 $ 1,336,511 Deposits $ 1,138,010 $ 1,148,399 $ 1,149,624 $ 1,098,039 $ 1,124,091 Stockholders' equity $ 109,473 $ 105,060 $ 105,745 $ 106,762 $ 103,406 Performance ratios: Return on average assets (1) 0.49 % 0.67 % 0.38 % 0.82 % 0.91 % Return on average common stockholders' equity (1) 6.32 % 9.29 % 4.94 % 10.82 % 12.13 % Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (1)(4) 6.57 % 9.64 % 5.17 % 11.23 % 12.63 % Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1) 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % -0.07 % -0.02 % Nonperforming loans to gross loans 1.08 % 0.54 % 0.55 % 0.60 % 0.62 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.83 % 0.42 % 0.42 % 0.45 % 0.45 % Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 1.14 % 1.13 % 1.10 % 1.12 % 1.18 % Nonperforming assets to tangible equity plus the allowance for credit losses (4) 10.59 % 5.38 % 5.87 % 5.96 % 5.76 % Net interest rate margin (1)(2) 2.80 % 2.88 % 2.88 % 2.98 % 3.21 % Net interest rate spread (1)(2) 2.12 % 2.20 % 2.27 % 2.46 % 2.77 % Service fee revenue as a percent of average demand deposits (1) 0.54 % 0.52 % 0.50 % 0.58 % 0.52 % Noninterest income as a percent of gross revenue 5.73 % 6.14 % 9.43 % 11.88 % 12.39 % Efficiency ratio (2) 78.93 % 67.04 % 64.58 % 68.09 % 65.02 % Noninterest expenses to average assets (1) 2.34 % 2.05 % 2.07 % 2.33 % 2.37 % Average stockholders' equity less accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) to average assets 8.98 % 8.88 % 9.00 % 9.33 % 9.32 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (4) 7.60 % 7.49 % 6.98 % 7.22 % 7.54 % Stock price information: High $ 22.50 $ 22.30 $ 22.50 $ 21.38 $ 25.75 Low $ 20.05 $ 20.10 $ 20.35 $ 19.75 $ 20.00 Last trade value at quarter-end $ 21.25 $ 22.11 $ 21.15 $ 20.35 $ 21.15 (1) Annualized (2) The yield on federally tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%. (3) Due to rounding, cumulative quarterly per share performance may not equal annual per share totals. (4) Tangible stockholders' equity excludes goodwill and core deposit intangibles.







PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Quarter Ended Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, (dollars in thousands - unaudited) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Net income $ 1,728 $ 2,413 $ 1,349 $ 2,807 $ 3,000 Other comprehensive income, net of tax: Unrealized gain (loss) on securities available for sale (615 ) 5,278 (3,085 ) (1,186 ) 1,601 Reclassification adjustment for security loss included in net income 391 280 - 220 - Accretion of unrealized loss included in net income on securties available for sale deferred tax adjustment for Wisconsin Act 19 (35 ) - - - - Amortization of unrealized loss included in net income on securities available for sale transferred to securities held to maturity 91 91 91 107 129 Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swap 123 (109 ) 79 172 (1 ) Reclassification adjustment of interest rate swap settlements included in earnings (41 ) (39 ) (35 ) (38 ) (24 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) (86 ) 5,501 (2,950 ) (725 ) 1,705 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 1,642 $ 7,914 $ (1,601 ) $ 2,082 $ 4,705







PSB Holdings, Inc. Nonperforming Assets as of: Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans) $ 11,498 $ 5,596 $ 5,807 $ 6,000 $ 5,773 Nonaccrual restructured loans 30 34 42 50 57 Restructured loans not on nonaccrual 304 310 256 261 265 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more - - - - - Total nonperforming loans 11,832 5,940 6,105 6,311 6,095 Other real estate owned - - - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 11,832 $ 5,940 $ 6,105 $ 6,311 $ 6,095 Nonperforming loans as a % of gross loans receivable 1.08 % 0.54 % 0.55 % 0.60 % 0.62 % Total nonperforming assets as a % of total assets 0.83 % 0.42 % 0.42 % 0.45 % 0.45 % Allowance for credit losses as a % of nonperforming loans 105.59 % 207.10 % 200.93 % 188.91 % 190.21 %







PSB Holdings, Inc. Nonperforming Assets >= $500,000 net book value before specific reserves At March 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands) Gross Collateral Description Asset Type Principal Real estate - Buffet Style Restaurant Nonaccrual $ 2,611 Real estate - Independent Auto Repair Nonaccrual 611 Real estate - Dealership Nonaccrual 5,053 Total listed nonperforming assets $ 8,275 Total bank wide nonperforming assets $ 11,832 Listed assets as a % of total nonperforming assets 70 %







