Blue Mantis Promotes Sarah Foote to Chief Marketing Officer

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Mantis , a premier provider of managed services, cybersecurity and cloud solutions, today announced that Sarah Foote has been promoted to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), the first CMO in company history. In her expanded role, Sarah will continue to lead the marketing and communications efforts of the company, driving brand awareness through public relations and social media, amplifying lead generation, and optimizing top-of-the-funnel sales conversion.



Since joining the company in 2022, Foote has been an invaluable member of the Blue Mantis team, serving as the Vice President of Marketing and significantly elevating the performance of the marketing function. Foote has continuously demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic thinking, and innovation, helping to fuel the company’s rapid growth and expansion of its service lines.

Among her key accomplishments, Foote spearheaded a year-long rebranding initiative, reshaping Blue Mantis' brand identity and market positioning. Her leadership ensured a smooth transition that reinforced the company's brand equity, resulting in increased brand recognition and market traction. Foote has transformed Blue Mantis’ approach to digital and partner marketing, as well as demand generation, PR and marketing analytics utilization. Additionally, Foote successfully managed a website overhaul and led the development and launch of innovative marketing strategies, including a dynamic inbound marketing strategy and a comprehensive philanthropic program.

"We are thrilled to announce Sarah's well-deserved promotion to Chief Marketing Officer of Blue Mantis," said Terry Richardson, Chief Revenue Officer of Blue Mantis. "Her strategic vision, leadership skills, and dedication to excellence have been instrumental in driving our marketing efforts and propelling the company forward. We are confident that Sarah will continue to lead with distinction in her new role and contribute to our continued growth and success."

Foote’s leadership and contributions extend beyond marketing strategy development. She has built and cultivated a high-performing team by identifying and recruiting top talent, fostering a culture of collaboration, and providing coaching and mentorship. Under her guidance, the marketing team consistently exceeds performance expectations, contributing to the company's overall success.

In addition, Foote has prioritized driving technological advancements within the marketing department. The company recently added best-in-class AI and machine learning tools that provide intent data and an enhanced web experience to its marketing tech stack, further amplifying lead generation and customer engagement efforts. These tools enhance the company's ability to understand target audience behavior, personalize messaging, and engage prospects in real-time conversations, strengthening the overall marketing strategy.

As CMO, Foote will continue to lead brand management, digital, content marketing, demand generation, PR, and marketing analytics. In her expanded role, Foote will also spearhead market research to identify customer needs and growth opportunities and foster collaboration across departments to ensure consistent messaging and go-to-market strategies, while prioritizing Blue Mantis’ business objectives of delivering an outstanding customer experience and maintain long-term client relationships.

About Blue Mantis

Blue Mantis is a security-first, IT solutions and services provider with a 30+ year history of successfully helping clients achieve business modernization by applying next-generation technologies including managed services, cybersecurity and cloud. Headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, the company provides digital technology services and strategic guidance to ensure clients quickly adapt and grow through automation and innovation. Blue Mantis partners with more than 1,200 leading mid-market and enterprise organizations in a multitude of vertical industries and is backed by leading private equity firm, Abry Partners.

