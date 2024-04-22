Lori Kalani to Join DraftKings as First Chief Responsible Gaming Officer

BOSTON, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings (Nasdaq: DKNG) announced today the appointment of Lori Kalani as Chief Responsible Gaming Officer reporting into DraftKings’ chief executive officer, Jason Robins. Kalani becomes DraftKings’ first Chief Responsible Gaming Officer committed to the continued elevation and integration of the company’s player safety and protection activities and initiatives across all facets of its platforms and player communities.







“Responsible gaming is one of our top priorities and it is a core part of our mission to build games that our customers can enjoy responsibly,” said Jason Robins, CEO and Co-Founder of DraftKings. “In this leadership role, Lori will further advance our responsible gaming initiatives and uphold our commitment to setting new industry standards.”

Leveraging a systems-based approach, DraftKings’ responsible gaming initiatives utilize, among other things, technology, employee training, evidence-based research, collaboration with third parties and advocacy groups, and comprehensive player education to promote responsible play across all platforms and all player communities, and to provide players with tools to help them manage their play responsibly.



“I have long admired DraftKings’ impact as an entertainment and engagement platform that brings a community of gaming enthusiasts together,” said Lori Kalani. “Joining DraftKings represents an exciting opportunity for me to bolster the efforts of the company and look for opportunities to reinforce our responsible gaming initiatives. I am eager to partner with colleagues, regulators, industry leaders, and community advocates to further demonstrate DraftKings’ commitment to responsible gaming and promote a healthy gaming environment for all customers.”

Kalani’s extensive experience in consumer protection law and proven accomplishments in developing working relationships with regulators, attorneys general and other key stakeholders will enable her to effectively work alongside DraftKings’ Compliance team to further cultivate DraftKings’ dedication to best-in-class consumer safety and protection practices.

Kalani previously was a partner at the Cozen O’Connor law firm and Co-Chaired the State Attorneys General practice. Her extensive background spans diverse industries including gaming, social media, telecommunications, hospitality and healthcare. Kalani’s nuanced understanding of regulatory environments and her expertise in representing clients in industry-shaping challenges that intersected law, politics, and policy make her the ideal leader to advance DraftKings’ responsible gaming initiatives.