PSB Holding, Inc. Loan Composition by Collateral Type Quarter-ended (dollars in thousands) Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Commercial: Commercial and instrustrial $ 118,821 $ 117,207 $ 138,299 $ 145,434 $ 133,427 Agriculture 12,081 12,304 12,464 13,326 12,434 Municipal 28,842 31,530 27,186 25,222 6,430 Total Commercial 159,744 161,041 177,949 183,982 152,291 Commercial Real Estate: Commercial real estate 546,257 536,209 539,488 490,657 469,395 Construction and development 63,375 81,701 86,456 99,769 103,108 Total Commercial Real Estate 609,632 617,910 625,944 590,426 572,503 Residential real estate: Residential 274,300 274,453 274,632 274,692 261,415 Construction and development 34,158 33,960 33,141 41,485 26,480 HELOC 31,357 29,766 29,044 26,220 25,001 Total Residential Real Estate 339,815 338,179 336,817 342,397 312,896 Consumer installment 4,867 4,357 4,350 4,142 4,079 Subtotals - Gross loans 1,114,058 1,121,487 1,145,060 1,120,947 1,041,769 Loans in process of disbursement (20,839 ) (31,359 ) (35,404 ) (61,308 ) (57,448 ) Subtotals - Disbursed loans 1,093,219 1,090,128 1,109,656 1,059,639 984,321 Net deferred loan costs 669 649 630 605 542 Allowance for credit losses (12,494 ) (12,302 ) (12,267 ) (11,922 ) (11,593 ) Total loans receivable $ 1,081,394 $ 1,078,475 $ 1,098,019 $ 1,048,322 $ 973,270







PSB Holding, Inc. Selected Commercial Real Estate Loans by Purpose

Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, Mar 31, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Total Exposure % of Portfolio (1) Total Exposure % of Portfolio (1) Total Exposure % of Portfolio (1) Total Exposure % of Portfolio (1) Total Exposure % of Portfolio (1) Multi Family $ 142,001 14.4 % $ 132,386 13.2 % $ 133,466 13.3 % $ 119,573 12.4 % $ 121,559 13.0 % Industrial and Warehousing 85,409 8.6 83,817 8.3 88,906 8.9 84,049 8.7 78,934 8.5 Retail 33,177 3.4 35,419 3.5 35,281 3.5 34,004 3.5 34,427 3.7 Hotels 35,105 3.6 36,100 3.6 31,819 3.2 33,329 3.5 31,069 3.3 Office 6,655 0.7 6,701 0.7 6,746 0.7 8,395 0.9 8,544 0.9 (1) Percentage of commercial and commercial real estate portfolio and commitments.







PSB Holdings, Inc. Deposit Composition Insured and Collateralized Deposits March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 $ % $ % $ % $ % $ % Non-interest bearing demand $ 199,077 17.8 % $ 197,571 17.3 % $ 209,133 17.8 % $ 201,351 17.6 % $ 205,350 18.6 % Interest-bearing demand and savings 318,672 28.7 % 317,984 27.8 % 307,620 26.3 % 310,006 27.1 % 329,364 29.7 % Money market deposits 143,167 12.9 % 142,887 12.5 % 135,910 11.6 % 126,851 11.1 % 128,576 11.6 % Retail and local time deposits <= $250 148,404 13.3 % 149,145 13.1 % 144,733 12.3 % 140,572 12.3 % 136,090 12.3 % Total core deposits 809,320 72.7 % 807,587 70.7 % 797,396 68.0 % 778,780 68.1 % 799,380 72.2 % Retail and local time deposits > $250 24,508 2.3 % 23,000 2.0 % 22,750 1.9 % 20,250 1.8 % 17,000 1.5 % Broker & national time deposits <= $250 2,229 0.2 % 3,470 0.3 % 3,222 0.3 % 3,965 0.3 % 5,953 0.5 % Broker & national time deposits > $250 61,752 5.5 % 70,020 6.1 % 88,614 7.6 % 93,956 8.2 % 74,485 6.8 % Totals $ 897,809 80.7 % $ 904,077 79.1 % $ 911,982 77.8 % $ 896,951 78.4 % $ 896,818 81.0 % PSB Holdings, Inc. Deposit Composition Uninsured Deposits March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 $ % $ % $ % $ % $ % Non-interest bearing demand $ 48,532 4.4 % $ 69,258 6.1 % $ 79,632 6.8 % $ 80,802 7.1 % $ 62,486 5.6 % Interest-bearing demand and savings 20,535 1.8 % 20,316 1.8 % 22,847 1.9 % 22,604 2.0 % 24,854 2.2 % Money market deposits 124,766 11.2 % 124,518 10.9 % 133,653 11.4 % 127,871 11.2 % 109,894 10.0 % Retail and local time deposits <= $250 - 0.0 % - 0.0 % - 0.0 % - 0.0 % - 0.0 % Total core deposits 193,833 17.4 % 214,092 18.8 % 236,132 20.1 % 231,277 20.3 % 197,234 17.8 % Retail and local time deposits > $250 21,710 1.9 % 23,633 2.1 % 24,120 2.1 % 14,906 1.3 % 13,541 1.2 % Broker & national time deposits <= $250 - 0.0 % - 0.0 % - 0.0 % - 0.0 % - 0.0 % Broker & national time deposits > $250 - 0.0 % - 0.0 % - 0.0 % - 0.0 % - 0.0 % Totals $ 215,543 19.3 % $ 237,725 20.9 % $ 260,252 22.2 % $ 246,183 21.6 % $ 210,775 19.0 % PSB Holdings, Inc. Deposit Composition Total Deposits March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 $ % $ % $ % $ % $ % Non-interest bearing demand $ 247,609 22.2 % $ 266,829 23.4 % $ 288,765 24.7 % $ 282,153 24.7 % $ 267,836 24.2 % Interest-bearing demand and savings 339,207 30.5 % 338,300 29.6 % 330,467 28.2 % 332,610 29.1 % 354,218 32.0 % Money market deposits 267,933 24.1 % 267,405 23.4 % 269,563 22.8 % 254,722 22.3 % 238,470 21.5 % Retail and local time deposits <= $250 148,404 13.3 % 149,145 13.1 % 144,738 12.4 % 140,572 12.3 % 136,090 12.3 % Total core deposits 1,003,153 90.1 % 1,021,679 89.5 % 1,033,533 88.1 % 1,010,057 88.4 % 996,614 90.0 % Retail and local time deposits > $250 46,218 4.2 % 46,633 4.1 % 46,870 4.0 % 35,156 3.1 % 30,541 2.8 % Broker & national time deposits <= $250 2,229 0.2 % 3,470 0.3 % 3,222 0.3 % 3,965 0.3 % 5,953 0.5 % Broker & national time deposits > $250 61,752 5.5 % 70,020 6.1 % 88,614 7.6 % 93,956 8.2 % 74,485 6.7 % Totals $ 1,113,352 100.0 % $ 1,141,802 100.0 % $ 1,172,239 100.0 % $ 1,143,134 100.0 % $ 1,107,593 100.0 %







