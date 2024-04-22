Jim Ferrato to Retire as Chief Information Officer at ibex

WASHINGTON, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that Jim Ferrato, Chief Information Officer, will retire June 30, 2024.

Ferrato has served as CIO of ibex since 2015. His leadership has been instrumental in the company’s success, from building its award-winning BPO 2.0 technology platform to ramping up thousands of remote employees during COVID. Ferrato also led the development of ibex’s groundbreaking Generative AI-powered Wave iX customer experience solutions suite, which delivers advanced, hyper-personalized, and intelligent customer and brand interactions that drive revenue.

"From the day Jim took the helm as our CIO, he has led with expertise, wisdom, and tenacity, and has never lost sight of our commitment to our clients and our team members,” said Bob Dechant, CEO of ibex. "Jim’s vision, pragmatic approach, and leadership resulted in a world-class IT infrastructure and organization that has consistently delivered the best CX solutions for some of the world’s greatest companies.”

During Ferrato’s tenure, ibex and its CX technology solutions have consistently been recognized for excellence, including the 2024 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award; Customer Experience Innovation Award (2023 and 2024); and Contact Center Technology Award (2022, 2023, and 2024).

“In addition to the many accolades, countless accomplishments, and rock-solid roadmap for future innovation, Jim’s legacy at ibex will be the revolutionary Wave iX solutions suite, which harnesses Generative AI to optimize every customer interaction across all channels and touchpoints,” added Dechant.

Ferrato's career spanned more than 35 years in the information technology space, with senior leadership roles at ACCENT Marketing, Protocol Global Solutions, Aspect Communications, and Stream International.

The company has commenced a search for a new technology leader.

