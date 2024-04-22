Heritage Distribution acquires Young Supply Company

ATLANTA, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Distribution Holdings, the U.S. platform for global HVACR wholesaler Beijer Ref, has signed an agreement to acquire Young Supply Company (“Young Supply”), a wholesale commercial refrigeration and HVAC distributor serving contractors in the Midwestern United States including Michigan and Northern Ohio – territories adjacent to its current holdings. Young Supply has annual sales of approximately USD 130 million with 18 branches.



Young Supply is a family-owned company that was founded in 1935. With over 85 years of experience, Young Supply provides an experienced and professional team dedicated to offering solutions in commercial refrigeration and HVAC, primarily focusing on the aftermarket for both residential and commercial projects. The company has strong alignment with Heritage Distribution’s key suppliers.

Young Supply will continue to operate under its own brand, in both distribution and marketing. The existing management will roll-over investment into Heritage Distribution and continue to run the business. The acquisition is expected to have a positive impact on the group’s result and position. Young Supply employs approximately 200 people.



Tony Vallan, President Young Supply, comments:

“Young Supply Company is excited to announce we have joined the Heritage Distribution Holdings and Beijer Ref family. We look forward to all of the strengths and benefits this opportunity brings, allowing us to serve our customers and employees even better. With over 85 years as an industry leader, our Young Supply team also looks forward to contributing to the world-renowned Heritage Distribution Holdings and Beijer Ref family of companies.”

Alex Averitt, CEO Heritage Distribution, comments:

"We are excited to welcome Young Supply to the Heritage Distribution family. This strategic acquisition marks an inflection point in Heritage Distribution's journey, solidifying our commitment to growth and innovation in the HVACR industry. This latest addition underscores our unwavering commitment to deliver enhanced services and solutions to a wider demographic, ultimately empowering more individuals to lead healthier and more comfortable lives."

Heritage Distribution Holdings is the fastest-growing HVAC/R distributor in the US. With a focus on being the market leader in each local geography, HDH is expanding its footprint by partnering with businesses that share a tenacious commitment to customers, employees, and suppliers. From after-hours emergency service, to stocking our customer's warehouses, the HDH family is fully invested in being the critical link in the supply chain that enables people to live healthier and more comfortable lives.

www.heritagedistribution.com

BEIJER REF AB is a technology-oriented trading Group which, through added-value products, offers its customers competitive solutions within refrigeration and climate control. Beijer Ref is one of the largest refrigeration wholesalers in the world, and is represented in 45 countries in Europe, North America, Africa and Asia and Oceania.