PSB Holdings, Inc.

Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates

(dollars in thousands) Quarter ended March 31, 2024 Quarter ended December 31, 2023 Quarter ended March 31, 2023 Average Yield / Average Yield / Average Yield / Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans (1)(2) $ 1,094,321 $ 15,199 5.59 % $ 1,094,152 $ 14,974 5.43 % $ 976,395 $ 11,788 4.90 % Taxable securities 171,788 1,197 2.80 % 167,366 1,147 2.72 % 199,705 1,331 2.70 % Tax-exempt securities (2) 80,434 666 3.33 % 80,922 673 3.30 % 81,932 680 3.37 % FHLB stock 6,499 165 10.21 % 6,373 158 9.84 % 3,059 50 6.63 % Other 12,885 178 5.56 % 11,846 162 5.43 % 9,024 98 4.40 % Total (2) 1,365,927 17,405 5.12 % 1,360,659 17,114 4.99 % 1,270,115 13,947 4.45 % Non-interest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 17,367 16,243 17,255 Premises and equipment, net 13,183 13,243 13,332 Cash surrender value ins 24,144 23,990 24,982 Other assets 21,201 22,406 23,193 Allowance for credit losses (12,385 ) (12,301 ) (12,366 ) Total $ 1,429,437 $ 1,424,240 $ 1,336,511 Liabilities & stockholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings and demand deposits $ 350,497 $ 1,672 1.92 % $ 327,036 $ 1,296 1.57 % $ 373,557 $ 1,053 1.14 % Money market deposits 274,186 1,897 2.78 % 272,087 1,820 2.65 % 225,624 830 1.49 % Time deposits 264,657 2,513 3.82 % 273,332 2,410 3.50 % 245,562 1,106 1.83 % FHLB borrowings 142,926 1,450 4.08 % 133,560 1,349 4.01 % 68,833 547 3.22 % Other borrowings 8,554 60 2.82 % 6,999 54 3.06 % 10,025 62 2.51 % Senior sub. notes 4,775 59 4.97 % 4,773 59 4.90 % 5,159 62 4.87 % Junior sub. debentures 12,934 251 7.81 % 12,909 254 7.81 % 12,832 234 7.40 % Total 1,058,529 7,902 3.00 % 1,030,696 7,242 2.79 % 941,592 3,894 1.68 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 248,670 275,944 279,348 Other liabilities 12,765 12,540 12,208 Stockholders' equity 109,473 105,060 103,363 Total $ 1,429,437 $ 1,424,240 $ 1,336,511 Net interest income $ 9,503 $ 9,872 $ 10,053 Rate spread 2.12 % 2.20 % 2.77 % Net yield on interest-earning assets 2.80 % 2.88 % 3.21 % (1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding. (2) The yield on federally tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.









